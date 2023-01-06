ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Truck driver charged with homicide, reckless driving in deadly 2021 Lincoln Park bus crash

By Garret Roberts, Beaver County Times
 5 days ago
MUDDY CREEK TWP. – After more than a year of investigation, charges have been filed against a truck driver involved in a deadly school bus crash along Interstate 79 that killed a local man and a student.

State police at the Butler County barracks have filed homicide charges against 30-year-old Karandeep Singh, of Calgary, Canada, for his involvement in a crash that occurred with a school bus transporting Lincoln Park Performing Arts Charter School students home on Nov. 2, 2021.

The collision resulted in the death of the school bus driver, Lindsay Thompkins, 31, of Aliquippa, and Brylee Walker, 14, of Hermitage.

As of Friday afternoon, Singh was not in police custody.

According to police, Singh was driving his tractor-trailer north on I-79 and was struck from behind by the school bus around the exit to Muddy Creek Twp. Investigators say that Singh was carrying a loaded flatbed trailer and was traveling at 18 miles per hour when he was struck by the bus, which was traveling 67 miles per hour. The posted speed limit for the road is 70 miles per hour.

The crash resulted in injuries for four students, two of which were flown to UPMC Children's Hospital in Pittsburgh after receiving first aid. Thompkins and Walker were pronounced dead on the scene of the crash, both killed by the impact, officials said.

Initial reports from state police indicated that Singh was not injured in the crash.

According to the charges, an inspection was later done on Singh's vehicle that revealed several violations were present within the semi-truck. Police said that some of these issues, including a mechanical problem that limited the truck's power from reaching highway speeds, would have "resulted in an out-of-service order for the truck."

Singh currently faces 27 charges related to the incident, including felony charges for homicide by vehicle and aggravated assault by vehicle. Other charges include various instances of reckless driving, operating unsafe equipment and traveling too slow for road conditions.

