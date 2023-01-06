Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills provide update on safety Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Buffalo Bills released an update on safety Damar Hamlin’s condition after he suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday Night Football at Paycor Stadium. They stated that Damar “is making continued progress in his recovery yet remains in critical condition.”. Since Monday, Hamlin has been at...
Damar Hamlin tweets thanks to those who showed support, continues to progress
ORCHARD PARK (AP) — Doctors described Damar Hamlin’s neurological function as “excellent” Saturday, as the Buffalo Bills safety continued making progress in his recovery after having to be resuscitated on the field in a game at Cincinnati on Monday. In providing their daily update on Hamlin,...
Buffalo Bills Make Roster Move Following Friday's Damar Hamlin Update
This Friday morning, the Buffalo Bills shared the amazing news that Damar Hamlin's breathing tube had been removed overnight and that he continues to "progress remarkably." While the entire NFL world breathed a collective sigh of relief today, the Bills' organization is continuing to finalize ...
Hamlin, still critical, continues recovery, tweets thanks
