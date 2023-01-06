Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Complete Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z Manga Box Set Mega Deal Hits Amazon
The entire Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z manga saga is available in two enormous box sets that dropped for $139.99 and $219.99 respectively. However, at the time of writing, Amazon has the Dragon Ball Complete Box Set on sale for $92.71, which is a whopping 34% off. You can also get the Dragon Ball Z Complete Box Set right here for $125 with an even bigger 43% off discount. The sets include all of the volumes along with an exclusive poster and collector's booklet. A complete breakdown of the contents of each set can be found below.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tease Confirms DLC Leak
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot's new DLC called Bardock – Alone Against Fate got a new launch trailer this week ahead of its imminent release on January 13th, but more important than that was the teaser tucked away at the end of the trailer. A silhouette and a "coming soon" teased the next DLC coming after Bardock's that'll be the second of three parts of the game's current season pass. Those familiar with Dragon Ball – the original Dragon Ball, not just Dragon Ball Z – may have already been able to decipher the clue based on what was shown in the trailer, but thanks to a recent leak, we already know generally what's coming.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Fans Get Good News About Game's Release
Resident Evil fans looking forward to the imminent remake of Resident Evil 4 coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The new update more or less confirms the game will not be getting delayed unless something comes completely out of the left field. In an age where games are constantly delayed, including right before release, this is great news and should squash any concerns the game won't make its March release date.
ComicBook
Masahiro Sakurai Reveals New Details on Classic Nintendo GameCube Game
The Nintendo GameCube played host to a number of classic games, many of which have never been released on any other platform. One example is Kirby Air Ride, a 2003 racing game featuring the denizen of Dream Land. The game was directed by Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's Masahiro Sakurai, and the famed director recently shared a video in which he discussed the game's development. According to Sakurai, he was the one that originally came up with the game's concept, and the decision to make a racing game came about because it would require a much shorter development time as opposed to an action game.
wegotthiscovered.com
Vin Diesel’s head and neck finally fuse together as a single entity in ‘Fast X’ trailer tease
If there’s one thing you can always rely on Vin Diesel to do on social media, it’s hype upcoming Vin Diesel projects. While that’s entirely fair and a large part of what such platforms are designed for, it’s refreshing to see the actor and producer reveal a brand new image from this year’s Fast X; a movie that’s actually happening.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Adds to Mirko Cosplay Trend With Endeavor
Two of the biggest professional heroes that have hit the ground floor running in My Hero Academia's sixth season have been Endeavor, the number one hero, and Mirko, the high-flying rabbit hero. With 2023 being marked as the "Year of The Rabbit" according to the Chinese Zodiac, Mirko has received plenty of attention following her MVP status in the fight against Shigaraki and the Paranormal Liberation Front. Now, an assistant to creator Kohei Horikoshi has swapped the outfits of the two adult heroes.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Adult Cartoon After Just One Season
Netflix is continuing its recent string of notable cancellations by cancelling a fan-favorite adult animated program after just one season released! Adult animation has been enjoying some success with Netflix's streaming service, and even franchises like Big Mouth have gone to on to be such big hits that they have spawned multiple seasons and spin-offs all their own. But not every animated series has that same luck, and unfortunately despite a cult fan following anxiously waiting to see what happens after that cliffhanger, Inside Job will not be returning for a second season.
wegotthiscovered.com
The 3rd entry in a tedious saga that boasts Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista as alumni slices it up on streaming
The bad blood between Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson intensified after the Guardians of the Galaxy star fired another shot in the direction of his former WWE rival, which was just the latest in a long line of digs dating back years. It’s obvious that they’re never going to star in the same movie, but the inexplicably lengthy Scorpion King saga does at least give them a shared franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
No, Dwayne Johnson isn’t in ‘Avatar: The Way of Water,’ but arch-nemesis Vin Diesel is sure to show up in the sequels
Even though he most definitely isn’t, viewers of Avatar: The Way of Water have found themselves convinced that Dwayne Johnson plays a minor background role in the blockbuster sci-fi sequel, thanks to the presence of a huge buff bald dude with tattoos. While that does aptly describe the actor...
ComicBook
Highly Rated PS4 Game Just $0.19 for Limited Time
Courtesy of a new PlayStation Store sale, one PS4 game is only $0.19 for a limited time. The PS4 game in question was developed by Digital Melody, published by Forever Entertainment, and released in 2018. Over on Steam, the game has nearly 3,000 user reviews, with 92 percent of these reviews reviewing the game positively, which gives the game a "Very Positive" User Review rating. And as the aforementioned pair notes, its predecessor has been played by millions. If you haven't connected the dots yet, the game in question is Timberman VS. Between now and January 19, the downloadable title is only $0.19 on PSN. And unlike most PSN games priced at this price, it's actually worth the loose change in your pocket.
