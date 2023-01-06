Read full article on original website
Rebel Sjeklocha receives Miss Rodeo Nebraska crown
Rebel Sjeklocha received her crown from Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2022 Bailey Lehr at the Miss Rodeo Nebraska 2023 gala on Saturday evening at the D&N Event Center in North Platte. Sjeklocha won the Miss Rodeo Nebraska pageant in June during the Nebraskaland Days celebration and will be competing for Miss Rodeo America 2024 in December.
Daddy, daughter dance creates memories Saturday in North Platte
The fifth annual daddy/daughter dance hosted by Addilyn Wilson of Hershey offered an opportunity for memory making. On Saturday, 250 dads and daughters shared an evening of fun at Venue 304. Wilson said the event reached its capacity early on in the week. Wilson, a senior at Hershey High School,...
Eagle Communications names Beck Sales Coordinator for Ogallala region
NOTH PLATTE, Neb.-Eagle Communications, Inc. of North Platte, is pleased to announce that Carla Beck has been promoted to Sales Coordinator for the Ogallala Region. Carla has served as a marketing consultant for Eagle Media North Platte for the past 2 years, with over 10 years of advertising experience in the radio industry. As Sales Coordinator, she will oversee Eagle’s Radio and digital sales and growth in the Ogallala and Keith County Region.
Lincoln County Marriage Licenses
Patrick Neal Austin, 43, North Platte and Shari Marie Worford, 39, North Platte. Adrian Paul Martinez, 38, North Platte and Christina Marie Swedberg, 37, Sutherland.
Nebraskaland Tire says goodbye to their old building
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Late Thursday morning. demolition began on the Nebraskaland Tire building located near the District 177 sign. With the renovation of District 177 and the mall, Nebraskaland Tire was forced to move down the street. The building has been up for many years but store manager Bud Ham was “excited” for the change.
Connick named Operations, Group Tour and Convention Manager at Visit North Platte
Visit North Platte has announced that Amanda Connick has been named Operations, Group Tour, & Convention Manager. Amanda joined the Visitor Bureau five years ago and has played a key role in growing the group tour market in North Platte, along with setting an example of excellent customer service and leadership.
Visit North Platte Improvemen Fund grant deadline moves up
Since its inception in 2006, Visit North Platte has awarded more than $3.15 million in funding to Lincoln County not-for-profit organizations for brick-and-mortar improvements and expansions to local attractions and visitor services. The Improvement Fund Grant process is governed by the Nebraska Visitors Development Act, Neb. Rev. Stat. §81- 3701 through 81-3724, et seq.
Mid-Plains Community College offers fast-track to careers in Early Childhood Education
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College is offering students an opportunity to take classes one night a week and earn a certificate in Early Childhood Education in just one year. The first classes will begin this spring. The fast-track system allows individuals to get a jump-start on a job in a...
McCook man killed, four injured in crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb.-A McCook man was killed, and several others were injured following a crash near Wellfleet. At around 4:17 p.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the report of a two-vehicle accident at mile marker 56 on Highway 83. Authorities said reports indicated the vehicles...
Great Plains Health welcomes first baby of 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Great Plains Health welcomed the first baby of 2023 on Monday. Baby Galena was born happy and healthy and went home sporting a onesie and hat made by one of the nurses at Great Plains Health. GPH delivers over 500 babies each year. Name: Galena Jalen Scott. Birth...
North Platte man wanted on felony assault warrants arrested
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A North Platte man who was wanted on multiple warrants is in custody. Police said on Saturday at around 12:42 p.m., officers on patrol in the 200 block of N. McCabe Ave. observed a vehicle reportedly driven by Ross Rivera, 38, parked outside a residence. Officers were aware that Rivera had multiple active warrants for his arrest.
Strong winter storm expected for North Platte area tonight
A strong winter storm is expected to impact the area late tonight through early Tuesday. Wintry mix and accumulating snowfall are expected across the area, with the most significant snowfall amounts across the Panhandle and the Sandhills through northern Nebraska. Winter weather-related headlines are in effect for nearly all western and north central Nebraska beginning tonight through Tuesday afternoon.
One person dead, four others injured after a head-on crash near Wellfleet
WELLFLEET, Neb. — One person is dead and four others are injured after a head-on crash near Wellfleet. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the Lincoln County 911 Center received a report of a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 83 near mile marker 56 on Saturday at 4:17 p.m.
Kendall Allison sworn in as North Platte Deputy Chief of Police
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mayor Brandon Kelliher called the North Platte City Council Chambers the "safest place in the county" at the start of last night's meeting as law enforcement officers filled the room. The men and women in blue and brown were there to support one of their own as Kendall...
Great Plains Health offering robotic-assisted knee replacements
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.– Patients seeking a knee replacement in North Platte now have another great option for the procedure at Great Plains Health. Dr. Evan Correll and Dr. Nathan Jacobson, orthopedic surgeons at Great Plains Health Orthopaedics, have completed the first robotic-assisted knee replacements. The Zimmer-Biomet ROSA Knee System...
