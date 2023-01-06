Suspect charged in connection with death of Barshay Wilson

A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of University of Memphis student Barshay Wilson, whose body was found Dec. 11 after he went missing two days earlier.

Vincent Patterson, 22, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree murder in perpetration of robbery, especially aggravated robbery, and tampering with evidence.

Wilson, 25, went missing Dec. 9 from the 5900 block of Green Drive in Fox Meadows. Officers found Wilson’s body Dec. 11 near a water treatment plant at 11150 Highway 70 in Arlington.

Through witness interviews, video surveillance and phone records, Patterson became a person of interest. A search warrant was executed at his residence, and Patterson was taken to the MPD Homicide Bureau for further investigation, according to an affidavit.

After he waived his Miranda Rights, Patterson told police that he and Cassius Bryant shot Wilson, took his marijuana and set fire to a Camaro belonging to Bryant after dumping Wilson’s body nearby, the affidavit states.

Also according to the affidavit, when MPD investigators returned to the scene two days after responding to the fire, they discovered Wilson’s body about 75 yards away from the Camaro. Wilson had multiple gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Patterson is scheduled for arraignment Monday, Jan. 9, in Shelby County General Sessions Criminal Court Division 9.

According to Wilson’s Facebook, he was a material handler at FedEx, and he graduated from Whitehaven High School in 2016.

He was a nursing student at the University of Memphis and was set to graduate Sunday, Dec. 11.

According to a memo filed Dec. 9 by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, which assisted MPD, deputies responded to a fire call at 11150 U.S. Highway 70. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a Chevrolet Camaro fully engulfed in flames. The Shelby County Fire Department made the scene and put the fire out.

Deputies observed Wilson’s burned ID outside the vehicle’s passenger side door.

According to a police report, his mother said Wilson left home and told her he was going to a party with friends. She later received a call from his friend saying he walked out of her home and did not return.

Wilson’s friend told police that he arrived at her apartment and stayed for about 15 minutes before walking outside to answer a phone call.

The friend looked outside shortly afterward but could not locate Wilson, even though his car was parked outside.

Wilson’s friend told officers she was able to see his location on her phone and said it showed him to be on the interstate. They looked in the location but did not find him. His mother told police it was very unlike him to ignore her phone calls.