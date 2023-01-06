Read full article on original website
'It was the only choice my husband had': Woman tells 911 after burglar stabbed to death
CANTON – The man who stabbed a burglar in his home Sunday night had no choice, his wife told a 911 dispatcher. In a 911 call released by police, the woman says a man walked into their home through an unlocked back door. The man grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink and attempted to stab her husband, she said, before he took the knife away from him and stabbed the intruder.
Ashtabula firefighters battle multiple fires over weekend
Jan. 9—ASHTABULA — Ashtabula firefighters had a busy weekend, battling three major fires in three days. The weekend began Friday night when Ashtabula City firefighters were called to the 1700 block of Blue Jay Circle at 10:30 p.m. for a fire in Willow Arms mobile home park on the westside of Ashtabula.
