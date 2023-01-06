ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocheport, MO

Mid-Missouri woman charged in $1.5 million fraud scheme

By Joey Schneider
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vtcYy_0k5nV2xi00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A federal grand jury has returned a 38-count indictment against a mid-Missouri woman in a $1.5 million fraud scheme.

Prosecutors have charged Kathryn L. Cunningham, 62, of Rocheport, with 24 counts of bank fraud, four counts of stealing from an organization that receives federal funds, and 10 counts of wire fraud.

Cunningham is the former owner and CEO of Moresource, Inc., in Columbia, which provided payroll services for nearly 141 clients when it closed in June 2020.

Trending: St. Louis baby teeth study sparked nuclear test ban 60 years ago

The indictment alleges Cunningham embezzled money from the payroll account held in trust for Moresource’s clients. She took her clients’ money for her personal benefit and to fund another company’s operations. Cunningham allegedly embezzled more than $1.54 million worth of payroll deposits from 24 Moresource clients.

Per the indictment, Cunningham used money from Moresource’s operating account for her personal use and borrowed money on multiple occasions from at least two non-bank lenders to cover shortfalls in the client funds in the Moresource payroll account. She also paid the principal and interest on several of those loans from the client funds in Moresource payroll account.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The indictment alleges Cunningham attempted to conceal her embezzlement of client funds by causing Moresource to stop making timely and accurate IRS filings and to stop making regular payments to the IRS for the employment taxes owed by her clients. Cunningham caused documents to be transmitted to her clients that falsely stated all payroll tax obligations had been satisfied.

Cunningham’s arraignment hearing was held Thursday, per court records.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjluradio.com

Jefferson City serial robber successfully completes shock incarceration, has sentenced reduced to probation

A St. Louis man originally sentenced to seven years in prison for a string of robberies in Jefferson City has his sentence suspended. Myron Blount was arrested last year for attempting to break into five Cole County businesses last April. He pleaded guilty last September to five counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of stealing. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man convicted of killing a Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor in 2001 was released from prison on Monday at 8 a.m. according to Missouri's Department of Corrections. Charles Erickson was originally sentenced to 25 years behind bars after confessing to the murder of Kent Heitholt and is set to be released The post Man convicted of murdering Columbia Daily Tribune Sports Editor released on parole appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A North Carolina man accused of a 1984 rape in Columbia asked for a change of judge on Monday. James F. Wilson, 59, is charged with rape and first-degree assault. He is being held at the Boone County Jail without bond. An arraignment hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17. The post 1984 Columbia rape suspect asks for change of judge appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City

JEFFEFSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A rave alert was issued Monday evening for Jefferson City and part of Cole County. “JeffCity/ColeCounty: PHILLIPS PIPELINE RT C/IDLEWOOD RD HAS SPILLED A LARGE AMT OF GAS ODORANT CREATING A LOT OF CONCERN. THIS IS NOT A GAS LEAK, JUST THE ODOR,” an email stated. A Phillips 66 spokesman confirmed The post Gas odor detected near Phillips 66 storage terminal in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kwos.com

Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill

A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's Note: The title of the article previously stated 'Columbia Police investigate shots-fired call' which has been corrected to 'Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call'. A Columbia Police Department spokesman said it was investigating multiple reports of shots heard in the 1000 of Claudell Lane on Tuesday afternoon. CPD said around three officers The post Columbia Police investigate shots-heard call on Claudell Lane appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man arrested for armed robbery of adult boutique

A Columbia man is arrested for the armed robbery of an adult boutique. Jawan Avant, 27, was arrested for first-degree robbery Tuesday morning. Columbia Police say Avant walked into Passion’s Adult Boutique on the Business Loop last Thursday night, armed with a handgun. He allegedly fired one shot into the ceiling before demanding money from the cashier and taking off with on foot with the cash.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Two new felony charges filed against Columbia woman involved in DWI crash with children

A Columbia woman accused of wrecking her car while under the influence of alcohol with children onboard is now facing two additional felonies. Gabrielle Harris was arrested and charged last May with DWI resulting in injury and three counts of child endangerment. But last Friday, the prosecutor added two new charges, including third-degree assault and armed criminal action.
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Police arrest suspect in robbery at Passions Adult Boutique

COLUMBIA Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department has arrested 27-year-old Jawan Avant in connection with the robbery at Passions Adult Boutique on Thursday. CPD has recommended a first-degree robbery charge for Avant. The police department says it cracked the case after community members came forward with information and evidence. According...
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
MISSOURI STATE
krcgtv.com

Jefferson City Correctional Center inmate dies

The Missouri Department of Corrections said a 55-year-old inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center has died. Willie Gibbs was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center Sunday at 11:41 am. The department said in a press release that Gibbs died of natural causes. Gibbs had been serving a 60-year...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man was charged Monday with making a terroristic threat against the University of Missouri on a social media website in November. Chase Linhares, 21, was charged with making a terroristic threat. An initial court appearance is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Courthouse. The probable cause statement says The post Man charged with terroristic threat on MU’s campus appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2Now

Missouri scratchers player reveals $1M prize

HOLTS SUMMIT, Mo. — A Missouri Lottery player won a million dollars from a scratchers ticket. The “100X The Money” Scratchers ticket was sold at the FastLane in Holts Summit, Missouri. The prize was claimed at the lottery’s regional office in Jefferson City. The “100X The...
HOLTS SUMMIT, MO
kjluradio.com

Charges pending against Morgan County man following Miller County pursuit

Charges are pending against a Morgan County man, accused of leading officers in Miller County on a vehicle pursuit. The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Eldon police officers were involved in a pursuit Tuesday that ended on Burkle Lane. The driver and two passengers eventually bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot. The driver and passengers have not been found, but deputies say they are not believed to be in the area.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

54K+
Followers
15K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy