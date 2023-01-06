Read full article on original website
SFGate
Officials warn some Bay Area residents to evacuate ahead of storm
Alameda County Office of Emergency Services is recommending people who live on Kilkare Road, Palomares Road, and Niles Canyon Road near Fremont leave their homes tonight in advance of the next storms and find another place to shelter. The office said it's highly possible that access in and out of...
Shock flooding from huge California storm surge rocks Stinson Beach
"Definitely the worst we've ever seen."
SFist
East Bay Water Utility Warns That High Volume of Sewage Overflowed Amid Recent Rains, Possibly Into Bay
The regional water utility for the East Bay, East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD), said last week that its systems experienced several sewer overflows amid the New Year’s Eve storms, prompting calls from Bay Area environmental advocates for greater investment into wastewater infrastructure, KTVU reported. EBMUD said in a...
Pacifica woman has 1st floor of home flooded after waves crash into it from weekend storm
"That wave broke through, so it went past the Jeep that was here parked, and it went past the car and the wave went into the garage and broke that whole door," said Chamberlin, who was inside when it happened.
montereycountyweekly.com
Evacuation advisories are back in effect as winter storms continue, and officials urge residents to be ready.
Officials from Monterey and Santa Cruz counties gathered on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 8, during the calm between storms. Their message, delivered outside of Casa da la Cultura in Pajaro, was to encourage residents to prepare for the next storm—the weather isn't over yet. They advised residents to brace for...
Paradise Post
Bay Area storms: Another round of ‘dangerous’ wind, rain expected to hit Bay Area
Another windy deluge is expected to slam into the Bay Area early this week, leading to concerns about flooding along the region’s rivers, while also raising the specter of widespread power outages from wind-battered trees falling onto power lines. The latest atmospheric river-fed storm is expected to begin impacting...
Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area
Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.
Arborist puzzled by condition of storm-downed trees in East Bay
OAKLAND -- The series of punishing rainstorms has wreaked havoc on cities across the Bay Area and many of the problems -- from downed power lines to blocked roads -- are the result of falling trees. The situation is raising concerns with longtime homeowners and experienced tree professionalsIn the area of the Oakland Hills known as Piedmont Pines, heavy rain and high winds have taken their toll on the huge trees that form a canopy over the neighborhood.Tim Ports and Elizabeth Foust say they've never seen anything like it. A huge tree toppled over in the canyon just below their...
Collapsed water channel wall in San Leandro floods several properties
SAN LEANDRO -- One garage was destroyed and up to four residential yards have been affected by a collapsed flood control wall in the Washington Manor-Bonaire neighborhood in San Leandro, city officials said Friday.About 100 feet of wall in two areas collapsed last weekend, according to the city. The damage is along Crosby Street between Fargo Avenue and Manor Boulevard.At least one affected yard collapsed into the water channel, which is managed by the Alameda County Flood Control and Water Conservation District.City officials are concerned that additional rain expected in the coming days could be hazardous to some residents. County...
Storm damage: Here's before-and-after look at hardest-hit areas in Capitola, Santa Cruz
The Santa Cruz County coastline was battered by Wednesday's storm. The massive storm surge destroyed parts of the Capitola Wharf and washed up huge logs on the Santa Cruz beach. Here's a before-and-after look at the damage.
Your photos: A look at the Santa Cruz County Storm through our readers' eyes
We asked readers to share their photos from the past week of storms and many responded. Here's a selection of the most dramatic reader storm photos from across Santa Cruz County.
SFist
Body Found on Highway 4 In East Bay Confirmed to Be Teenager Missing Since New Year’s Day
The body of an East Bay teen who had been missing since New Year’s Day was found Saturday afternoon next to Highway 4 in Concord, the Concord Police Department said in a statement. The teenager, Damond Lazenby Jr., a 19-year-old, lived in Pittsburg, and his family reported him missing...
RV fire forces shut down of BART service in Oakland
OAKLAND -- A fire engulfed an RV parked under an overpass in Oakland, forcing officials to halt BART service in the East Bay for at least an hour Sunday morning.Oakland firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a vehicle parked under 30th Street overpass sometime after 6 a.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a large RV completely engulfed in flames. The intensity of the fire charred the overpass and damaged BART equipment.Transit officials tweeted out at 8 a.m. that BART service was stopped between MacArthur, West Oakland, and Lake Merritt in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO, Millbrae and San Francisco directions due to the fire damage between MacArthur and 19th St Oakland.During the stoppage, AC Transit provided support on the 18 line between Lake Merritt and MacArthur stations.By 8:50 a.m., BART officials tweeted: "Trains are once again traveling between MacArthur and 12th Street in Oakland. Crews quickly replaced the damaged equipment and inspected the tracks."Riders were told to expect some residual delays. No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
NBC Bay Area
South SF Gas Station Awning That Collapsed Wasn't Required to Undergo Periodic Inspections
In the midst of heavy wind and rain Wednesday evening, a massive awning fell onto the pumping station area of a Valero gas station in South San Francisco. The deputy city manager tells the Investigative Unit there are no regulations requiring such structures to undergo routine safety inspections once they have been approved to open.
KTVU FOX 2
One victim rescued from water, search underway for 2nd near Deer Valley Rd. Antioch
First responders have rescued someone from the water and have concluded their search for a second victim Friday afternoon in Antioch. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District first tweeted about the incident at Deer Valley Road and Carpinteria just after 3 p.m.
'Impactful atmospheric river' soaks SF Bay Area: What to know
An atmospheric river swept the San Francisco Bay Area early Monday.
Santa Cruz Wharf evacuated, portions of West Cliff Drive closed as storm batters Central California coast
Police and firefighters closed and evacuated the Santa Cruz Wharf on Thursday as high waves that followed behind Wednesday's atmospheric river threatened public safety. In Santa Cruz, West Cliff Drive between Pelton and Almar was closed as waves washed over the area, sending large rocks onto the roadway.
More rain on the way: 3 storms set to slam the SF Bay Area
The wet, windy weather is far from over in California.
Russian River forecast to hit 39 feet during next series of storms
Guerneville is no stranger to such disasters.
Santa Cruz County Storms: Where we stand on Sunday
Another storm moved through Santa Cruz County overnight, bringing heavy rain and high winds. There is more on the way. A second system is expected to move in Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy rain through Monday. The storm is expected to drop 3-5 inches of rain across the Monterey Bay and up to nine inches at the highest peaks.
