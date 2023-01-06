ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Extremely Local News: Rock Bottom Brewery abruptly closes

Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joins Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus has details on:. Edgewater’s Broadway Armory Could Get Pool Addition With Help From $2 Million In Federal Fund: Ald. Harry Osterman said he is working to secure the estimated $10 million needed to add a pool to the Park District facility.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Baker Miller is closed. Long live Miller Bagel. – Chicago Tribune

Baker Miller, one of Chicago’s most acclaimed bakeries since it opened in 2014, is going into “hibernation.”. This doesn’t mean the Millers are vacating their Lincoln Square storefront. In fact, they’ve already rolled out a new concept for the space called Miller Bagel. Dave Miller, who...
CHICAGO, IL
Eater

Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
CHICAGO, IL
Axios

Local guide to the best chili in Chicago

When the January cold seeps into our bones and we start planning our Super Bowl parties, it's time to dig into some chili. We may not be Cincinnati, but we have enough delicious varieties around here for a proper Food Fight:. Monica's pick: I love the hatch green chile chili...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Want The City To Split The Cost Of Your Broken Front Sidewalk Bill? Applications Are Open Monday Only

CHICAGO — Residents have a chance to get their sidewalks repaired at a discount as the city’s Shared Cost Sidewalk Program is accepting applications Monday. The program, which allows residents to apply to have the city share the cost of sidewalk repairs, is expected to fill up quickly — with applications only being accepted 6 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday, according to the city’s website.
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Horseshoe Hammond Casino 2023 Jan & Feb Lineup

The legendary Horseshoe Hammond, the exceptional 400,000-square-foot property right along Lake Michigan at 777 Casino Center Drive in Hammond, Indiana, is taking advantage of the cooler winter season with some of the hottest names in music and comedy at the Venue, one of the most popular concert arenas in the region.
HAMMOND, IN
chicagostarmedia.com

Sfera Sicilian Street Food in Edgewater delivers a delicious experience

Chicago's neighborhoods are home to incredible food from all over the World. Sfera Sicilian Street Food is located in the Edgewater neighborhood at 5759 N. Broadway. They offer classic Sicilian stuffed rice balls, called arancini; sandwiches; salads; Sicilian pizza; desserts and coffee drinks. Everything is made fresh and with love, just like in Sicily.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

What is the average lifespan of a furnace?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 12/31/2022: Dykstra Home Services’ Senior Vice President of Operations, Rich Dykstra Sr., joins the show to talk about the average lifespan of a furnace and how they can help keep yours running. To learn more about what Dykstra Home Services can do for you go to dykstrahomeservices.com or call them at 1-800-421-3220.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Project HOOD along with ComEd hosting resource fair in Woodlawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- ComEd and Project HOOD are teaming up to help people living in Woodlawn. They're hosting a community resource fair Saturday to help people learn more about food and financial assistance programs and job resources. It will run today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new beginnings church near Martin Luther King Drive and 66th Street. 
CHICAGO, IL

