Chicago, IL

The Comeback

Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’

The pressure of hitting a game-winning shot in basketball and winning a car on The Price is Right probably has some similarities. For Jared Jeffries, he now has the experience of doing both. The former Indiana Hooser star played and won a brand new car during Monday’s episode of The Price is Right. After winning a couple Read more... The post Former NBA player wins car on ‘The Price is Right’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls optimistic about DeRozan's status, 2nd half

WASHINGTON --- In NBA injury report parlance, questionable means a 50 percent chance of playing and 50 percent chance of not playing. Which phrase is used depends on whether one takes a glass half-full or glass half-empty perspective. Given that DeMar DeRozan hasn’t missed a game yet this season and...
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short sans DeRozan

Without DeMar DeRozan from the third quarter on, the Chicago Bulls nearly completed a 16-point road comeback over the NBA-best Boston Celtics Monday night. However, despite drawing within two points in the final minute of regulation thanks to a scoring barrage by Zach LaVine, that bid fell just short in a 107-99 loss that dropped the Bulls to 19-22 on the season.
NBC Sports Chicago

DeMar DeRozan gives update on right quad injury

BOSTON — DeMar DeRozan left the Chicago Bulls’ loss to the Boston Celtics Monday night in the third quarter with a right quad strain. The play occurred when DeRozan slipped while trying to attack Al Horford — he initially thought he got tripped — and got whistled for traveling with 8 minutes, 27 seconds left in the period.
NBC Sports Chicago

Early look at 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule, events

Believe it or not, the NBA season is just about halfway done. That means the 72nd NBA All-Star Game is just around the corner and the potential rosters are starting to take shape. From the age-old staples to burgeoning young stars, the 2023 All-Star Weekend has plenty of entertainment and...
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: Bears eligible for 'Hard Knocks' series

The famous HBO series "Hard Knocks," could be coming to Halas Hall this summer. According to one Twitter account, the Bears are one of the four teams eligible to host the series. The New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Washington Commanders are the other potential teams. What makes a...
NBC Sports Chicago

Micah Parsons advocates for building around Fields

To trade, or not to trade Justin Fields? For plenty of outsiders, that is the question. Amid a Twitter debate over the question between NFL analysts, one prominent NFL player put the argument to rest with a simple, logical answer. The Bears are heading into a rare situation this offseason....
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles shares moment he got excited about Justin Fields

Ryan Poles said it point blank. He plans on entering the 2023 season with Justin Fields as the Bears starting quarterback. Of course there’s the caveat that if Poles is “absolutely blown away” by one of the incoming rookies the Bears could draft a QB with the No. 1 overall pick, but he maintained that the Bears like what they saw from Fields and they’re excited to see where he goes next.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL announces eight skills competitions for 2023 Pro Bowl Games

The NFL announced its competitions for the revamped Pro Bowl Games, and football is not the only sport on the schedule. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will take place over two days in Las Vegas and include eight skills events. Along with flag football, top players from each conference will partake in some competitions that are more associated with field days. The conference with the most points at the end will be crowned the champion.
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

