CNET

How to Get MS Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free Today

This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership, but those fees mount over time and can discourage you from using Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or other products. Fortunately, you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
technewstoday.com

How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password

Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
moneytalksnews.com

Don’t Click on Emails With These Subject Lines

A scammer’s best friend is a sense of urgency. If they can get you to do something before rousing suspicion, whether you eventually uncover the scam doesn’t really matter — it’s already too late to stop it. The danger can be in something as simple as...
shefinds

The One App You Should Delete Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life

A brand new year presents brand new opportunities to learn how to become a wiser tech user. If you’ve been dealing with a slow iPhone for as long as you can remember, this is the perfect time to put an end to its sluggish behavior and find out what the root cause of its speed issues are. In some cases, the only thing standing between you and a faster phone is the apps that you are using on a regular basis that consume so many resources. Even though times have changed drastically in the last few years, one constant has remained: this is STILL the one app tech experts say you should delete immediately to speed up your iPhone and improve its battery life.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Blood pressure tablets recalled, more

1. Blood pressure tablets recalled over potential cancer risk, FDA announces. Four lots of the blood pressure medication Quinapril have been voluntarily recalled by drug manufacturer Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc. over concerns it could increase the risk of cancer, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Quinapril tablets,...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile has a deal you can't refuse; trade-in a damaged and cracked handset for a free 5G phone

So let's say that you are dying for a handset that supports 5G, but money is a little tight right now. You might want to consider this deal offered by T-Mobile that involves you trading in any old phone that you have laying around, even if it is so old that it is obsolete, the screen is cracked, and the device is damaged. According to The T-Mo Report, you can take this useless dust-collecting paperweight to T-Mobile and get in return a free 5G phone.
Phone Arena

T-Mobile is now giving free money even to non-T-Mobile customers: here's how you can win

You know what we haven't had in quite some time? A T-Mobile promotion. We're obviously joking, as the "Un-carrier" followed up its multiple unrivaled Black Friday device and service deals this year with yet another free-phone-with-any-trade-in offer, hot streaming gift, and killer Home Internet discount (for life) in just the last week or so.

