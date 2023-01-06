ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: How much will the rain help California's drought?

California has experienced a devastating, multi-year drought that’s depleted reservoirs, forced officials to plead with residents to conserve water and constrained supplies to vital farmland. Suddenly, the state has been hit by a severe series of storms, with more expected in the coming days. The rain is soaking a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Cyberattack keeps Iowa's largest school district closed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An apparent cyberattack on Iowa's largest school district has led officials to cancel classes for 30,000 students for a second day as technicians scramble to protect data and restore the computer system, the district's leader said Tuesday afternoon. The Des Moines school district's interim...
DES MOINES, IA
spectrumnews1.com

Health officials urge caution as some Kentucky gas stations sell potentially harmful pills

FLORENCE, Ky. — Some medical professionals are concerned about the potential harmful effects from products people can buy at many gas stations in Kentucky. The Cincinnati Drug and Poison Information Center says a growing number of people have become dependent on products that contain an anti-depressant called tianeptine, which people have referred to as “gas station heroin.”
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

ODNR officer killed in line of duty receives highway designation

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Natural Resources Officer Jason Lagore is being honored for his service to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources as a highway running through Caesar Creek State Park will be renamed after him. Lagore died in the line of duty in Feb. 2021, and the portion of...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

West Virginia Secretary of State Warner running for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he is running for governor. “We live in serious times, and serious times call for serious leaders," the Republican said in a speech beside the veteran’s memorial on the West Virginia state Capitol grounds. Warner, who was first elected secretary of state in 2016, already has nearly $53,000 in contributions for the 2024 election cycle, according to the secretary of state’s website.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Sturtevant company encourages e-cycling for old electronics

STURTEVANT, Wis. — With many electronics prohibited in landfills, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources encourages the public to e-cycle. It’s an initiative that aims to keep electronics used in homes and schools out of landfills by helping consumers recycle them. Founded ten years ago, one Sturtevant business...
STURTEVANT, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin has a caregiver crisis. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is ready to help

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin is in a caregiver crisis, and a local university may be the answer officials have been looking for. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was awarded a grant for $865,010 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS has awarded a total of $17.3 million to 69 organizations around the state to combat the caregiver crisis.
GREEN BAY, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Oregon's new governor sworn in, declares homeless emergency

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon's newly sworn-in Democratic Gov. Tina Kotek said Monday at her inauguration that her first order of business will be tackling homelessness, as she unveiled several measures intended to address one of the state's most pressing issues. In her inaugural address at the state Capitol...
OREGON STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Woman finds new career as a 'death doula', helps people prepare for death

OHIO — While many people fear death, Kacie Gikonyo, a resident of northeast Ohio, embraces it. “Everybody's scared of death, and it's terrible, and it's whatever, but it's beautiful to me," Gikonyo said. "Like, I know, that's weird, but I can see the beauty in someone passing away. I think that there is a small section of people like me in the world who are interested in it and would rather get it out there and educate as opposed to being scared of it and not talk about it.”
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy