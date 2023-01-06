NOTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Communications, Inc. of North Platte, is pleased to announce that Carla Beck has been promoted to Sales Coordinator for the Ogallala Region. Carla has served as a marketing consultant for Eagle Media North Platte for the past 2 years, with over 10 years of advertising experience in the radio industry. As Sales Coordinator, she will oversee Eagle’s Radio and digital sales and growth in the Ogallala and Keith County Region.

NORTH PLATTE, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO