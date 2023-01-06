ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wccbcharlotte.com

Lockdown Lifted At Gastonia Hospital After Shooting Threat

GASTONIA, N.C. — One man is in police custody after authorities say he threatened to shoot up a local hospital. Gastonia Police say the threats were made around 1:00 Saturday afternoon at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia. The hospital went on lockdown as a safety precaution. Police say...
GASTONIA, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in north Charlotte, paramedics say

CHARLOTTE — A person is seriously hurt after a shooting in north Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to paramedics. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. along North Graham Street and Amble Drive. The person who was shot was transported to the hospital where they are suffering from life-threatening injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Silver Alert canceled for 91-year-old Shelby woman

SHELBY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been canceled for Mary Jane Madigan who was last seen at her home at Horse Haven Lane in Shelby, which is off Highway 180, according to authorities. Madigan was said to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s, according to authorities. (WATCH...
SHELBY, NC
860wacb.com

Stony Point Man Facing Felony Drug Charges In Iredell County

A Stony Point Man has been arrested as part of a recent drug sting by the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. 31-year old Jerome Millsaps is charged with felony possession with intent to manufacture/ sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance. He was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center with a $20,000 secured bond.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Judge unseals parts of search warrants in missing Madalina Cojocari case

Gastonia police looking for men who may have information on home invasion, deadly shooting. Officers are looking to identify men they say saw Moore the day of his murder. They are not considered suspects. Authorities: Possible family member of Madalina Cojocari spotted in Madison Co. Updated: 2 hours ago. Law...
GASTONIA, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Man Sent To Jail For At Least 13 Months

49-year old Billy Wayne Barlow of Taylorsville was ordered to serve 13 to 25 months in the Alexander County Detention Center on Thursday, January 5th. A Superior Court Judge gave Barlow the active jail time for possession of a firearm by a felon. Barlow was convicted in 2008 for possession...
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Silver Alert Issued For Cleveland County Woman

SHELBY, N.C. — The Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office says that Mary Madigan has gone missing. She was reported missing on January 8th, which is her 100th birthday. Madigan is reportedly suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Madigan is described as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Missing Court Date Leads To Arrest Of Taylorsville Man

40-year old Avery Allen Hubbard of Taylorsville was arrested Saturday morning and served an arrest warrant. The warrant was for failure to appear. He missed court on a charge filed in February of 2022 for felony possession of methamphetamine in Catawba County. Hubbard remains in the Alexander County Detention as of earlier today with a bond listed at $2,000.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

