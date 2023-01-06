Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak suggests a price increase for this year's flagships
We're getting new Samsung Galaxy S23 leaks and rumors pretty much every day at this point, and today's is around price – with indications that you're going to have to pay a bit more to get your hands on this year's flagship phones. As per Twitter tipster @OreXda (opens...
TechRadar
Kindle Scribe gets its first-ever discount at Amazon
Amazon only launched its unique combined ereader and e-ink tablet back in October, but you can already save $60 as the first-ever discount on the brand-new Kindle Scribe is now available. Right now, you can get the Kindle Scribe at Amazon for $359.99 (opens in new tab) (was $419.99). This...
TechRadar
Google Pixel Watch gets first ever discount - just three months after launch
You can score the Google Pixel Watch for just $319 (was $349) (opens in new tab) at Best Buy this week with the first-ever price cut on the new smartwatch from the brand. While $30 off may not seem like the biggest deal in the world, don't skip over this discount if you're on the hunt for a top-notch smartwatch. As of writing, this device is barely three months old so it's definitely a notable discount.
TechRadar
Huge Fitbit deals at Best Buy: Fitbit Inspire 3, Sense and Versa 4 from $79.95
Fitness trackers can be the perfect companion for your New Year's resolutions, and luckily for you, Best Buy's 3-day sale is offering some fantastic Fitbit deals. You'll find discounts on the Fitbit Inspire 3, Versa 2 and 4, and the best-selling Fitbit Sense, with prices starting at just $79.95. Today's...
TechRadar
Super Bowl TV deals at Best Buy: LG's 65-inch QNED TV gets $700 slashed off price
If you're looking to upgrade your home cinema for the upcoming big game, Best Buy's Super Bowl TV deals include massive displays at record-low prices, like the LG QNED 65-inch 4K smart TV on sale for $999.99 (was $1,699.99) (opens in new tab). That's a whopping $700 discount and a fantastic price for a stunning big-screen 4K TV.
TechRadar
Razer's Project Carol is the haptic feedback gaming chair cushion we never knew we needed
Razer's Project Carol is a concept: a haptic feedback gaming chair cushion that delivers crystal clear surround sound and uses the latest tech to immerse you in the full audio spectacle of your media of choice. The results are incredible and makes us wish it was a real product coming out.
TechRadar
CES 2023 proved that screenless smartwatches are the future of fitness
Smartwatches are becoming stylish. For many years we've seen technologically advanced examples of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers, capable of doing all sorts of amazing things, but whose designs have come up short next to the more elegant form of many analog watches. The Apple Watch Ultra is...
TechRadar
Microsoft scraps unpopular change to Windows 11 Start menu
Windows 11 users will doubtless be glad to see Microsoft scrap an idea introduced in testing late last year, namely recommended websites popping up in the Start menu (and a second unpopular change has just been given the elbow, too). The latest preview version of Windows 11 witnessed the abandonment...
TechRadar
What are the pros and cons of cloud storage?
Cloud storage is pretty ubiquitous these days - in our personal and business lives. Since cloud computing started to enter the mainstream in the early 2000s, it has increasingly come to play a fundamental role in the digital landscape. Of course, cloud storage is just one aspect of cloud computing...
TechRadar
9 best unlimited cloud storage deals from $3.50/month (January 2023)
Looking for the best unlimited cloud storage offers on the planet? You came to the perfect place. I have sourced more unlimited cloud storage providers than anywhere else on the web and will update this page at least once every month. Unlimited cloud storage - like lifetime cloud storage -...
TechRadar
Amazon S3 will now encrypt data by default
Amazon’s cloud storage Simple Storage Service (S3) now encrypts all new objects added on buckets server-side at no extra cost. In an announcement (opens in new tab) on the Amazon Web Services (AWS) blog, the company claimed that while encryption had always been easy to enable, administrators always had to be mindful of the feature, whereas now the encryption process is “zero click”, with no impact on performance.
TechRadar
Leaked Samsung S23 Ultra's storage upgrade could be bad news for your wallet
Samsung is expected to announce its 2023 flagship smartphones in the coming weeks, and when it does it’ll most likely launch its premium models with a storage upgrade – but that means we should expect a price hike too. The base models of the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy...
TechRadar
Kemove Angel K68 Mechanical Keyboard
The Kemove Angel K68 mechanical keyboard is a satisfying, well-designed keyboard for everyday use with well-balanced RGB lighting and versatility. It’s a good choice for wired and wireless use, however, the tight layout of the keycaps may be off-putting for some, and can take a while to get used to.
TechRadar
Microsoft Teams could soon be coming to a massive screen near you
Microsoft has partnered with Chinese electronics company Hisense on a new large-screen display designed specifically for use with its video conferencing platform. An update on Microsoft China’s news site (opens in new tab) announced that Microsoft Teams would be available on Hisense’s WR range of Android-powered touch panels, which are available in 65-, 75-, and 86-inch configurations.
TechRadar
Gaming Chromebooks aren't a con — CES showed me that they might be the future
When gaming Chromebooks were announced back in October of 2022, you'd be forgiven for cocking you head to the side and looking puzzled. We were right there with you. In fact, our own Christian Guyton wrote just a month ago that gaming Chromebooks were, well, a bit of a con that were promising way more than they could ever really deliver.
TechRadar
How to use the redesigned System Settings app in macOS Ventura
With the launch of macOS Ventura, the familiar System Preferences was transformed into System Settings to better reflect how it looks on iOS and iPadOS, and it's not been without its fair share of feedback from users. Some prefer how it looked before, while others are glad this redesign has...
TechRadar
Quick! LG's massive 75-inch 4K TV drops to just $599 at Best Buy
Jumpstart the new year with this massive TV deal that we've spotted at Best Buy's 3-day sale. For a limited time, you can get this LG 75-inch 4K smart TV on sale for just $599.99 (was $799.99) (opens in new tab). That's not only the best deal we've seen for this particular model, but it's also an incredible price for a big-screen 4K TV.
TechRadar
This Nintendo Switch controller reminds me of the Gamecube's iconic wireless pad
There's a new Nintendo Switch controller on the block, and it has a strong similarity to one of the best gamepads in Nintendo's legacy. The NYXI Wizard is a new, wireless Nintendo Switch controller that replicates the oddball layout of the Nintendo Gamecube's pad, complete with that large green A button and those slightly off-kilter X and Y buttons. But there's a healthy number of extras here that put the Wizard firmly in 'Pro' controller territory.
TechRadar
What is cloud VPN and why is its popularity on the rise?
A VPN (opens in new tab), or Virtual Private Network, is a method of maintaining privacy and increasing security while you’re online by routing traffic through an encrypted tunnel to a server. This is infinitely better than connecting directly to an Internet Service Provider and there are plenty of best VPN (opens in new tab) options when you’re looking too.
TechRadar
Ezviz DB2 Battery Video Doorbell review
EZVIZ’s DB2 video doorbell is ideal for those who might not need full-on security camera monitoring, but want to keep an eye on their property’s exterior. It’s simple to set up, has great battery life, and offers a good selection of features. Plus, the ability to save footage via a microSD card is a gift for those who would rather avoid paying for cloud storage. However, its app isn’t as slick as some, so you may have to spend time digging around to find what you want.
Comments / 0