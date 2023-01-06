Read full article on original website
Illinois House passes Patient and Provider Protection Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A new bill would protect out-of-state people seeking healthcare in Illinois from with legal troubles is passing through the Illinois legislature. Democratic leaders formed a legislative working group after the Supreme Court ruled that abortion rights should be left up to the states. Rep. Kelly Cassidy (D-Chicago) filed the bill Thursday afternoon, and more than 20 representatives of the working group signed on as co-sponsors. Later that day, the bill passed the House Executive Committee 9-6 along party lines. And in the evening, the bill passed 67-41.
Farms settle suits on using immigrants over Black US workers
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two agriculture businesses in the Mississippi Delta and some Black farm workers have settled the workers’ lawsuits over claims the farms hired white laborers from South Africa and paid them more than the local Black employees for the same type of work. Federal court...
COVID-19 numbers easing slightly, Central Illinois still at high risk
CHICAGO — As people settle back into regular life after the holidays, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans that COVID-19 is still prevalent and urging them to protect themselves from illness. According to a press release Friday, IDPH is reporting 16,281 new confirmed and probably cases...
