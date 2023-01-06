Read full article on original website
Suspect identified in Fremont County homicide
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) has released the identity of a suspect who was taken into custody following a suspicious death investigation on Raynolds Avenue in Cañon City late on Friday, Jan. 6. FCSO said deputies originally responded to the 400 block of South Raynolds Avenue around 9 p.m. on […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Fremont County Sheriff Warning Public About a Police Impersonator
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is alerting the public about a police impersonator who recently stopped a driver on Colorado 115. The suspect is described as a young, white man between 20 and 30 years old with reddish hair styled in a mullet. His has a thin mustache and was wearing a backward ball cap, sunglasses, a ballistic vest over a long-sleeved gray shirt and dark pants. The suspect’s vehicle is a gray Dodge Charger with red and blue lights on the visor.
KKTV
Colorado Springs officer hit head-on in crash by man high on meth, CSPPA shares statement on upcoming sentencing
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s life was forever changed after he was hit head-on in a crash by a man reportedly under the influence of meth. The crash happened on July 26, 2022 in an area along Dublin Boulevard to the east of North...
3 charged in Medicaid scheme claiming inmate was providing in-home care
Three Colorado women were charged in an alleged Medicaid fraud scheme in which they claimed one provided home healthcare services to the others from prison.
KKTV
Victim in Alamosa shooting identified, suspect cooperating with law enforcement
ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in southern Colorado. Around 8 p.m. Monday, the Alamosa Police Department responded to W. 6th Street for a disturbance with possible shots fired. Officers found a man, 24-year-old Aron Delgado from Monte Vista, who had been shot and was unresponsive. He died on scene.
Help Pueblo PD locate wanted person
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a man wanted on multiple charges including Parole Violation and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. PPD said 54-year-old Mark Jeffery Villalobos is described as a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighing 210 lbs. He has brown hair and brown […]
Wanted suspect of Parole Violation and Assault arrested
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) has arrested David Leiba a Safe Streets wanted criminal. Leiba had a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which included Assault and Menacing. A second no-bond warrant for Assault 2-Strangulation, Felony Menacing with a Real/Simulated Weapon, and Assault 3-Known/Reckless Cause of Injury.
KKTV
WATCH: Murder suspect arrested in Salida
Anderson Aldrich is already facing over 300 charges. Enrollment for universal preschool opens soon in Colorado. The Giving Group Colorado Springs to hold 1st meeting this month, new charitable giving club. Updated: 5 hours ago. Aldrich could be facing more charges on top of the 305 counts they were originally...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Wednesday, January 11th Weather
Snow showers continue over the mountains and will taper off in the early morning hours Thursday. Accumulations of 3 to 5 inches will be possible along the Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 41. Look for a low of 17. The San Luis Valley will see...
Deputies investigate police impersonator in Fremont County
(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a report of an alleged police impersonator who stopped a motorist on Highway 115, Thursday evening on Jan. 5. The suspect is described as a White man, 20 to 30 years of age, with reddish hair in a mullet style and a thin […]
Colorado Dollar Store Thief Disguised Himself as Woman + Arrested
We've all seen crime movies where thieves carry out a big, extravagant heist and then disguise themselves in an effort to avoid getting caught. Well, a recent heist that took place in Colorado involved a man who couldn't have gotten away with much, and his disguise, while creative, didn't work out as he'd planned.
13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- As the 2023 Colorado Legislative Session begins, some representatives are considering new laws aimed at cracking down on domestic violence crimes in the state. This comes nearly two months after the 13 Investigates special report "Failed by the system," profiling the murder of a Pueblo mother at the hands of a The post 13 Investigates seeks answers from lawmakers in response to Pueblo mother killed by ex-boyfriend appeared first on KRDO.
Alamosa Valley Courier
Victim found shot to death Monday- UPDATE
ALAMOSA– Authorities have identified the man fatally shot in a disturbance about 8 p.m. Monday at 1516 West Sixth Street here. Aron Delgado, 24, Monte Vista sustained a gunshot wound and later succumbed to his injuries. A possible suspect is in custody and is cooperating with authorities, and Alamosa...
Daily Record
Cañon City man arrested for allegedly shooting father in back of head
A Cañon City man was arrested late Friday night for allegedly shooting his father in the back of the head while he was asleep in the home that they shared on South Raynolds Avenue. Joseph Tippet, 36, was arrested by Fremont County deputies on suspicion of murder in the...
Alamosa Police investigate after deadly shooting
(ALAMOSA, Colo.) — The Alamosa Police Department (APD) is investigating after receiving a call about possible shots fired on Monday, Jan. 9. According to APD, on Monday at around 8 p.m., APD officers were called to the area of 1516 West 6th Street near Highway 285 in Alamosa. When officers arrived they found a man […]
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Tuesday, January 10th Weather
Mostly sunny and breezy today ahead of a system that will bring snow to the mountains tonight through Thursday morning. Moderate accumulations are expected along he Divide. Salida and Buena Vista can expect a high of 51. Look for an overnight low of 29. The San Luis Valley will see...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
City of Salida Has Questions About Affordable Housing
The City of Salida has launched a community survey asking residents questions about affordable housing and changing Salida’s form of government from a Statutory Rule system to a Home Rule system. The City says that council members and staff want to know your opinion, and your responses will help...
mountainjackpot.com
Busted in Teller County January 5, 2023 Edition
Jeremy Todd Rowland, date of birth January 9, 1980 of Gunnison, Colorado was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear with an original charge of gaming fraud – take money not won. Bond was $1,600. Alexander Delvin Kenoyer, date of birth August 7, 1986 of Colorado Springs, Colorado...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass Price Increase
The Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center Membership and Access Pass prices will increase by 10%, effective February 6, 2023. Every year, city-wide, we evaluate and update our fees or they remain the same depending on the need. Individual daily entry fees to the Aquatic Center increased 30% in 2022 to account for 10 years of stagnant pricing. Memberships and Access Passes were only raised 10% in 2022 because it was determined that these are targeted to the local community. This year is the second in a three-year plan to raise the rates to the appropriate 30% increase from 2021.
