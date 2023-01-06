ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prophetstown, IL

KWQC

Update on the demolition of the old I-74 bridge

ROCK ISLAND, IL
KWQC

Car break-ins reported in Rock Island

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island Police Department received several reports of car break-ins over the weekend. Monday, Rock Island Police confirmed reports of several car break-ins that happened over the weekend in the Douglas Park neighborhood during the early morning hours of Jan. 8. Police say they received...
ROCK ISLAND, IL
1470 WMBD

Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting

DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
DAVENPORT, IA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house goes up in flames

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford house went up in flames Sunday morning. Firefighters responded to a house in the 600 block of Island Avenue around 9:02 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. They found smoke showing from the residence when they arrived. All occupants were out of the home. Units deployed a hose […]
ROCKFORD, IL
starvedrock.media

Head on crash near Mendota; cause likely wrong way driver

UPDATE: State Police report a third vehicle involved in the head on collision around 11pm Tuesday near the La Salle County line. A wrong-way driver in the northbound lanes of I-39 hit a second vehicle head on near milemarker 76. The wrong way vehicle came to a stop in the center median. The other vehicle came to rest in the northbound lanes. Shortly after, a northbound Ford F650 straight truck struck that vehicle. The drivers directly involved in the head on were pronounced dead at the scene.
MENDOTA, IL
aroundptown.com

Obituary- Richard A. Minssen

Richard A. Minssen, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, forgot to wake up on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, IL, with a visitation from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. Pastor Chelsey Olsen, pastor of First Lutheran Church, will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling, IL. A memorial to First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown has been established by the family.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
WQAD

No more cash: Portillo's drive-thru accepting cards only starting Jan. 16

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Popular Illinois-based diner chain Portillo's will be going cashless in its drive-thru service beginning in mid-January, according to a company statement provided to News 8. Portillo's announced that its drive-thrus will no longer be accepting cash payments when the new policy takes effect on Jan....
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf arrested in Illinois

FULTON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island man wanted for attempted murder in Bettendorf was arrested in Fulton County, Illinois, according to deputies. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel T. Morgan, 32, around 5:30 p.m. Friday at Casey’s gas station in Lewistown, according to a media release.
BETTENDORF, IA
KWQC

New indoor theme park coming to Duck Creek Plaza

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Jester FEC acquired the former Schnucks and Marshalls at Duck Creek Plaza in Bettendorf to add growing portfolio of family entertainment centers, according to a press release. Construction of a new indoor theme park will begin this Spring. The park will include go karts, bowling miniature...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Virdi Eye Clinic founder recalled as giving, generous, humble

Prem Virdi of Moline had an eye for the important things in life. The founder of Virdi Eye Clinic, who died Jan. 2, 2023 at age 84, used his vision and compassion to raise a beautiful family and raise up his adopted community. Dr. Virdi was born in Punjab, India,...
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: 2 dead, 2 injured after Jo Daviess County crash

JO DAVIESS Co., Ill (KWQC) - Two people died and two were injured after a three vehicle crash in Jo Daviess County. Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office responded to a three vehicle crash about 11 p.m. Monday on Route 20 just west of William Drive in Galena, according to a media release.
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Victim identified in December shooting

UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
DAVENPORT, IA

