Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Damar Hamlin texted teammates to say, “I’m sorry that I did that to y’all”
The Bills capped a difficult, emotional, and unprecedented week with a win over the Patriots. After the game, cornerback Tre’Davious While spoke about moving past witnessing a teammate suffer cardiac arrest on the field. And White made it clear that the situation with Damar Hamlin continues to play in the mind of White and his teammates.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady breaks his own NFL record for completions in a season
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for completions in a season. He needed nine going into Sunday. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 84 yards and a touchdown against the Falcons before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Brady had a record 485 completions...
NBC Sports
Emotional Watt receives rousing send-off ovation from 49ers fans
Arizona Cardinals star and future first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Fame pass rusher J.J. Watt played his final NFL game Sunday, marking the end to an incredible 12-year career. Playing host to Watt's emotional finale, 49ers fans at Levi's Stadium gave the five-time All-Pro a rousing ovation after he played...
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers win 10th straight, secure No. 2 seed
SANTA CLARA — The 49ers have never been hotter heading into the postseason. But their 10-game win streak, which set a franchise record for consecutive victories to end of the regular season, means little now with the NFL playoffs set to begin. The 49ers wrapped up the No. 2...
NBC Sports
49ers fan falls from stands trying to catch Purdy's towel
Everybody is trying to get their hands on some Brock Purdy memorabilia. Some might be going a little overboard. Literally and figuratively. After the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium, San Francisco's rookie quarterback jogged off the field and tossed his towel into the stands above the tunnel.
NBC Sports
Wild card playoff schedule: Cowboys-Bucs will play on Monday Night Football
NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 7 Seattle at 2 San Francisco (FOX, FOX Deportes) AFC: 8:15 PM (ET) 5 Los Angeles Chargers at 4 Jacksonville (NBC, Peacock, Universo) AFC: 1:00 PM (ET) 7 Miami at 2 Buffalo (CBS, Paramount+) NFC: 4:30 PM (ET) 6 New York Giants at 3 Minnesota (FOX,...
NBC Sports
Cowboys finally pull Dak Prescott late in fourth quarter
Dak Prescott had one of the worst performances of his career, and mercifully, his day is done. The Cowboys finally pulled their quarterback down 26-6 with 5:19 left. They had nine three-and-outs with Prescott at the helm and gained only 163 yards. Prescott completed only 14 of 37 passes for...
NBC Sports
Browns sever ties with Bernie Kosar after he bets $19,000 on Browns-Steelers game
Sports wagering is now legal in Ohio. If it wasn’t, Bernie Kosar would still have a relationship with the Browns. The team severed ties with Kosar after he acknowledged on social media that he placed a legal $19,000 bet on the Browns to beat the Steelers, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.
NBC Sports
49ers display heartwarming support for Hamlin, Bills in Week 18
The 49ers are joining the NFL's efforts to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin in heartwarming fashion. San Francisco outlined the number three in red paint at the 30-yard line at Levi's Stadium for Hamlin, who wears No. 3 for the Bills. Additionally, 49ers players warmed up for their tilt against the Arizona Cardinals in shirts that read "Love for Damar."
NBC Sports
Tom Brady’s day ends late in second quarter
Despite the Bucs having already clinched the NFC South and having nothing to gain Sunday, Tom Brady started against the Falcons. He played five possessions before leaving with 4:00 left in the second quarter. Blaine Gabbert threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Russell Gage on his first possession to give...
NBC Sports
Lynch encapsulates 49ers rookie Purdy's unapologetic swagger
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has saved the 49ers' season by continuing the team's winning ways. But he is doing so while bringing a hint of his own swagger to the gridiron each week. San Francisco trailed the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the second quarter last Sunday and faced a...
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
20 owners voted against effort to split AFC playoff proposals
On Friday, NFL owners voted to change the existing rule regarding playoff seeding in the event of the cancellation of a game. The league considered two different proposals that were mashed into one — the possibility of a neutral-site AFC Championship and a goofy, quirky AFC North scenario in which the Ravens and Bengals possibly would flip a coin for home-field advantage in the wild-card round — even though the Bengals have clinched the division title.
NBC Sports
Breer: Signs of 'disconnect' between Pats' young players and coaches?
Amid a trying 2022 season in New England, it's worth wondering whether the Patriots' players and coaching staff are on the same page. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and Jake Bailey both apparently had disagreements with the team that led to them being placed on the reserve/injured list this week. According to reports, Jones missed rehab assignments after suffering a knee injury, while Bailey and the Patriots had "differing viewpoints" on whether the punter was ready to return to game action.
NBC Sports
Kittle's acrobatic TD catch extends Purdy's elite streak
Brock Purdy kept two of his impressive streaks alive in the 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium on Sunday. Not only did the rookie quarterback win his fifth straight start, but he threw three touchdown passes while doing so, extending his two-touchdown streak to six games.
NBC Sports
Report: Why Patriots suspended Jack Jones, Jake Bailey
The New England Patriots suspended two players ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and punter Jake Bailey were moved from the reserve/injured list to the reserve/suspended by club list on Friday, per the NFL transaction wire. That means they were suspended by the team and will not be paid their base salary or count toward roster limits while on the list. The move is retroactive to Dec. 31.
NBC Sports
Here are the Patriots' opponents for 2023 NFL season
The New England Patriots' 2022 season has come to an unceremonious end. A 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, along with the Miami Dolphins and Pittsburgh Steelers' wins, put an end to their playoff hopes. The Dolphins earned the seventh seed in the AFC to send the Patriots into the offseason.
NBC Sports
Packers' Walker ejected for shoving Lions medical staffer
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker became the only player to be ejected twice this season following a strange and seemingly unprovoked shove of a Detroit Lions athletic trainer during Sunday Night Football. The Lions staffer tried to move Walker out of the way to get to injured running back...
NBC Sports
How Shanahan's 'holy cow' moment cemented his faith in Purdy
It didn't take long for 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan to feel comfortable with rookie seventh-round quarterback Brock Purdy under center. After replacing veteran signal-caller Jimmy Garoppolo in the first quarter of the 49ers' Week 13 win over the Miami Dolphins, Purdy has become an overnight sensation. The Iowa State product has helped lead San Francisco to wins in his first four starts following his three-plus quarter appearance against Miami.
NBC Sports
Chiefs join Patriots, Colts as only NFL teams ever to accomplish this feat
The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a playoff bye with their 31-13 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Saturday's Week 18 regular season finale. The Chiefs finished with a 14-3 record atop the AFC West, giving them 64 regular season wins from 2018 through 2022. As a result, they join the New England Patriots and Indianapolis Colts as the only NFL franchises ever to win 64 or more regular season games in a five-year span.
Comments / 0