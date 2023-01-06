Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
‘Extremely rare’: 21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. – A 21-foot adult orca whale died Wednesday morning after it washed up on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. According to Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the event is “extremely rare” as there has never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast.
News4Jax.com
On day marking son’s death, Clay County mother encourages ‘Brandon acts of kindness’ in his honor
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A Clay County mother is remembering her son nine years after his stabbing death. Instead of focusing on pain and anger, she and her family are using the somber mark to encourage random acts of kindness in his honor. Andrea Crutchfield remembers her son Brandon...
News4Jax.com
Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights. Atlantic Coast tabbed former player Step Durham to try and lead the Stingrays back after a forgettable 0-10 season.
News4Jax.com
Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
