Rayshawn Jenkins explains Jaguars secondary's 'J-Villains' nickname

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars secondary is in its villain era.

Amid arguably its best three-game stretch of the season, the Jaguars defensive backs are calling themselves the “J-Villains.” On Thursday, safety Rayshawn Jenkins explained the nickname.

“It was one of those things that kind of stuck,” Jenkins told reporters, via Mia O’Brien of 1010XL. “We kind of look at ourselves like villains. We always got our back against the wall, you know what I’m saying? We’re trying to prove ourselves.

“We kind of take that role and we come to wreck peoples’ days, all the time. That’s how we got about it ourselves in the back end.”

According to Jenkins, the Jaguars secondary has been calling itself the “J-Villains” all season. But for most, the nickname’s intro came when the Jaguars released a video of the safety mic’d up Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Jaguars rank 28th in the NFL against the pass, but held their last two opponents under 200 passing yards. Before that, Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott twice, including a pick six in overtime to beat the Dallas Cowboys.

