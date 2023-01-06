Read full article on original website
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury
Kelvin Gastelum shares graphic video of mouth injury. Kelvin Gastelum is out of his fight with Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67 on Saturday due to a mouth injury. The details of the injury are still a bit sketchy but he did release a photo and video of the aftermath and it’s not pretty.
Amanda Nunes works out using her UFC belts
Amanda Nunes is the only fighter on the UFC roster that currently holds titles in two different weight classes, and she puts her two belts to use in the gym. In photos and videos posted to Instagram, ‘The Lioness’ incorporated her UFC hardware into her workouts. Each of the belts weigh approximately eight pounds.
Donald Cerrone welcomes the birth of third son
Donald Cerrone and his wife Lindsay welcomed the birth of their third son on Monday, and ‘Cowboy’ shared photos of the new born on Instagram. Cerrone announced his retirement from fighting following his loss to Jim Miller at UFC 276 in July. He and his wife have two other sons, Dacson Danger and Riot River. Danger is four and Riot is two. He may be retired, but he seems to be keeping busy.
Paul Felder’s not sure if Conor McGregor will fight this year
Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor is the go-to name for fighters in a few different weight classes to call out, but Paul Felder isn’t sure if the Irishman will fight in 2023. McGregor hasn’t fought since July 2021. He appears to be fully healed from the broken leg...
Kelvin Gastelum injured, Sean Strickland steps in to face Nassourdine Imavov at UFC Vegas 67
Sean Strickland has stepped up on five-days notice to replace Kelvin Gastelum against Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Vegas 67 main event on Jan. 14. ESPN first reported the news on Monday and the fight promotion confirmed the development in a press release shortly thereafter. “Due to injury, Kelvin Gastelum...
Bellator re-signs AJ McKee to a multi-year, multi-fight contract
BELLATOR MMA announced the re-signing of No. 3-ranked pound-for-pound competitor, No. 8-ranked lightweight contender, and former BELLATOR Featherweight Champion, AJ “Mercenary” McKee (20-1) to an exclusive, multi-year, multi-fight, contract. “Our top priority has always been to cultivate talent from the ground up, and with AJ [McKee] I can...
