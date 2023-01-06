Josh Giddey Enjoying Sophomore Surge, Not Slump

Oklahoma City’s prospect has gotten progressively better across the board.

Around the NBA, sophomore slump is a popular term for second-year players. Josh Giddey , Oklahoma City’s second-year point guard from Australia, seems to be experiencing quite the opposite at the moment, though.

Amongst both Thunder fans and NBA watchers, his fit always felt awkward next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , as each player excels at the point guard spot and neither is known for catching-and-shooting. If year two is any indication though, both guards will continue figuring it out because of their willingness to improve.

After a slow start of the gates, Giddey has been on fire over the last few weeks. His overall play, and shooting bumps, should give Thunder fans plenty of optimism for the future.

After the game against the Magic, where Giddey fired off seven triples, he’s now 21-of-49 from 3-pointers since December. For Giddey and the Thunder, a long stretch of shooting 42.8% from 3-point range is a dream come true.

On the season, Giddey is up to 15.3 points, eight rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, while shooting 47.1% from the floor and 33.7% from 3-point range. Last season, the No. 6 pick shot 41.9% from the floor and 26.3% from behind the line, as he’s made significant, obvious strides.

Against Boston, Giddey’s willingness to take over down the stretch was an encouraging sight to see. He was able to create offense multiple different ways, helping Oklahoma City extend its surprising lead. It was one of his best games of the season, as Giddey recorded 25 points, five assists, five rebounds and zero turnovers on 10-of-15 shooting. It was an efficient masterclass for the second-year guard.

His improvement across the board in just one offseason speaks volumes to his work ethic and desire to get better.

