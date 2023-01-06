ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Chase bank will open its first Memphis branch this year; more Mid-South branches to come

By Corinne S Kennedy, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HKBIC_0k5nULgT00

Chase bank will open its first Memphis branch later this year, with multiple other Memphis-area locations to come over the next few years, the company said Friday.

The bank plans to open six branches over the next two years. Market Director David Howell said the company was excited to enter the market.

“Memphis has been on our radar for a long time,” he said. “We’ve even had customers travel to Little Rock to access our branch services. We’re thrilled to be able to offer our Memphis-area customers more choice and convenience."

The company currently has more than 4,000 business customers and more than 120,000 consumer customers in the area through its credit card, home lending, auto finance and other businesses. JPMorgan Chase has had a commercial banking office in Memphis since 2016.

Business news:Banes Capital and Hanover Securities rebrand as Memphis Capital

Memphis development:From Liberty Park to St. Jude, here's what to look for in 2023

“Adding branches will lift up business across our firm and give our clients and communities access to even more resources to help them make the most of their money,” said Tom Simpson, market executive for J.P. Morgan Commercial Bank.

The new Chase branches are meant to be more inviting than a traditional bank branch and will be designed to "create a casual and relevant space for the community. There are various meeting spaces such as booths, meeting pods, an open living room, and a digital access bar," according to the bank.

Each branch will have a staff of 8-10 bankers, all of whom will be locals, Chase said. Salary for entry-level employees will start at $20 an hour and full benefits.

The planned branch locations are:

  • 557 S. Highland St. in Memphis
  • 1035 W. Poplar Ave. in Collierville
  • 7945 Winchester Road, Suite 101-102 in Memphis
  • The northwest corner of Poplar Avenue and Perkins Road in Memphis
  • The intersection of Poplar Avenue and Exeter Road in Germantown
  • 253 Goodman Road West in Southaven.

Corinne S Kennedy covers economic development, real estate and healthcare for The Commercial Appeal. She can be reached via email at Corinne.Kennedy@CommercialAppeal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City of Memphis hosts career program for unschooled, unemployed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A recent program designed to give Memphians the tools to jumpstart their careers is being hosted by the City of Memphis. The program is called ‘Opportunity R3: Rethinking, Rebuilding and Rebranding.’ It is for Memphis residents ages 16-24 who are either out of school or out of work, according to city officials.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG Promotes Angelique Brown to Director of Sales

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG News Channel 3 announced the promotion of Angelique Brown as Director of Sales. Brown is responsible for leading key market strategies and revenue generation for the number one local station’s seasoned multi-platform sales team.  Mrs. Brown brings a successful track record of sales and marketing leadership to the role, having most […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Funeral for Marine with no family open to public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is encouraging the public to attend the funeral of an unclaimed Marine who served in Vietnam on Monday, January 9. The service will be held at the Covington Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m. Raymond Kenneth Parker, born January 7, 1951, was a Marine who received the following medals: […]
COVINGTON, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman in critical condition after Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in Whitehaven. According to MPD, at 9:55 a.m., officers responded to a call in the 800 Block of East Raines Road. Officers found a woman suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. She was transported to Regional One in critical condition. Reports suggest […]
MEMPHIS, TN
themoorecountynews.com

Highest-paying management jobs in Memphis

Stacker compiled the highest paying management jobs in Memphis, TN-MS-AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Gangsta Boo’s funeral set for Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Rapper Gangsta Boo’s funeral will be held on Saturday, January 14. Those who wish to attend must download a free ticket from Eventbrite. According to her publicist, the service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The service will be open to the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
actionnews5.com

Boy shot in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A boy was shot in West Memphis on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. on South Avalon Street. West Memphis police officers arrived at the scene to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to the hospital...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
The Commercial Appeal

The Commercial Appeal

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, Memphis Grizzlies, Memphis Tigers and sports for Memphis, Tennessee, and the Mid-South from The Commercial Appeal.

 http://commercialappeal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy