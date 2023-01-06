ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

‘Extremely rare’: 21-foot orca dies after washing ashore in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. – A 21-foot adult orca whale died Wednesday morning after it washed up on the beach at Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast. According to Blair Mase of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the event is “extremely rare” as there has never been a recorded incident of an orca becoming stranded anywhere in Florida or the Southeast.
PALM COAST, FL
Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights, Menendez hire head football coaches

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s been a busy week in on the high school football head coaching circuit with Atlantic Coast, Keystone Heights and Menendez filling their vacancies. Familiar names landed in those positions, with Ben White being hired at Menendez and Steve Reynolds moving up to the head coaching role at Keystone Heights. Atlantic Coast tabbed former player Step Durham to try and lead the Stingrays back after a forgettable 0-10 season.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Middleburg man charged in New Year’s Eve crash that killed pizza delivery driver

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A 40-year-old Middleburg man is facing manslaughter charges after a fatal New Year’s Eve crash, according to an arrest report obtained by News4JAX. Christian Whitaker, 28, who is a pizza delivery driver, was the victim of the Dec. 31 crash in Middleburg, the arrest report said. He was killed after being hit by Fabian Urioste, who was speeding, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers.
MIDDLEBURG, FL

