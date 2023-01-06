Hopewell starts process to bring 'Group Violence Intervention' to town as soon as June

HOPEWELL — One week after an eight-year-old child was shot to death while she played outside, City Council voted unanimously to bring a program into the city that puts the so-called "criminal element" groups of the city on notice that if they refuse to change their ways, they can and will be held accountable for their actions.

The program, known as Group Violence Intervention or Operation Ceasefire, is a community-based initiative involving more than just law enforcement. Civic groups, churches, schools and individual citizens will be recruited to engage people currently or previously connected to violence and provide them the resources to steer them away from crime, such as addiction and mental-health programs, housing opportunities and community mentorship. The resources are offered with the understanding that if these people opt to continue down the violence path, they will be prosecuted to the fullest extent available.

Mark Fero, director of outreach programs for the state attorney general's office, likened it to a choice of two doors for them. Door A, he said, would be law enforcement and the judicial system, and Door B would be the plethora of services offered through GVI.

Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield County, led the program presentation Thursday night before council and a packed citizen gallery in the Municipal Building. Coyner, whose House district includes Hopewell, said while gun violence has grown in the city over the past year, it is just a relatively small group of people who actually are responsible for it. She said the goal is to have everyone to be "safe, alive and free," and that includes those bad actors.

The meeting came as Hopewell continues to reel from the Dec. 30, 2022 shooting death of P'aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore, who was killed as she played in the yard of a relative's house on Freeman Street in Hopewell's Arlington neighborhood. P'aris was the ninth homicide victim in Hopewell in 2022,

The city's homicide rate jumped almost fivefold from its number of two in 2021.

While P'aris was on the minds of everyone inside the council chambers, Coyner was one of a few who publicly mentioned her name — and became emotional in doing so.

She said events such as Monday night's "Walk to End Violence" and Tuesday night's candlelight vigil "are really important for the spirit and energy of our community." But none of them change the violence that is going to happen, she added, because those who commit the crimes are not showing up at those events.

Elected leaders "are so busy trying to solve problems" that they often forget about the impact of what their work actually does, Coyner said. She was "caught off-guard" earlier in the day when she was asked for the very first time about P'aris who, she said, "had died" ... and quickly changed that to "was murdered."

"I hope that our city, every person from the landlord who collects checks to the person who's out sweeping streets to you as our local leaders, that we all can say, 'You know what? Every kid in our city deserves to ride their bike and come back home at the end of their bike ride,'" Coyner said.

Council's vote to take part in the GVI program also included bringing the Richmond group Real Life that is trained in group intervention to act as the facilitator. Real Life director Dr. Sarah Scarborough told council that the sooner they agreed to the program, the sooner it could start. For example, an affirmative vote this month could start the ball rolling in February to begin training local citizens and groups on the intervention to the point that the first "call" to the people tied to criminal activity could happen as soon as June.

Thursday's vote almost didn't happen.

Councilors eager to support the program were told by city attorney Danielle Ferguson Smith that because the meeting was a special called one, they could agree to put the vote on the next regularly scheduled council meeting Jan. 10. A vote could not happen at the meeting without amending council rules, she said.

Following several minutes of discussion and debate, council opted for what some called a "set aside and override" of the city attorney's opinion. After the override vote passed on a 4-3 margin, council then voted 7-0 to bring GVI to town.

Hopewell stands to become the first Virginia locality to begin a program that includes all aspects of GVI, Coyner said.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.