The Detroit Pistons will aim to pick up their sixth home win of the season, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Pistons are fresh off one of their worst losses of the season, losing 147-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. One thing they have in their favor is they’ve proven they can beat the Timberwolves this season. The last time both teams met was on New Year’s Eve when the Pistons walked out with a 116-104 victory.

DETROIT, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO