Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kewanee pastor says he opposes local Pride festivalMike BerryKewanee, IL
Routine traffic stop leads to drug charge for Kewanee manSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Midland Plaza expansion planned -- if city helps outMike BerryKewanee, IL
Nominations sought for Kewanee's 'Outstanding Citizen'Susan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Donation boosts Christmas decorations in local parksMike BerryKewanee, IL
Related
KWQC
Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge
The agreement aims to resolve longstanding claims that the requirement to use authorized dealerships can interfere with agricultural production. Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend in the neighborhood of Douglas Park. New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza. Updated: 10 hours...
KWQC
Car break-ins reported in Rock Island
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
You Won’t Believe What’s Coming To The Former Schnuck’s In Bettendorf
We know the future of the former Schnuck's and Marshall's location in Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf. Did you want a Trader Joe's in that spot in Bettendorf? Prepare yourself for this bombshell. The Schnuck's in Duck Creek Plaza has sat empty for over two years after it closed back...
Pickup truck driver crosses center line, kills woman in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A woman was killed Friday after her car was hit by a pickup truck that crossed the center line, authorities said. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said the pickup was driven by a 32-year-old man, but his […]
SUV crashes into Ogle County Brewery, no injuries reported
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — An Ford SUV crashed through the front windows of the Ogle County Brewery after a traffic crash Sunday, but no one was harmed. According to the Oregon Police Department, at approximately 12:50 p.m., a 2012 Toyota driven by Kim Risley, 70, of Rockford, ran a red light and collided with a […]
Davenport’s New Restaurant Verde A Spicy Good Place For Taco Tuesday
Un-ironically, I spent a Taco Tuesday at Verde a contemporary Mexican restaurant located off the foot of the Iowa side of the New 74 bridge. Verde opened close enough to 2 years ago. The dream child of Chef Connor Larson, has been growing legs and learning how to not crawl but run in this shaky economy.
New Galesburg church looking to build permanent home. Here’s where it might go
A new Galesburg church is exploring the acquisition of land to build a permanent place of worship on the far north edge of Galesburg. But first, there would need to be a change of zoning in the Gale Village Subdivision on North Seminary Street. The Ascent Church, which has held...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
Rockford house goes up in flames
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
starvedrock.media
Head on crash near Mendota; cause likely wrong way driver
UPDATE: State Police report a third vehicle involved in the head on collision around 11pm Tuesday near the La Salle County line. A wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes of I-39 hit a second vehicle head on near milemarker 76. The wrong way vehicle came to a stop in the center median. The other vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes. Shortly after, a northbound Ford F650 straight truck struck that vehicle. The drivers directly involved in the head on were pronounced dead at the scene.
Galesburg Police Department swears in 8 new officers, reflecting diversity efforts
Five of the eight new officers joining the Galesburg Police Department are either minorities or women, reflecting the city’s efforts to add diversity to the force. The newest GPD officer — an African American man from Galesburg — took the oath of office Monday in a ceremony at Galesburg City Hall.
aroundptown.com
Obituary- Richard A. Minssen
Richard A. Minssen, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, forgot to wake up on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, IL, with a visitation from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. Pastor Chelsey Olsen, pastor of First Lutheran Church, will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling, IL. A memorial to First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown has been established by the family.
WQAD
No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16
OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
KWQC
Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois
FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
KWQC
New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature...
Find Your Best Quad-Cities Burgers In Our Meaty List Of Local Restaurants!
It’s a beautiful day, the smells of grills are wafting through the air, and we at your freewheelin’, magical site for entertainment and features, QuadCities.com know what you need. That’s right, some juicy tips on how you can get a damn fine burger here in the Quads.
ourquadcities.com
Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble
Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
Cassie Kimler from IowaWORKS Center discusses employment opportunities for seniors in the QCA. The car show will be coming to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline in January. His bond is set at $8,000, according to court records. Monmouth College receives $750,000 grant to prepare teachers for rural communities.
KWQC
Deputies: 2 dead, 2 injured after Jo Daviess County crash
JO DAVIESS Co., Ill (KWQC) - Two people died and two were injured after a three vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County. Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Monday on Route 20 just west of William Drive in Galena, according to a media release.
ourquadcities.com
Victim identified in December shooting
UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
Comments / 0