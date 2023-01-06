Effective: 2023-01-12 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-13 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Please allow extra time if travel is necessary. Target Area: Southeastern St. Lawrence; Southern Franklin; Western Clinton; Western Essex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THURSDAY TO 7 AM EST FRIDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of one to three tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Southeastern St. Lawrence, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM Thursday to 7 AM EST Friday. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and tree damage are possible due to the ice. Travel could be difficult to hazardous which will likely affect the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The greatest ice accumulations will occur in the eastern portions of the Adirondacks, especially in mid to high terrain above 1000 feet.

CLINTON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO