Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?

ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office

JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!

Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMTCw

Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
KALAMAZOO, MI
mcknightshomecare.com

$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan

Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
MUSKEGON, MI
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI

See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
MUSKEGON, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office

Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
