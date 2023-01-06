Read full article on original website
Related
How To Exfoliate Your Lips Without A Scrub
Have you ever wandered down the lipstick aisle of a beauty store or flipped through a magazine and wished you could get that perfect tint on your lips that make them pop? No dry and patched skin, just a clean and glistening finish. Well, as it turns out, exfoliating your lips before applying any tint on them could be the saving grace, per Byrdie.
How To Get A Perfectly Bouncy Ponytail With TikTok's Claw Clip Hack
Whether you're looking for makeup hacks, hair tips, DIY home décor ideas, or just to kill time, TikTok has you covered. Providing entertainment to "over 1 billion users" in "over 150 countries," according to Wallaroo Media, the world's most popular short-form video-sharing app has a never-ending collection of videos for you to feast your eyes on and learn something new. And when it comes to hair hacks, there's certainly no outage. In fact, we could double down on that statement and say that claw clip hacks in particular are wildly popular.
Is Vanicream Or CeraVe Moisturizer Better For Dry Skin?
The harsh cold air of the winter months combined with the dry heat used to warm up indoors can do a number on our skin. If your skin is feeling dry, tight, itchy, or flakey right now, you are far from alone (via Mayo Clinic). Even if you live in a warmer climate, dry skin can be caused by several other factors, including over-washing, harsh cleansers, chlorine in pools, sun exposure, and more. Provided you are not experiencing a medical condition that would require professional treatment like an allergic rash, excema, or other issue, then simple steps can be taken at home to improve the condition of dry skin.
Does Stretch Mark Cream Really Work?
Trying to get rid of stretch marks? In this case, you may be thinking about using creams, lotions, or home remedies. Perhaps you're also willing to try cosmetic treatments or even surgery. But, as the U.K'.s National Health Service points out, it's almost impossible to eliminate these scar-like lines. However, you may be able to reduce their appearance.
The List
61K+
Followers
42K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0