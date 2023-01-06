PALM COAST, Fla. – A 21-foot adult orca whale died Wednesday morning after it washed up on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. According to Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the event is “extremely rare” as there has never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast.

PALM COAST, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO