ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Suspect charged in connection with death of Barshay Wilson

By Julia Baker
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff2Qu_0k5nU4lN00

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of University of Memphis student Barshay Wilson, whose body was found Dec. 11 after he went missing two days earlier.

Vincent Patterson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Wilson, 25, went missing Dec. 9 from the 5900 block of Green Drive in Fox Meadows. Officers found Wilson’s body Dec. 11 near a water treatment plant at 11150 Highway 70 in Arlington.

Through witness interviews, video surveillance and phone records, Patterson became a person of interest. A search warrant was executed at his residence, and Patterson was taken to the MPD Homicide Bureau for further investigation, according to an affidavit.

After he waived his Miranda Rights, Patterson told police that he and Cassius Bryant shot Wilson, took his marijuana and set fire to a Camaro belonging to Bryant after dumping Wilson’s body nearby, the affidavit states.

Also according to the affidavit, when MPD investigators returned to the scene two days after responding to the fire, they discovered Wilson’s body about 75 yards away from the Camaro. Wilson had multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Patterson is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Jan. 9, in Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court Division 9.

According to Wilson’s Facebook, he was a material handler at FedEx, and he graduated from Whitehaven High School in 2016.

He was a nursing student at the University of Memphis and was set to graduate Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to a memo filed Dec. 9 by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted MPD, deputies responded to a fire call at 11150 U.S. Highway 70. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Chevrolet Camaro fully engulfed in flames. The Shelby County Fire Department made the scene and put the fire out.

Deputies observed Wilson’s burned ID outside the vehicle’s passenger side door.

According to a police report, his mother said Wilson left home and told her he was going to a party with friends. She later received a call from his friend saying he walked out of her home and did not return.

Wilson’s friend told police that he arrived at her apartment and stayed for about 15 minutes before walking outside to answer a phone call.

The friend looked outside shortly afterward but could not locate Wilson, even though his car was parked outside.

Wilson’s friend told officers she was able to see his location on her phone and said it showed him to be on the interstate. They looked in the location but did not find him. His mother told police it was very unlike him to ignore her phone calls.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Suspect in Memphis shooting captured in Ohio; Two teens killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A teen accused of killing two people in Hickory Hill last month appeared in court Monday after being captured in Ohio. Julius Black, 19, is facing two counts of first-degree murder, employment of a firearm with intent, and two attempted murder charges. According to police, Black is responsible for the fatal shooting […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed after robbing ex-girlfriend, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed in North Memphis Friday is now in jail. Patrick Lynn is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed his ex-girlfriend and started fighting her. Police say the ex-girlfriend feared for her life so she stabbed Lynn. He also had active warrants involving attacks on the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police pursuit leaves suspect in critical condition; TBI to investigate

UPDATE: TBI says their special agents are conducting a use-of-force investigation surrounding the arrest of the individual by officers with the Memphis Police Department. *** MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspect is in critical condition after suffering shortness of breath due to a confrontation with Memphis Police. According to MPD, around 8:30 p.m., officers in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead, one injured in East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting in East Memphis on Saturday night. According to MPD, at 9:55 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Atwood Avenue regarding a shooting. Two men were found suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. One victim was taken to Regional One in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pedestrian struck, killed in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southaven on Saturday. According to Southaven PD, the incident happened at Airways and Rasco Road. Southaven Police say the pedestrian was struck by a 2012 GMC Acadia when they attempted to cross the street. The victim later died from his injuries at […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

Murder suspect charged in death of missing U of M student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Charges have been filed against the man who is accused of killing a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing a day before his graduation last month. Police have charged 22-year-old Vincent Patterson in the death of BarShay Wilson who was found dead in Arlington on Dec. 12. His body was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man dead in Raleigh shooting, one in custody

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot in Raleigh. According to MPD, at 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 3700 Block of Ridgemont Avenue. One male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene. MPD says they have one male in custody. Reports […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YAHOO!

Man arrested and charged in connection to University of Memphis student's death

A 22-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in the disappearance and death of a University of Memphis nursing student who went missing last month just before graduation, Memphis Police said Friday. Vincent Patterson is also charged with one count first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, aggravated...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD still searching for suspect in fatal store shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department needs your help identifying a man who shot and killed another man at the County Line Store in Oakhaven. On Monday, November 7, 2022, Ridgeway Station officers responded to a shooting in the 4600 block of Tchulahoma. Officers arrived on the scene and found an unresponsive man lying […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Downtown shooting leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Downtown Memphis on Saturday night. MPD says that around 9:57 p.m., officers responded to the Peabody Place and Second Street area regarding a shooting. One victim was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Methodist University […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Family of man killed in senior facility fire wants answers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man killed in the fire at the Feels Like Home senior facility was identified as 72-year-old Jerry Watson. While the victim’s family struggles to understand how the tragedy happened, they are also taking time to remember him. “It was a shock to us that all of this happened,” said Keith Watson, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Arrest made after fatal shooting in Ripley

RIPLEY, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Marshals captured a man accused of a fatal shooting in Ripley, Tennessee. The shooting happened on December 29 at the corner of Eastland Avenue and Gay Street where two people were shot. One victim had minor injuries, while another died upon arriving at the hospital.
RIPLEY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man wanted after stealing lottery ticket display from behind store counter, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after he stole a lottery ticket display from a Memphis gas station on Thursday night, police said. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), the robbery happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Murphy USA gas station on Summer Avenue. Surveillance footage shows a man dressed in all black leaning over the counter and snatching a display filled with scratch-off lottery tickets.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man stabbed in North Memphis; Woman detained

Correction: MPD scanner originally stated a woman was injured in this incident. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in North Memphis has left one man injured. It happened on the 800 block of Dunlap Street. Police say the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. A woman has been detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy