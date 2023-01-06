Read full article on original website
Red-hot Astros have record night to go 11-0
GEORGETOWN — A red-hot East Clinton boys bowling team overwhelmed Georgetown with a record-setting night at Community Lanes. The Astros had a 2,849 pinfall count for the night, a season best total, while the G-Men had 2,481. “The boys were on fire from the start,” EC coach Dale Wallace...
Knights, Shooting Stars pick up wins at BHS
A pair of Clinton County Special Olympics basketball teams picked up wins recently. The Clinton County Knights defeated the Highland County Wildcats 37-34. The Clinton County Shooting Stars were 54-23 winners over the Wilmington Church of God IGNITE Young Adults. The games were played at Blanchester High School. “We greatly...
Hurricane sends signed football to UCMC, Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, has returned to Buffalo to continue his recovery. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University...
GBK Final: Batavia 43, Wilmington 41
BATAVIA— Late game miscues put Wilmington on the losing end of a competitive, physical battle with Batavia Monday night, 43-41. The Lady ‘Cane extends their two-game skid to three, bringing their record to 5-8 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC American Division. They play host to the 12-1 East Clinton Lady Astros Thursday in an inter-county matchup.
GBK Final: East Clinton 76, Bethel-Tate 46
WILMINGTON — East Clinton racked up a season-high 76 points in a 76-46 “home” victory over Southern Buckeye Conference National Division rival Bethel-Tate at Wilmington High School Monday. The game was moved from East Clinton High School because of repairs to the gym floor caused by water...
BBK Final: Williamsburg 70, East Clinton 31
WILLIAMSBURG — Outscored 23-3 in the third period, East Clinton lost to Williamsburg Tuesday night 70-31 in SBAAC National Division boys basketball. “The score doesn’t reflect how we played,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “The guys fought hard. We played very unselfish, at times a little too unselfish.”
Massie boys 1 pin shy of knocking off Bulldogs
BATAVIA — One pin. One lousy pin. That’s all that separated Clinton-Massie and Batavia in SBAAC American Division boys bowling Tuesday night at Batavia Bowl. The Bulldogs remained unbeaten (7-0) in league play with a 2,777 to 2,776 win over the Falcons. ”Losing by one pin is never...
Early prediction: McCord will be OSU’s starting quarterback
Sports gambling has come to Ohio and while I’m a non-participant, I will offer this advice: If you’re going to place a bet on who will be Ohio State’s starting quarterback next season, put your money on Kyle McCord. It’s a foregone conclusion that two-time Heisman Trophy...
Schappacher visits Rotary Club
Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.
GBK Final: Waynesville 72, Blanchester 23
BLANCHESTER — Waynesville improved to 13-2 on the year with a 72-23 win over Blanchester Monday night. The Spartans had five players score at least 11 points, with Maggie Stephenson leading the way with 13. Blanchester trailed 22-2 after one and 41-10 at halftime. It was 64-20 after three...
City elevator gets an update
The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
WC to host community Martin Luther King Day program
WILMINGTON — Music, inspirational words and an expressed appreciation of a great American will be the order of the evening when Wilmington College again holds the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre. The event is free of charge...
Joyce speaks at Rotary Club meeting
Todd Joyce, of Joyce Photographer, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the CMH meeting room. Joyce said his company does still and motion photography at his studio and across the country. Joyce said they travel anywhere and can arrange production all over...
‘Real Change Wilmington’ launches community resource list
WILMINGTON — Dustin Pearce and his team at Makeshark Website Marketing in downtown Wilmington have launched “Real Change Wilmington” — an online and print resource created to help empower individuals in need and educate the community on topics like addiction recovery, housing, child care, and more.
I-71 South lane closures scheduled tomorrow
Single-lane closures will be in effect on Interstate 71 South in Clinton County on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for pavement repairs. Beginning at approximately 8 a.m. tomorrow, I-71 South will be reduced to one lane from just south of the S.R. 72 interchange and the Greene County line to the U.S. 68 interchange for crews to repair the pavement in both southbound lanes.
One seriously injured in 2-vehicle crash
WARREN COUNTY — On Sunday at 6:26 a.m., members of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (Lebanon and Wilmington Posts) and the Clinton Warren Joint Fire District responded to a two-vehicle accident. The accident took place on I-71 southbound near the Clinton and Warren county line. Sgt. Robert Burd, of...
Wilmington Police Department reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court. Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:. • Police arrested a 59-year-old Blanchester...
