Flood watch issued as more storms head into Bay Area

( KRON ) — The next few days will continue to be wet ones. Another storm system is predicted to move into the Bay Area featuring multiple rounds of rain, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Another atmospheric river is predicted to push into the Bay Area Saturday followed by yet another atmospheric river arriving Monday brining heavy rainfall, strong winds and continued risk of flooding, according to KRON4 Meteorologist John Shrable .

Because of this, NWS has issued a flood watch beginning Saturday morning for the North Bay and expanding to more of Northern California and parts of Cental California by Saturday afternoon. The flood watch will last through Tuesday.

NWS is predicting rain totals to amount to 2″ to 3″ in the valleys, 3″ to 6″ in the hills and 8″ to 10″ in the Santa Cruz Mountains and along the Big Sur Coast.

Over the next few days, expect widespread flooding, mud or landslides, dangerous driving conditions and rapid rises in rivers and creeks.

Sonoma County issued an evacuation warning for low-lying areas near the Russian River Valley in anticipation of the river reaching flood levels of up to 40 feet by Sunday morning.