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crosses $1.7B Globally, ‘M3GAN’ Scares Up $30M Opening
Whew. After an overall worrisome Christmas corridor for moviegoing, the first full weekend of January is bringing relief for Hollywood and theater owners, thanks to Avatar: The Way of Water and new offering M3GAN, a sci-fi themed horror pic from Universal, Blumhouse and James Wan’s Atomic Monster.More from The Hollywood ReporterChina Box Office: 'Avatar 2' Climbs to $189M as Lunar New Year Holiday LoomsWhy Murderous Robotic Doll 'M3GAN' Was Allison Williams' Most "Complicated" Co-Star'M3GAN' Is a Horror Film for the TikTok Generation The Way of Water, which was the lone movie to do big business at the year-end box office, earned a...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Hits a Home Run With Nobara
Jujutsu Kaisen is gearing up to come back for Season 2 of the anime's run later this year, and now one awesome cosplay is really hitting it out of the park by highlighting one of Nobara Kugisaki's best looks from the anime's first season! The first season taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series was one of the biggest instant successes of the last few years as fans were quickly drawn to the main characters at the center of it all. Nobara provided a much different kind of heroine that fans were used to, and now she's one of the most anticipated returns in the upcoming season.
ComicBook
New PS5 Exclusive RPG Seemingly Leaks Online
An upcoming game for PlayStation 5 that is said to be a role-playing game has leaked online. Even though Sony has gotten off to a big start in the PS5 era when it comes to titles like God of War Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, much of PlayStation's upcoming first-party exclusives continue to be shrouded in mystery. And while this will surely change as 2023 continues onward, it looks like we've now caught a glimpse of one PS5 game that might be quite far away.
ComicBook
Gerard Butler Reveals Long-Awaited Update to Angel Has Fallen Sequel (Exclusive)
Gerard Butler has become one of the premiere action stars of the 21st century, appearing in a wide array of high-octane scenarios. One of the actor's most buzzed-about franchises might be the Has Fallen series, a string of action movies starring Butler as Secret Service agent Mike Banning. The franchise has been a financial success, grossing a combined total of over $500 million at the box office, and with plans to do three more films and even a possible television spinoff. Next on the list is set to be Night Has Fallen, which has been in development for several years now — and in a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian about his role in Plane, Butler gave an update on the film's progress.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Artist Inks Superhero Goten and Trunks in New Video
Dragon Ball Super has kicked off a brand new arc in the manga starring Goten and Trunks as they become young superheroes leading into the events of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film, and the artist behind the series has shared a new look at the duo with a fun new sketch shared through a slick new video! The Super Hero arc of the manga started last year with the first new chapter of the series released following a several month hiatus, and it was definitely something fans did not expect given than it seems to be on a much different scale than what had come before.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel’s most forgotten-about show is finally getting some much-needed attention
The Marvel Cinematic Universe and nearly everything it touches seems to be successful, but there’s been several projects which quietly fell by the wayside. Chief among them was Cloak & Dagger, based on two cult favorite Marvel characters. Yet, you’d struggle to find anyone who has seen it, let alone heard of it. Never before has Marvel’s brand resulted in such a forgotten product. Given it was released at the peak of the universe in 2018, its lack of success feels bizarre.
Alleged footage of PlayStation exclusive sci-fi RPG leaks online
The game is apparently in development at Sony XDEV
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates the New Year with Cute Cosplay Art
2023 is the year of the rabbit according to the Chinese Zodiac, and manga artists have been trying their hand at placing some of their biggest characters in rabbit outfits to ring in the new year right. Luckily for Kohei Horikoshi and his artistic assistants, My Hero Academia has a rabbit hero that has been gaining in popularity over the years in Mirko. With the high-jumping crime fighter playing a significant role in the anime adaptation's sixth season, an assistant to Horikoshi has imagined the female students of Class 1-A sporting Mirko's aesthetic.
ComicBook
Steam's Best-Selling Game Right Now Isn't Even Out Yet
The best-selling game on Steam right now is a game that is not even out yet and won't be out for another month. Above free-to-play games, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, High on Life, Elden Ring, Marvel's Midnight Suns, and other best-selling games on Steam right now sits Hogwarts Legacy on the throne. For those living under several rocks, Hogwarts Legacy is the new Harry Potter game releasing next month. Its reveal trailer is the most-watched trailer ever on the PlayStation YouTube page and it's also the best-selling game on Amazon. In other words, perhaps it should come as no surprise it's topping the Steam charts extra early.
ComicBook
Skull and Bones Shockingly Delayed by Ubisoft Again
For what seems to be the thousandth time, Ubisoft has once again delayed the release of its upcoming seafaring action game Skull and Bones. First announced all the way back in 2017, Ubisoft has been kicking Skull and Bones further down the road continuously for multiple years. And while the game was finally slated to launch in late 2022, Ubisoft gave the game one more delay that would see it arriving in March 2023. As of today, though, Skull and Bones has been pushed back yet again and may not launch until 2024.
