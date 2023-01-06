SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday afternoon, and more than 20 representatives of the working group signed on as co-sponsors. Later that day, the bill passed the House Executive Committee 9-6 along party lines. And in the evening, the bill passed 67-41.

