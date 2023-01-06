Read full article on original website
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
Eastern Ky. fire dept. teaches kids fire safety tips
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Head Start students from Mountain View Elementary stopped by the Thousandsticks Volunteer Fire Department on Monday. The students learned life saving fire tips. “We’re here for you guys, you know, we’re not here to hurt, we’re here to protect,” said Junior Firefighter Ryan Cook. “I...
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
Two weeks of water outages a symptom of larger issues in Perry County
LEATHERWOOD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Big Leatherwood Community is still without water two weeks after a deep freeze gripped Perry County’s water system. Leatherwood Elementary cancelled classes on Monday after the lengthy water outage. Susie Wooton was without water for 15 days before her home in Little Leatherwood got...
Eastern Ky. sheriff’s office looking for truck bought with counterfeit money
JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen truck. Police said the truck, a black 1999 Ford F-250, was purchased on Tuesday with counterfeit money. If you have any information, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 606-287-7121 or Jackson...
Day In History: Unsolved murder, deputy dies in crash
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - On this day in history, a couple of sad incidents 15 years ago on Jan. 10, 2008. First, Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Pursifull and his K-9 died. A Delaware teenager, David Poppiti, crashed his car into Pursifull’s police cruiser during a chase and later pleaded guilty to wanton murder.
Kentucky sheriff’s office issues warning about fake cop
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County.
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Mayhgen Shoemaker
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Mayhgen Shoemaker in an ARH Mountain Student Achiever. Mayhgen is a senior at Harlan County High School where she has a 4.0 GPA. She is a member of Talent Search, DECA, FBLA, National Honors Society, Beta Club, First Priority, and a Member of the Student Council.
Sheriff: Children involved in crash, Hazard man charged with DUI
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a car crash on I-75 Sunday evening. Officials said one car was involved in the crash at mile marker 6 in the northbound lanes. They said the driver was under the influence and found drugs inside of the car.
Southeastern Kentucky man charged with DUI, assault following crash
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Whitley County man is facing charges for his role in a crash that sent someone to the hospital. Police say the crash happened on Friday morning just before 9 on U.S. 25 W near Campbell Hill in Williamsburg. Officials did not release any details about...
HCTC awarded $1.4 million grant for Upward Bound program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Students at Buckhorn and Cordia High Schools will continue to benefit from the Upward Bound program. The U.S. Department of Education awarded a five-year, $1.4 million grant to the Hazard Community and Technical College to prepare and support first generation or low-income students for college. Bryan...
Missing Pulaski County girl found safe
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Melissa Davis, 14, was last seen by family Tuesday on Glover Road in Eubank.
Kentucky sheriff’s office finds man accused of using blue lights on personal car
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: Deputies said they found the suspect accused of using blue lights in Laurel County. The investigation continues. Authorities in southern Kentucky are warning drivers that someone is impersonating a law enforcement officer and trying to pull people over. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says...
SEKY churches host appreciation lunch for local law enforcement
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - Aiming to serve those who serve their communities every day, six churches from the Corbin area hosted a Law Enforcement Appreciation Luncheon on Monday. “We just kind of all got together and said, ‘how do we make this happen?’ and then the plans kind of unfolded from there to make it work the best logistically and to make sure we’re showing the love of Christ also to the people who show us love even when we don’t deserve it,” said 17th Street Christian Church Pastor Mike Hopkins.
Pulaski County man arrested following violent incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office confirmed one man is facing several charges following a violent incident in November of 2022. An indictment was issued for Sean O. Campbell, 48, on Friday. Campbell was charged with kidnapping, strangulation and persistent felony offender. Officials...
Police identify U-Haul truck driver that tried to pick up young girl
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Its a close call that is shaking up one Harlan County community. “You just never know what’s gonna happen in today’s climate,” said Frank Shope, Harlan Independent Schools’ Safe Schools and Transportation Director. On Monday, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received...
