wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
Marconews.com
10 upcoming movies to watch in 2023, from Harrison Ford's final 'Indiana Jones' to 'John Wick'
Tom Cruise in a fighter jet brought audiences back to the movies in a big way. So just imagine what might happen when Harrison Ford puts on that familiar fedora. Indiana Jones makes his return to the big screen in 2023 and is bringing a bunch of fellow icons with him. Are you a "Barbie" girl? Just wait for Margot Robbie as a living doll. For Disney fans, a new live-action musical "The Little Mermaid" will probably be part of your world, and now's the time to start preparing for fresh installments in the "Hunger Games," "Fast and Furious" and "Mission: Impossible" franchises.
epicstream.com
Tim Burton Criticizes Jack Nicholson's Joker Performance Over 30 Years After Starring in Batman
Tim Burton solidified himself as a box-office-generating director following the success of 1989's Batman which took the caped crusader in an entirely different creative direction that prioritized a darker and grittier take on the character, removing the overabundance of camp that was somewhat the norm for Dark Knight back in the day.
Hugh Jackman says Deadpool 3 will feature something he's never done before as Wolverine
The movie is set prior to the events of 2017's Logan
epicstream.com
Scarlett Johansson Will Reportedly Return as Black Widow in Avengers: Secret Wars
The Avengers films are marked to be the biggest crossovers across the marvel cinematic universe ever since Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame happened. With Avengers: The Kang Dynasty set for release in 2025, one year before Avengers: Secret Wars, we are sure to expect big names to be included in the picture. In this case, a report has been brought up that Scarlett Johansson will reportedly return as Black Widow in the aforementioned film!
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
EW.com
Eddie Murphy closes Golden Globes speech with unexpected Will Smith Oscars slap reference
It's not over yet: the moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at last year's Oscars lived on into 2023 thanks to an unexpected portion of Eddie Murphy's Golden Globes acceptance speech. As he accepted the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Cecil B. DeMille prize Tuesday night for his contributions to the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters
The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
Sylvester Stallone says 'Tulsa King' could mark the last time he acts in his own projects: 'This might be my swan song'
The actor, who going all the way back to "Rocky" has starred in projects he's also involved in creatively, might be changing things up.
wegotthiscovered.com
The MCU superhero team we thought we’d never see again could still make a multiversal comeback
As Marvel fans well know, death isn’t necessarily the end in the superhero universe, as we’ve seen various characters come back from the great beyond in the MCU. And that’s now more possible than ever thanks to the introduction of the multiverse. Still, one superhero team that made their debut in the franchise’s recently concluded Phase Four really seemed to have been wiped out for good, but that hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing of a smart way they could return. Whether we want them to or not.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
Popculture
Classic Monster Movie Getting Unexpected Reboot
Composer Michael Giacchino will direct a remake of Them!, the 1954 monster movie classic, for Warner Bros. Giacchino recently showed off his skills behind the camera with Disney+'s Marvel Halloween special Werewolf at Night. He made his professional directing debut with a 2019 episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Them!...
ComicBook
Supernatural’s Jensen Ackles Suits Up as James Gunn’s Batman in DCU Fan Art
Ever since James Gunn and Peter Safran came aboard as DC Studios co-CEOs, everything has been in flux. Henry Cavill was once again forced to exit his role as Superman and Gunn is penning a new film following the Last Son of Krypton. The new Superman film will follow the character as he comes to Metropolis for the first time. Patty Jenkins also announced her exit from Wonder Woman 3 and Gal Gal Gadot's future as the character may or may not be in doubt. Batman, on the other hand, is a stickier situation due to the Matt Reeves and Robert Pattinson The Batman franchise. Pattinson's Batman is in a totally separate universe and is expected to stay that way, so the DC Universe is in need of a Batman. One fan seems to have an idea for who should be the DCU's Batman and it's a Supernatural star. An artist recently released a new piece of fan art that shows Jensen Ackles as the Dark Knight for the DCU.
msn.com
Fans Aren't Holding Back Their Thoughts On M3GAN
Hitting theaters on January 6, Jason Blum and James Wan's new horror flick "M3GAN" has become the "Citizen Kane" of killer doll movies, notching an unexpectedly high critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a massive cult following online. But what are moviegoers and everyday people actually saying about the film?
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Producer Teases MCU Ramifications Like Winter Soldier and Civil War
Both literally and figuratively, the Ant-Man films have offered audiences smaller-scale adventures from other corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, though this is set to change with the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which producer Stephen Broussard compared to as having ramifications along the lines of Captain America: The Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War. This surely isn't to say that Ant-Man movies haven't played important parts in the MCU as a whole, as they either tie up or introduce important elements of the MCU, yet this entry will seemingly result in other films having to address the film's reveals. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on February 17th.
Gabriel Luna Still Wants To Continue Playing Ghost Rider In The MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has featured plenty of superhero juggernauts like Spider-Man and Thor, but there's one particularly iconic character that the franchise adapted who actually flew relatively under the radar. Ghost Rider, the motorcycle-driving antihero fueled by the fiery powers of Hell, actually made his franchise debut in 2016 on the ABC TV series "Agents of SHIELD." This iteration of the character was the Robbie Reyes incarnation, convincingly portrayed by "The Last of Us" star Gabriel Luna.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: Marvel Studios Artist Celebrates MODOK Reveal
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's big trailer gave fans their first look at MODOK and the artist who helped realize the character is celebrating online. Anthony Francisco helped work on the big MCU movie and asked fans what they thought of his design. A lot of the chatter around the Comic-Con trailer for this movie centered around MODOK popping up. His look with the visor on his face absolutely shocked those in attendance. However, this trailer revealed that the mask is not permanent. Choosing to go closer to the comics will undoubtedly make some of those viewers who were worried feel better. But, things really won't kick into overdrive until we see it all in motion. Check out the tweet down below.
