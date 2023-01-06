Read full article on original website
WBTV
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s been six months since gunmen broke into the home of Johnny “Luke” Moore during a home invasion and shot him to death. To date, no arrests have been made in the case. As the investigation drags on, police in Gastonia say they’re...
Madalina Cojocari ‘family member’ was in Madison County, police say; seeking eyewitnesses
On Friday, a judge ordered that portions of the search warrants in the case be unsealed. Queen City News is still waiting to get our hands on those documents that could bring forth even more information about the missing girl.
14-year-old leads police on chase with 1-year-old inside car, Gastonia authorities say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 14-year-old was arrested Friday, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a chase with a one-year-old child inside, Gastonia police posted on Facebook shortly before 7 p.m. The car was stolen from Broad Leaf Court in Dallas and Gastonia police located it near...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat
GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say
CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Shelby woman
SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for Mary Jane Madigan who was last seen at her home at Horse Haven Lane in Shelby, which is off Highway 180, according to authorities. Madigan was said to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to authorities. (WATCH...
860wacb.com
Stony Point Woman Implicated With Murder Released From Jail After Plea Agreement
An Alexander County Superior Court Judge accepted a plea agreement for Brandy Lynn Miller of Stony Point last week. She was charged with accessory to the fact of first degree murder. Those charges were reduced to obstruction of justice. Miller was given credit for time served in jail and released from the Alexander County Detention Center.
860wacb.com
Resisting Arrest Charge Filed Against Taylorsville Man
27-year old Emmanuel James Saddler of Taylorsville was arrested Sunday in Alexander County. He was charged with resisting a public officer. Saddler remained in the Alexander County Detention Center as of earlier today. February 20th is listed as a court date in Alexander County District Court.
Man arrested after overdose death in Stanly County, sheriff’s office says
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A man has been arrested following a deadly overdose, the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post on Friday. Detectives with the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Narcotics Division determined that Gary Demetrius Crump Jr. was a suspect.
860wacb.com
Stony Point Man Facing Felony Drug Charges In Iredell County
A Stony Point Man has been arrested as part of a recent drug sting by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. 31-year old Jerome Millsaps is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/ sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.
WBTV
Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case
Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
Alleged burglar caught on video breaking into package closet at South End condos
CHARLOTTE — Someone was caught on video breaking into a package closet at a South End condominium complex early Friday morning, officials with the condo stated. The burglar somehow got through the fob-controlled front doors of the Village of South End condos off South Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m., condo management stated in an email to residents.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months
49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman
SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
Town manager: Ranlo officer accused of murder previously charged in school bus confrontation
RANLO, N.C. — The Ranlo town manager told Channel 9 he knew that an officer now charged with murder had a previous charge while working as a police officer in Gastonia. It’s one of the new details Channel 9′s Ken Lemon discovered while digging into the employment history of Ranlo Police Officer Kawaku “Riley” Agyapon.
860wacb.com
Missing Court Date Leads To Arrest Of Taylorsville Man
40-year old Avery Allen Hubbard of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday morning and served an arrest warrant. The warrant was for failure to appear. He missed court on a charge filed in February of 2022 for felony possession of methamphetamine in Catawba County. Hubbard remains in the Alexander County Detention as of earlier today with a bond listed at $2,000.
CMPD asking for help finding man last seen in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 21-year-old who was last seen on Tuesday. Detectives said JaZavier McLaughlin was seen walking around 4:23 p.m. that day near Tipton Drive in north Charlotte. Officers said McLaughlin was wearing a Boston Celtics hat, olive green...
400 fentanyl pills, guns seized from NC home, deputies say
A man was arrested Thursday after deputies seized 400 fentanyl pills and three guns from a home in Rutherford County.
Man found safe after going missing in Lancaster, police say
LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster Police Department has a found a man that was reported missing just after midnight Saturday. Alexander Gilmore was last seen in the Hughes area in Lancaster around 12:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the 29-year-old was on foot and possibly heading towards Rock Hill. Police...
Arrest report: Gunman, victim recognized each other before Northlake Mall shooting
CHARLOTTE — An arrest report has new details about a shooting that happened inside Northlake Mall just days before Christmas. Police said one person was shot multiple times on Dec. 15 outside a jewelry store there. Officers said a bullet also hit a worker inside that store. It happened...
