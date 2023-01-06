CANTON – The man who stabbed a burglar in his home Sunday night had no choice, his wife told a 911 dispatcher. In a 911 call released by police, the woman says a man walked into their home through an unlocked back door. The man grabbed a knife from the kitchen sink and attempted to stab her husband, she said, before he took the knife away from him and stabbed the intruder.

CANTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO