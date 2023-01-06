Read full article on original website
Best bookshelf speakers 2023, active and passive speakers for all budgets
The best bookshelf speakers market in 2023 is, to be candid, an incredibly intimidating place. It's absolutely crammed with products, jargon, and potential pitfalls, and the unwary can soon end up feeling out of their depth or filled with buyer's remorse after pulling the trigger on a product that, actually, doesn't suit their needs at all.
LG's new soundbars are designed to look and sound great with its OLED TVs
If you're buying a new LG TV, one of the brand's new soundbars could be its perfect partner in crime...
3 cheap soundbars that deliver awesome audio upgrades
A soundbar is one of the biggest TV upgrades you can make, but that doesn't mean you need to spend big money
Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds drop to their lowest-ever price
You can still save on Sony's Award-winning true wireless earbuds with these holiday sales
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: small size, big sonics, believable Atmos
This smaller-scale soundbar delivers true Dolby Atmos 3D sound decoding with height channels, and it's rather capable indeed...
Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals
Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs
LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
JBL announces Endurance, Tune and Vibe affordable wireless earbuds at CES 2023
If you need a new pair of budget buds, JBL has you covered with a ton of different styles and features to choose from.
5 ways I improved the sound from my Samsung Galaxy smartphone
Apply these simple audio hacks to your Galaxy smartphone for improved sound with all kinds of wireless earbuds.
JBL 4329P Studio Monitor is a premium all-in-one speaker system to rival the KEF LS50 Wireless
With AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Bluetooth built-in, JBL's all-in-one speaker system has plenty of options for streaming. But it's not exactly cheap...
Harman wants to embed sensors and microphones in cars to detect outside sounds
New car interiors are laced with speakers and microphones to support increasingly complex audio systems and voice recognition features. Now Harman wants to put this hardware on the outside of cars as well. At CES in Las Vegas, the Samsung-owned automotive supplier unveiled a sound and vibration sensor and microphone...
The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is the soundbar PC gamers have been waiting for
When I reviewed the Razer Leviathan V2 last year, it felt like PC gamers had finally gotten a proper soundbar that console gamers have been able to enjoy thanks to more mature TV audio equipment from companies like Sonos and the like, but it isn't perfect. The THX spatial audio...
Best of CES 2023: An OLED TV that streams content wirelessly
Tech companies of all sizes are showing off their latest products at CES, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics show.
CES 2023 | JVC LX-NZ30 4K laser projector with low latency and 3,300 lumens brightness announced
JVC announced the LX-NZ30 projector at CES 2023, where the gadget won an Editor’s Pick award in the Sound & Vision category. The 4K HDR projector uses a BLU-Escent laser light source with a 3,300 lumens peak brightness and a life expectancy of 20,000 hours. Compared to older models from the brand, the gadget features a 105 W blue laser diode rather than a 95 W part, delivering 10% greater brightness. Plus, the device supports HDR10 and HLG content and has automatic setting adjustments.
Did you hear? AnkerWork is going after the wireless mic market
The microphone includes high-quality audio and noise-cancellation technology wrapped up in a compact carry case, which includes a pair of microphones, and a USB-C or Lightning receiver. The package delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, and can recharge in just 90 minutes. The white cover pictured can be replaced with another color, to avoid fashion clashes.
JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023
JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
Sonos users just got a brilliant wireless turntable upgrade option
Victrola Stream Onyx is a turntable that can stream to Sonos speakers wirelessly
Razer's Project Carol is the haptic feedback gaming chair cushion we never knew we needed
Razer's Project Carol is a concept: a haptic feedback gaming chair cushion that delivers crystal clear surround sound and uses the latest tech to immerse you in the full audio spectacle of your media of choice. The results are incredible and makes us wish it was a real product coming out.
Another company has stopped working on smart contact lenses
One of the companies working on smart contact lenses is calling the project off. On Friday, Mojo Vision announced that it’s going to “pivot its business and focus its resources” on the MicroLED display tech it built during its work on the Mojo Lens (via Axios). Unfortunately, part of the pivot includes laying off around 75 percent of its workers as it restructures, according to a news post from the company’s CEO, Drew Perkins. The company had around 150 employees, according to data from PitchBook and LinkedIn.
These Sony LinkBuds rivals are safety-first open-ear wireless earbuds
The Cleer Arc II have a longer battery life than their predecessors, and could keep you safe when out running...
