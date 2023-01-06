ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

Best bookshelf speakers 2023, active and passive speakers for all budgets

The best bookshelf speakers market in 2023 is, to be candid, an incredibly intimidating place. It's absolutely crammed with products, jargon, and potential pitfalls, and the unwary can soon end up feeling out of their depth or filled with buyer's remorse after pulling the trigger on a product that, actually, doesn't suit their needs at all.
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a 24-hour flash sale – the 5 best deals

Best Buy is ending 2022 with a bang with a 24-hour flash sale covering all kinds of electronic devices, including smartphones, laptops, and TVs. The sheer number of the retailer’s offers may overwhelm you, so to help you narrow down your choices, we’ve gathered the five best deals that you can shop right now. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute to take advantage of any of these bargains though, because there’s a chance that stocks will run out. If you see a deal that you like, it’s highly recommended that you quickly finalize the purchase.
Engadget

LG SC9 and SE6 soundbars first look: Making the most of LG's TVs

LG unwrapped its 2023 soundbars right after Christmas, but the company is showing the duo off here at CES. The SC9 and SE6 are both equipped with Dolby Atmos, but while the former is a more premium-level device, the SE6 is compact all-in-one unit more akin to Sonos' Beam. We got out first look at both at CES along with some more info on each unit.
TechRadar

The Razer Leviathan V2 Pro is the soundbar PC gamers have been waiting for

When I reviewed the Razer Leviathan V2 last year, it felt like PC gamers had finally gotten a proper soundbar that console gamers have been able to enjoy thanks to more mature TV audio equipment from companies like Sonos and the like, but it isn't perfect. The THX spatial audio...
notebookcheck.net

CES 2023 | JVC LX-NZ30 4K laser projector with low latency and 3,300 lumens brightness announced

JVC announced the LX-NZ30 projector at CES 2023, where the gadget won an Editor’s Pick award in the Sound & Vision category. The 4K HDR projector uses a BLU-Escent laser light source with a 3,300 lumens peak brightness and a life expectancy of 20,000 hours. Compared to older models from the brand, the gadget features a 105 W blue laser diode rather than a 95 W part, delivering 10% greater brightness. Plus, the device supports HDR10 and HLG content and has automatic setting adjustments.
TechCrunch

Did you hear? AnkerWork is going after the wireless mic market

The microphone includes high-quality audio and noise-cancellation technology wrapped up in a compact carry case, which includes a pair of microphones, and a USB-C or Lightning receiver. The package delivers up to 15 hours of battery life, and can recharge in just 90 minutes. The white cover pictured can be replaced with another color, to avoid fashion clashes.
CNET

JBL Rocks Two New Retro Turntables for 2023

JBL may be best known for its speakers, but the Samsung-owned brand is branching out into turntables with two new models at CES 2023: the $399 Spinner BT and the $999 TT350 Classic. The Spinner BT is an aptX HD Bluetooth-enabled record player that comes in a striking orange and...
The Verge

Another company has stopped working on smart contact lenses

One of the companies working on smart contact lenses is calling the project off. On Friday, Mojo Vision announced that it’s going to “pivot its business and focus its resources” on the MicroLED display tech it built during its work on the Mojo Lens (via Axios). Unfortunately, part of the pivot includes laying off around 75 percent of its workers as it restructures, according to a news post from the company’s CEO, Drew Perkins. The company had around 150 employees, according to data from PitchBook and LinkedIn.

Comments / 0

Community Policy