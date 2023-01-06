Richard A. Minssen, 79, of Prophetstown, IL, forgot to wake up on Monday, January 9, 2023 at Rock River Hospice and Home in Sterling, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023, at First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown, IL, with a visitation from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at the First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown. Pastor Chelsey Olsen, pastor of First Lutheran Church, will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded following services. Interment will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Sterling, IL. A memorial to First Lutheran Church in Prophetstown has been established by the family.

