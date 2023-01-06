Two Inches Of Snow Possible 'If Everything Lines Up Just Right' In Northeast

Two inches of snow could be coming this weekend if things line up "just right." Photo Credit: AccuWeather

If everything lines up just right this weekend, parts of the Northeast could get up to two inches of snow, the National Weather Service says.

More likely than not, though, those areas will see just a light coating, "if that," the NWS said.

Temps on Saturday, Jan. 7 will be in the mid-40s with a low of 29, and on Sunday, the high will be 42 with a low of 32.

A map from AccuWeather shows a mix of rain and snow across most of Central and North Jersey, Greater Philadelphia, northwestern Maryland and northern Virginia.

The majority of Pennsylvania could see several inches of snow.

However, even if snow doesn't make it this weekend, there's an even greater chance for it on Jan. 11 and 12, forecasters are saying.

