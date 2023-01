The Cincinnati Bengals sound like a team that won’t have starting right guard Alex Cappa for at least one week,. Speaking with reporters on the Monday after the Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said it would be tough for Cappa to make it back for Sunday night’s playoff game against the Ravens, per Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

