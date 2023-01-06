Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Carlton, South St. Louis, Northern Aitkin, Pine, South Aitkin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-10 11:32:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 15:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carlton, South St. Louis; Northern Aitkin; Pine; South Aitkin BRIEF AND LOCALIZED HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THROUGH LATE AFTERNOON TODAY A band of localized snow showers is moving through Aitkin County presently and could track into Carlton and Pine Counties over the next hour. This band has been associated with rapid reductions in visibility due to brief periods of heavy snow. A quick snow accumulation of 1 inch is possible. If you are traveling and encounter adverse winter driving conditions...reduce speed and make sure headlights are on.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult to hazardous which will likely affect the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations will occur in the eastern portions of the Adirondacks, especially in mid to high terrain above 1000 feet.
Wind Advisory issued for Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-12 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-12 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Autauga; Barbour; Bibb; Blount; Bullock; Calhoun; Chambers; Cherokee; Chilton; Clay; Cleburne; Coosa; Dallas; Elmore; Etowah; Greene; Hale; Jefferson; Lee; Lowndes; Macon; Marengo; Montgomery; Perry; Pickens; Pike; Randolph; Russell; Shelby; St. Clair; Sumter; Talladega; Tallapoosa; Tuscaloosa WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Alabama. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
