Amid a trying 2022 season in New England, it's worth wondering whether the Patriots' players and coaching staff are on the same page. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones and Jake Bailey both apparently had disagreements with the team that led to them being placed on the reserve/injured list this week. According to reports, Jones missed rehab assignments after suffering a knee injury, while Bailey and the Patriots had "differing viewpoints" on whether the punter was ready to return to game action.

1 DAY AGO