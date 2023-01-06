The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass prices will increase by 10%, effective February 6, 2023. Every year, city-wide, we evaluate and update our fees or they remain the same depending on the need. Individual daily entry fees to the Aquatic Center increased 30% in 2022 to account for 10 years of stagnant pricing. Memberships and Access Passes were only raised 10% in 2022 because it was determined that these are targeted to the local community. This year is the second in a three-year plan to raise the rates to the appropriate 30% increase from 2021.

SALIDA, CO ・ 10 HOURS AGO