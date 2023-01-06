ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRON4 News

Flood watch issued as more storms head into Bay Area

By Miabelle Salzano
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G1jMI_0k5nRzN800

( KRON ) — The next few days will continue to be wet ones. Another storm system is predicted to move into the Bay Area featuring multiple rounds of rain, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Another atmospheric river is predicted to push into the Bay Area Saturday followed by yet another atmospheric river arriving Monday brining heavy rainfall, strong winds and continued risk of flooding, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable .

Because of this, NWS has issued a flood watch beginning Saturday morning for the North Bay and expanding to more of Northern California and parts of Cental California by Saturday afternoon. The flood watch will last through Tuesday.

California ocean piers collapse, waves rise to 35 feet

NWS is predicting rain totals to amount to 2″ to 3″ in the valleys, 3″ to 6″ in the hills and 8″ to 10″ in the Santa Cruz Mountains and along the Big Sur Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YXsVR_0k5nRzN800

Over the next few days, expect widespread flooding, mud or landslides, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks.

Sonoma County issued an evacuation warning for low-lying areas near the Russian River Valley in anticipation of the river reaching flood levels of up to 40 feet by Sunday morning.

Stay up to date on the Bay Area weather forecast with KRON4 .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Bay Area storm updates: Heaviest rain to fall mid-morning

(KRON) — The storms dousing the Bay Area continue with cities scrambling to clean up Mother Nature’s mess. Saturated soil is causing fallen trees and landslides to impact roads, power outages are impacting thousands and flooding is still a risk, especially in the North Bay, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable. The heaviest and most […]
KRON4 News

San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Next system could deliver thunderstorms, heavy downpours and 60 mph gusts

SAN FRANCISCO -- As the Bay Area tries to recover from the latest round of heavy rain, the threat of thunderstorms moves into the region late Monday night into early Tuesday. More precipitation is the last thing the Bay Area needs, but the intense rainfall associated with thunderstorms is exactly what's in the forecast. On top of the rain that fell in the region over the last 24 hours – an inch of rain in San Jose, almost an inch and a half in San Francisco and exactly that amount in Fremont, more than two inches in Dublin and over four...
KRON4 News

Major storm causes massive flooding in Gilroy

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — Gilroy which is known for its dry conditions took a beating from the storms. Tuesday morning, many areas were under evacuation warnings as Monday’s rain — coupled with more rain Tuesday — could have people leaving their homes. Monday, many parts of Gilroy, including Christmas Hill Park — the area where […]
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

Rain totals: Here's how many inches dropped Monday

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) — Monday’s rainstorm drenched parts of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast with several inches of rain in less than 24 hours. According to the National Weather Service Bay Area’s 24-hour rainfall totals, 10.71 inches poured over Three Peaks in Monterey County, 10.54 inches over Bonny Doon Fire Station […]
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Breed declares state of emergency in SF, amid punishing storms

The city is now eligible for disaster relief efforts from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Federal agencies will coordinate all flood mitigation efforts and provide 75 percent of funding directly. Once ratified by the Board of Supervisors, the proclamation will include any impacts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
kalw.org

New storm hits Northern California, prompting flooding, power outages and evacuation

The National Weather Service has forecast that two to four inches of rain will fall in low-lying areas of the Bay Area, with as much as three-to-six inches of precipitation in higher elevations of the region. The heavy rainfall has already led to widespread flooding throughout Northern California. A flood...
morganhilllife.com

Breaking News: Jan. 9, 2023 Storm Flooding Photos in Morgan Hill

Series of storms from Pacific Ocean may continue until Jan. 19. The atmospheric river from the Pacific Ocean dumped inches of rain across the state this weekend, causing flooding in some of the South Valley region. It is the first of five streams of storms that will continue until about Thursday, Jan. 19, according to the National Weather Service. This relentless parade of cyclones means the Bay Area will see even more flooding until next week.
MORGAN HILL, CA
NBC Bay Area

Map: Tracking Bay Area Rainfall Totals in 2023

Powerful storms in the new year have delivered much-needed rain to the Bay Area and beyond. To see how much rain has fallen in the Bay Area and other parts of California in 2023, check out the interactive map below. Observed Precipitation Totals. Jan. 1-9, 2023. Click or tap on...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Vacaville braces for more rain following floodwaters from creek

VACAVILLE – After heavy rain battered Solano County, residents are gearing up for more severe weather.In Vacaville, people spent most of Monday cleaning after floodwaters reached neighborhoods.Alamo Creek's water rose before flooding surrounding neighborhoods. People woke up to find the creek just yards away from their front door. "It was pretty crazy," Samuel Lamas said. "I thought it was actually going to flood over and we were going to have to evacuate or something. My car was out there, it was almost flooded in."Lamas showed how high the floodwaters reached with standing water several inches deep.At one point an evacuation...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4

Lightning over the Transamerica Pyramid caught live on air

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Lightning was caught on camera during KRON4’s noon newscast appearing to strike the Transamerica Pyramid on Tuesday. As hail briefly fell on the city and claps of thunder shook office windows, a bolt of lightning was seen flashing in sky above the iconic pyramid.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Images: Nine Intense Photos From Tuesday’s Bay Area Storm Deluge

Rain and winds toppling a 100-foot tree in San Francisco. Lightning striking buildings and cranes across the city. Hail, thunder and flooded roads. That was the scene in San Francisco and across the Bay Area on Tuesday, Jan. 10, as yet another storm hit the region and left carnage in its wake. Rain and winds have been nearly nonstop in Northern California since New Year’s Eve.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Belmont community forced to evacuate due to flood damage

BELMONT, Calif. - The next round of rain threatens a Peninsula community that's been inundated with water since New Year's Eve. As of Monday, many residents at the Belmont Mobile Home Park right off of Highway 101 were staying at motels and the homes of friends or relatives. The manager...
BELMONT, CA
KRON4 News

Monday's storm causes rush hour traffic issues in Bay Area

(KRON) — Monday’s storm is creating a lot of problems on the road as of 6 a.m. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra time during Monday’s commute. KRON4’s Reyna Harvey breaks down the main problem areas this morning. East Bay San Francisco South Bay BART
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy