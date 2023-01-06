Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?
California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school district's interim...
Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills
FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs
OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
Despite storms, state reservoirs aren't likely to return to normal levels this year
LOS ANGELES — Even with a sixth atmospheric river in two weeks dumping rain on California, water regulators said reservoirs are not likely to completely refill this year. As of Sunday, the state’s 17 reservoirs were at 78% of average, the Department of Water Resources announced Monday. “We’re...
Sturtevant company encourages e-cycling for old electronics
STURTEVANT, Wis. — With many electronics prohibited in landfills, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages the public to e-cycle. It’s an initiative that aims to keep electronics used in homes and schools out of landfills by helping consumers recycle them. Founded ten years ago, one Sturtevant business...
Powerful storm brings flooding, highway closures to Ventura County
VENTURA, Calif. — Southern California continues to be battered by a second powerful storm Tuesday morning. In Ventura County, the torrential rain forced several highway closures, including the 101 Freeway. By daybreak, the rain had tapered off, but the impact was visible.
Protesters call for higher taxes on rich as Newsom readies to unveil 2023 state budget
LOS ANGELES — Gov. Gavin Newsom will unveil the new state budget Tuesday. The governor had previously announced that the state would have a surplus of funding, but the state is now in a deficit, in part because of the economic downturn. On Monday, activists staged a protest, calling...
Wisconsin has a caregiver crisis. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is ready to help
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin is in a caregiver crisis, and a local university may be the answer officials have been looking for. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was awarded a grant for $865,010 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS has awarded a total of $17.3 million to 69 organizations around the state to combat the caregiver crisis.
Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said Monday at her inauguration that her first order of business will be tackling homelessness, as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state's most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol...
Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death
OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
