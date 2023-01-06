ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Russell Wilson Trolled by NFL Twitter After Geno Smith Sets Seahawks Passing Record

It has been a year to forget for Russell Wilson, and it just took another turn Sunday. During the Seattle Seahawks' overtime victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Geno Smith eclipsed Wilson's franchise record for the most passing yards in a single season. The future Hall of Famer threw for 4,219 yards during the 2016 campaign, but Smith surpassed that mark in his first season as a starter with the Seahawks (albeit with one extra game) after the NFC West team traded Wilson to the Denver Broncos.
SEATTLE, WA
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Former NFL WR Charles Johnson Died by Suicide After Apparent Overdose

Former NFL wide receiver Charles Johnson died by suicide July 17 after overdosing on drugs, according to a report released by the North Carolina state medical examiner's office Monday, per Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Johnson was found dead in a hotel room in Raleigh after his wife had reported...
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Sean Payton Rumors: Texans Request Permission for HC Interview amid Cardinals Buzz

The Houston Texans have requested permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their vacant head coaching position, according to Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. Payton can't formally interview with teams until next Tuesday, Schrager added. The Arizona Cardinals have already received permission to interview Payton, per...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Atlanta 'Very Much in Play' for Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game

The AFC Championship Game could be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the NFL seeks a neutral-field option, according to Sal Capaccio of WGR 550:. "Atlanta is very much in play," Capaccio said on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, citing an earlier conversation with Bob Fescoe of 610 Sports Radio. "Maybe New Orleans could be a backup."
ATLANTA, GA
Bleacher Report

Broncos Rumors: Jim Caldwell Interviews for HC amid Sean Payton, Jim Harbaugh Buzz

The Denver Broncos are reportedly interviewing former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions coach Jim Caldwell for their head-coaching vacancy Wednesday. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported the news as rumors have largely focused on Sean Payton and Jim Harbaugh. Caldwell, 67, has not coached in the NFL since serving as...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Commanders OC Scott Turner Fired; Washington Finished 20th in Total Offense

The Washington Commanders will be looking for a new offensive coordinator for next season. The NFC East team announced it fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner on Tuesday. The official decision came shortly after ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Turner was "on shaky ground" after the team missed the playoffs with a struggling offense.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Bills' Damar Hamlin Discharged from Buffalo Hospital, Will Continue Rehab at Home

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center and will continue his rehabilitation at home, the Bills announced Wednesday:. Hamlin was admitted to the facility on Monday after transferring from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was initially treated following the cardiac arrest he suffered during the Bills' Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Texans' John Metchie III Making 'Massive Strides' in Leukemia Recovery, GM Says

Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III is making "massive strides" in his recovery from leukemia, general manager Nick Caserio said Wednesday. During an appearance with Seth Payne and Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 (h/t Drew Dougherty of the team's website), Caserio provided an update on Metchie:. "I'd say...
HOUSTON, TX
Bleacher Report

Spencer Rattler Will Return to South Carolina, Forgo 2023 NFL Draft

Spencer Rattler is coming back to South Carolina for another season. The quarterback announced Tuesday that he will forgo a chance to enter the 2023 NFL draft and return to the Gamecocks for what will be his second year with the SEC team:. Rattler first made waves in college football...
COLUMBIA, SC
Bleacher Report

Packers' Top Options With No. 15 Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The Green Bay Packers offense could go through a large amount of change in the offseason. Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan could all leave in free agency. That could open the possibility of the Packers adding to their young core of Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs. The Packers...
GREEN BAY, WI

