Who Was the 14 Millionth Visitor to Grand Rapids Meijer Gardens?
What a milestone achieved yesterday at the Frederik Meijer Gardens, and it's equally hard to believe that it's been nearly three decades in the making. But it happened as their 14-millionth visitor came through their doors. That visitor was Barbara Earl from Grand Rapids. She visited the gardens around noon yesterday with her son and daughter and was totally surprised by her greeting.
PHOTOS: Take A Walk Through This Year’s World of Winter in Downtown Grand Rapids
Walking in a winter wonderland isn't just a lyric we sing around the holidays... in Grand Rapids, its one of the most anticipated activities of the winter season. World of Winter has returned to downtown Grand Rapids, and from now until March 5 you can enjoy West Michigan's premiere winter festival. According to their website, the World of Winter is the largest winter festival in the Midwest. There are over 100 free activities and outdoor art installations that you can enjoy that will change over two months and offers another chance to spotlight Grand Rapids in all four seasons.
10 Awesome Things You Can Do For Less than $15 in West Michigan
It feels like the cost of everything is rising so rapidly lately. I find myself feeling stressed out anytime I have to leave my house. Can I afford gas to get there? Is my meal going to be more expensive than I expected? What do I do if I show up and my card declines because I only have $18.23 to my name until payday?
A Grand Rapids Look Back, and Where Are They Now?
It's fun to look back at the Grand Rapids of yesterday and see where we have come and what has become of some true landmarks of downtown. For instance, the replacement of the old “5-globe” streetlights with brighter and more efficient streetlights. Although cool looking, they didn't provide much light. So they were replaced and this all began way back in 1928.
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Why is Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine Coming to Grand Rapids This Weekend?
Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, host of "Restaurant: Impossible" and “Dinner: Impossible” will be in Grand Rapids this weekend! Where can you see Irvine and his hulking biceps?. While he's visited GR previously for his Food Network TV shows, this time Chef Irvine has something different on his agenda...
Find Out How The FAA Computer Outage Is Affecting Your Grand Rapids Flights
UPDATE (8:50 AM): According to The FAA's Twitter,. "Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the U.S. following an overnight outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem"
Police Investigate String of Car Break-Ins at Grand Rapids Senior Living Facilities
Four Grand Rapids retirement communities were targeted in a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. Fox 17 reports that the majority of the break-ins happened during the early morning. Grand Rapids police believe the same suspects are responsible for the crimes. Here's a breakdown of the recent break-ins:. Thursday,...
Kent County Sheriff's Office Warns of Vehicle Break-Ins
Following a rash of car break-ins at senior living communities this past weekend, the Kent County Sherriff's Office is issuing a warning to residents. Police say they are continuing to see cars in parking lots broken into day and night. So far this year, 34 cars in Kent County have been broken into, with numbers totaling 471 in 2022.
