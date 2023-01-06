Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Car Crashes Into Building in Litchfield
Firefighters are responding to a car into a building on Thomaston Road in Litchfield. Fire officials were called to the scene of a one-car crash involving a parked car and building Tuesday afternoon. Responding crews checked for hazards and helped tape off the area. The building inspector responded to the...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 82 in Salem
A crash has closed Route 82 in Salem on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 82 is closed between Harris Road and Route 354. According to state police, a vehicle hit a pole and the pole snapped. It will need to be replaced. There is no estimate...
3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV
One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County. The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St. The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.
NBC Connecticut
I-84 East in Cheshire Reopens After Tractor-Trailer Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer closed part of Interstate 84 east in Cheshire on Tuesday morning, but has since reopened. State Dept. of Transportation officials said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and another vehicle. According to officials, multiple lanes of the highway were closed between exits 26 and 27. The...
NBC Connecticut
I-84 West in Southington Reopens After Vehicle Fire
Interstate 84 west in Southington has reopened after a vehicle fire closed multiple lanes on Tuesday morning. State Dept. of Transportation officials said one lane was open between exits 29 and 27. The highway has since fully reopened. It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Head-On Crash With Injuries Reported In Plymouth (DEVELOPING)
Three ambulances and a Medflight helicopter have been called to a car crash that has trapped at least one person, according to @ThePlymouthBuff on Twitter.At least three people are reported to be involved in a head-on collision that occurred in the area of 364 Long Pond Road in Plymouth around…
Man Was Driving More Than 100 MPH In Fatal Monroe Crash: Police
A 22-year-old driver is accused of traveling more than 100 miles per hour just before a fatal collision, authorities said. Gabriel H. Woolson, of Williamstown, was charged Friday, Jan. 6 with death by auto and assault by auto in connection with the Dec. 14, 2022, crash, Monroe Township police said.
NBC Connecticut
Route 97 in Norwich to be Closed for Hours Due to Crash, Damaged Utility Pole
Route 97 in Norwich is expected to be closed for an extended amount of time on Wednesday after a crash that damaged a utility pole. Occum Fire Department said the closure is expected to last approximately 12 to 13 hours. According to fire officials, the crash involves a utility pole...
darientimes.com
Police: Hit-and-run driver wanted after causing three-car crash in Enfield
ENFIELD — State police say they are investigating a hit-and-run involving three vehicles that caused a commercial truck to overturn and sent one person to the hospital Monday morning. The Connecticut State Police said the crash occurred when a vehicle traveling in the left lane of three on Interstate...
2-car crash partially closes Interstate 91 South in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-car crash partially closed Interstate 91 South in New Haven Tuesday morning. The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. between exits 3 and 2. The two left lanes are closed Officials have not stated whether there are injuries. Use News 8’s Live Traffic Map below for up-to-date traffic conditions:
VIDEO: Waterbury police officer fired for ‘unacceptable’ behavior while directing traffic
A Waterbury police officer was terminated for violating department policies while directing traffic at an intersection.
NBC Connecticut
Investigation Underway in New Haven After Nearby Shots Fired Incident
Police conducted an investigation on Chapel Street in New Haven in connection to a nearby shots fired incident Tuesday night. New Haven Police said they're assisting West Haven Police with the investigation. New Haven city officials say there was an incident in West Haven that ended at the intersection of...
Firefighters Battle House Fire, Ignited Propane Supply, Live Wires All At Once In Clinton
A Connecticut house fire that also ignited a propane supply and knocked down power lines left one person injured. On Sunday, Jan. 8 around 5:30 a.m., firefighters in Middlesex County were sent to a home in Clinton located in the area of Nod Road and East Shore Drive for a reported house fire, according to the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.
NBC Connecticut
Crews Respond to Fire at Old Lyme Restaurant
Crews responded to a fire at a restaurant in Old Lyme on Monday morning. Multiple fire trucks were at Sapore Pizzeria on Boston Post Road. Authorities have not released details about the fire or said if there is any damage.
Suspect in custody after police swarm New Haven building
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A suspect is in custody after police swarmed a New Haven building on Tuesday night. According to authorities, a police pursuit took place after a vehicle took off following a shots-fired incident in West Haven. Police later found the vehicle behind a building at the corner of Chapel Street and […]
1 injured in Clinton fire
CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person was evaluated for having minor burns following a residential fire Sunday morning in Clinton, according to fire officials. Crews responded at about 5:20 a.m. to the fire, located on Nod Road. The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. The fire marshal has not yet determined the cause […]
18-Year-Old Apprehended Amid Investigation Into Blaze At Southbury Training School
A second person is now facing charges in connection to a fire that destroyed an unoccupied cottage in Connecticut last month. Litchfield County resident Juliana Sullivan, age 18, of New Milford, surrendered to police on an arrest warrant on Saturday, Jan. 7, in connection to a blaze at the Southbury Training School in New Haven County on the night of Saturday, Dec. 17, Connecticut State Police reported.
35-Year-Old Driver Dies After Car Strikes I-95 Exit Sign In Westbrook, Overturns
A 35-year-old man died after his car struck a sign on I-95 in Connecticut and overturned. The crash happened in the Middlesex County town of Westbrook at about 4:10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 7, Connecticut State Police reported. A 2003 Ford Taurus was northbound on I-95 when it went off...
NBC Connecticut
Missing 80-Year-Old Woman From Ansonia Found
An 80-year-old woman who was missing from Ansonia on Monday has been found. A Silver Alert was issued for Adele Hanson, who was last seen in the area of East Street at about 2:30 p.m. The Silver Alert has since been canceled. According to police, Hanson has been found. Authorities...
NBC Connecticut
‘Inexcusable Behavior': Waterbury Police Officer Fired After Interaction With Driver
A Waterbury police officer has been fired after an Internal Affairs investigation into his conduct during an encounter with a citizen while directing traffic last month. Investigators said Officer James Hinkle was directing traffic at the intersection of Thomaston Avenue and Homer Street on December 13 around 12 p.m. after a mechanical failure with the traffic light.
