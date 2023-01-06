ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Rebel Sjeklocha receives Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown

Rebel Sjeklocha received her crown from Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Bailey Lehr at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala on Saturday evening at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha won the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant in June during the Nebraskaland Days celebration and will be competing for Miss Rodeo America 2024 in December.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Telegraph

Daddy, daughter dance creates memories Saturday in North Platte

The fifth annual daddy/daughter dance hosted by Addilyn Wilson of Hershey offered an opportunity for memory making. On Saturday, 250 dads and daughters shared an evening of fun at Venue 304. Wilson said the event reached its capacity early on in the week. Wilson, a senior at Hershey High School,...
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Eagle Communications names Beck Sales Coordinator for Ogallala region

NOTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Communications, Inc. of North Platte, is pleased to announce that Carla Beck has been promoted to Sales Coordinator for the Ogallala Region. Carla has served as a marketing consultant for Eagle Media North Platte for the past 2 years, with over 10 years of advertising experience in the radio industry. As Sales Coordinator, she will oversee Eagle’s Radio and digital sales and growth in the Ogallala and Keith County Region.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
knopnews2.com

Nebraskaland Tire says goodbye to their old building

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late Thursday morning. demolition began on the Nebraskaland Tire building located near the District 177 sign. With the renovation of District 177 and the mall, Nebraskaland Tire was forced to move down the street. The building has been up for many years but store manager Bud Ham was “excited” for the change.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Visit North Platte Improvemen Fund grant deadline moves up

Since its inception in 2006, Visit North Platte has awarded more than $3.15 million in funding to Lincoln County not-for-profit organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions to local attractions and visitor services. The Improvement Fund Grant process is governed by the Nebraska Visitors Development Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §81- 3701 through 81-3724, et seq.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
WELLFLEET, NE
North Platte Post

North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
North Platte Post

Strong winter storm expected for North Platte area tonight

A strong winter storm is expected to impact the area late tonight through early Tuesday. Wintry mix and accumulating snowfall are expected across the area, with the most significant snowfall amounts across the Panhandle and the Sandhills through northern Nebraska. Winter weather-related headlines are in effect for nearly all western and north central Nebraska beginning tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
