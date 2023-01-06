Read full article on original website
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Authorities Find Classified Ad For Missing Detroit Woman And Fear She Is A Human Trafficking VictimThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Michael Jordan Got Fined $5,000 For Wearing His Concord Shoes So He Wore Penny Hardaway's Air Flight Ones Against The Orlando Magic In 1995
Michael Jordan spend two years in the middle of his two three-peats retired, this is a fact that everyone knows and part of what makes them so impressive. MJ went and played baseball for a while, missing a season and a half of NBA ball before returning in 1995 to join the Chicago Bulls.
Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’
The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MLive.com
Nerlens Noel among Pistons’ fill-in starters in blowout loss to Sixers
Heading into Tuesday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, the Detroit Pistons were prepared to take the floor without one starter. By time the game tipped off, that number grew into three, and it was a key factor in the Pistons losing 147-116 in Philadelphia. Jalen Duren (right ankle soreness),...
MLive.com
Pistons-Timberwolves tickets at LCA: How to buy them for Wednesday’s game
The Detroit Pistons will aim to pick up their sixth home win of the season, as they host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. The Pistons are fresh off one of their worst losses of the season, losing 147-116 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night. One thing they have in their favor is they’ve proven they can beat the Timberwolves this season. The last time both teams met was on New Year’s Eve when the Pistons walked out with a 116-104 victory.
MLive.com
Pistons midseason takeaways: Duren’s arc, Bogdanovoic’s veteran presence
Things weren’t supposed to go down this way for the Detroit Pistons. Not this season. Not with the franchise cornerstone coming off the heels of a near Rookie of the Year season. Not after a pair of lottery picks in last year’s draft. Not with the team trading for a three-point specialist with 50-40-90 potential.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
MLive.com
Pistons’ Isaiah Livers officially cleared for return
With the Detroit Pistons having key players out due to injuries, the team received good news as the medical staff has cleared a key reserve player to return. After missing 20 games this season due to a shoulder injury, forward Isaiah Livers is set to return to the Pistons lineup on Wednesday vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last time Livers played was during a Pistons win over the Dallas Mavericks on Dec. 1.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball signee George Washington III leading undefeated HS team
With 18 seconds left and the game tied, the ball made it to the right player. Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School had a timeout, but once George Washington III gained possession, head coach Charles Szabo felt no need to use it. The best player for Wayne -- a perennial power...
MLive.com
Red Wings earn vital victory despite ‘worst game of the year’
DETROIT – Strange how this game goes sometimes. The Detroit Red Wings felt they played well their past three outings but had no points to show for it. Then they snapped the three-game losing streak Tuesday with a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, a performance coach Derek Lalonde said was maybe their worst of the season.
MLive.com
MLive.com
John Cominsky, an unsung hero, wants to re-sign with Detroit Lions
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Defensive lineman John Cominsky made himself some money during a breakout season in Detroit. But he’s far more concerned with returning to the Lions than flirting with other teams in free agency. “I do want to be here,” Cominksy told MLive in the locker room...
MLive.com
MLive.com
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
MLive.com
Lions’ Jared Goff ends season on fifth longest streak ever without interception
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jared Goff was one of the best, most-explosive and highest-rated quarterbacks down the stretch this season. He also took care of the football at a historic rate. The Detroit Lions quarterback closed the season by throwing 324 straight passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in...
MLive.com
Red Wings start strong, stave off Jets to end three-game skid
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings started strong Tuesday but had to battle until the end to secure a 7-5 victory over the Winnipeg Jets at Little Caesars Arena. The Red Wings (17-15-7) snapped a three-game losing streak during which they scored only four goals. Their seven on this night equaled a season high. The Jets (26-14-1) had won five in a row.
MLive.com
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years
Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
