townbroadcast.com
Is public education concept in U.S. being murdered?
ACHTUNG: This is not a “fair and balanced article. It is an editorial by the editor. In the twilight of my autumn years, I have been plagued by horrible fear that our public education system is collapsing because of unfair pressure from outside forces. It came to mind this...
New State Rep. serving residents in Jackson, Washtenaw counties opens Lansing office
JACKSON, MI – A new Michigan state representative covering in parts of Jackson and Washtenaw counties has opened a Lansing office. State Rep. Kathy Schmaltz, R-Jackson, represents Michigan’s 46th House District, which covers the city of Jackson, parts of Grass Lake, Leoni and Summit townships and all of Blackman Township, as well as Chelsea and Sylvan Township in Washtenaw County.
WWMT
Millerknoll spokesperson comments on Ottawa County Board's move to dissolve DEI office
ZEELAND, Mich. — A spokesperson from the second largest employer in Ottawa County, MillerKnoll, which is based in Zeeland, commented on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners' move to dissolve the county's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. "Diversity, equity and inclusion are central to our corporate values at...
Danger May Be in Your Home and You Wouldn’t Know. Radon Gas!
Ever heard of Radon gas? No? It's time to be aware of it because many homes across Michigan and Grand Rapids may have Radon and not even know it. It can be pretty nasty stuff, actually, because the EPA, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, says 21,000 people die annually from lung cancer caused by radon. It's something to be taken seriously.
Muskegon County calling on community to help identify individuals experiencing homelessness
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI -- The Muskegon County Homeless Continuum of Care Network Outreach Committee is calling on the community to conduct the Winter Point in Time Survey (PIT) to help identify individuals who may be homeless and in need. “We are reaching out to our community in hopes that they...
WWMTCw
Gun violence group call on legislature to enact laws
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A group called End Gun Violence Michigan is hold seven conferences this week to highlight the impacts of gun violence. A news conference, open to the public, is expected to be held at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 18 at Kalamazoo First United Methodist Church, located at 212 South Park Street.
mcknightshomecare.com
$500K grant funds new home care service in Southwest Michigan
Older adults in Southwest Michigan will have access to in-home medical, behavioral and social care through a new service offered by Michigan’s Region IV Area Agency on Aging. The Michigan Health Endowment Fund announced this week it will provide $500,000 in grant funding to launch Integrated Care at Home.
Muskegon County family wins holiday car giveaway from a local auto repair shop
MUSKEGON, Mich. — For the past six years, a Muskegon business has been part of an effort to give back to the community. This year, they made a family’s holiday a little brighter with a gift on wheels. The recipient called the Christmas surprise a "true blessing." Joe’s...
This Michigan City Has Only Had 5 Minutes Of Sunshine This Month
The last mostly sunny day was on December 4, 2022.
Empty factory building along Muskegon lakefront set to go from eyesore to apartments
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A massive eyesore along Muskegon's lakefront is set to receive a facelift after being sold last month. The Shaw-Walker property opened in 1899, and the factory at one point expanded to one million square feet. Parkland Properties out of Grand Rapids completed the purchase of the building on Dec. 22, and plans to spend $220 million dollars in the renovation.
WZZM 13
Hamburger Mikey's fundraiser this Saturday
For the next three months you can expect to see people dancing at the corner of Western and 4th in Muskegon. It's all to raise money to support our food pantries.
West Michigan Birthday Freebies You Don’t Want To Miss in 2023
Happy Birthday to you! It's a great day to celebrate, and whether you have a giant party planned or you're just spending time by yourself, there are several chances to get something free on your special day. There's only one day a year that's dedicated to you- so make sure...
Kalamazoo restaurant closes after 50 years in business
Theo & Stacy's has been serving Greek-American cuisine to Kalamazoo residents since 1973. Its last day of business is slated for January 29.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Muskegon, MI
See the beautiful lakes, historic establishments, and brilliant art collections in Muskegon, Michigan. Established in 1837, the settlement was a popular provider for the growing lumber industry. This allowed the city to thrive and enticed more travelers to reside in the area. You’ll find a great variety of vacation-worthy spots...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Corewell’s planned Grand Rapids HQ is more than just a new office
Corewell Health’s new Center for Transformation and Innovation may have started out as a traditional office building, but the pandemic has changed the way the health system plans to use the real estate on a daily basis. More than two years before merging with Beaumont to become Corewell, Spectrum...
This Might Be the Most Unique Restaurant in All of Michigan
When it comes to dining, Michigan has no shortage of incredible options. From little hole-in-the-wall eateries to iconic diners that have been open for 100 years, there’s something here in the Great Lakes State to satisfy every craving.
Looming tipped wage increase has restaurant owners on edge
Starting this week, Michigan’s minimum wage is above $10 for the first time, part of a phased increase under state law.
A once proposed roundabout, this skewed intersection in Grand Rapids area is getting updated
WALKER, MI – A busy intersection in the city of Walker that has encountered potential changes in the past is on track for upgrades this year to enhance safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. The benefit for motorists? The estimated $700,000 road construction project shouldn’t cause too many inconveniences...
Bike path in Ottawa County damaged after someone drove on decade-old bridge
The local township hopes to have this section fixed and ready for summer for riders and walkers to enjoy.
Moderate GOP commissioner to residents amid Ottawa County shake-up: ‘Is this really what we want?’
GRAND HAVEN, MI – After the government shake-up this week by the newly seated Ottawa County commission, the sole non-Ottawa Impact Republican on the public body has one question for residents: “Is this really what we want for our county?”. “I would hope that through all of this...
