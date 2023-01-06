ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Gough and Yuna Araki cruise to Australian Master of the Amateurs titles

By Jim Young, Amateurgolf.com
 3 days ago
After setting course records in the first round on Tuesday, John Gough and Yuna Araki had targets on their backs all week long at the Australian Master of the Amateurs at Southern Golf Club in Melbourne.

Gough and Araki were both up to the challenge, as both players finished off impressive victories on Friday at Australia’s premier amateur event.

Gough fired a 4-under 68 in his final round to finish at 15-under 273 and earn a four-stroke victory over Gregor Tait of Scotland, while Araki carded a final round 71 (-2) to complete a wire-to-wire title run.

Gough, who led after three of the four rounds at Southern Golf Club, began the day with a one-shot lead over Tait but quickly widened his lead after picking up five birdies in the first nine holes. The back nine proved nothing more to be a nice walk for the Englishman, who finished with a 4-under 68.

The Englishman’s game travels well.

It was his fifth on three continents in less than three years following his victories at the Palmetto Amateur (2021), English Amateur, Spanish International (2022) and Lytham Trophy (2022).

Gough is also the first Englishman to win the coveted green jacket.

To read the full story, click here for that and more from our friends at AmateurGolf.com.

