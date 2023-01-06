The harsh cold air of the winter months combined with the dry heat used to warm up indoors can do a number on our skin. If your skin is feeling dry, tight, itchy, or flakey right now, you are far from alone (via Mayo Clinic). Even if you live in a warmer climate, dry skin can be caused by several other factors, including over-washing, harsh cleansers, chlorine in pools, sun exposure, and more. Provided you are not experiencing a medical condition that would require professional treatment like an allergic rash, excema, or other issue, then simple steps can be taken at home to improve the condition of dry skin.

2 DAYS AGO