Pennsylvania State

Two Inches Of Snow Possible 'If Everything Lines Up Just Right' In Northeast

By Cecilia Levine
 5 days ago
Two inches of snow could be coming this weekend if things line up "just right." Photo Credit: AccuWeather

If everything lines up just right this weekend, parts of the Northeast could get up to two inches of snow, the National Weather Service says.

More likely than not, though, those areas will see just a light coating, "if that," the NWS said.

Temps on Saturday, Jan. 7 will be in the mid-40s with a low of 29, and on Sunday, the high will be 42 with a low of 32.

A map from AccuWeather shows a mix of rain and snow across most of Central and North Jersey, Greater Philadelphia, northwestern Maryland and northern Virginia.

The majority of Pennsylvania could see several inches of snow.

However, even if snow doesn't make it this weekend, there's an even greater chance for it on Jan. 11 and 12, forecasters are saying.

Comments / 99

jerry j
4d ago

I drove for 24 years and tractor trailer I retired in 2018 all I can say is snow snow and snow I'll be looking out my window watching it come down smiling from ear to ear

Michele
5d ago

We need snow! My allergies and sinuses are annoying! I always got relief from having the cold weather!!

Paula ❤️
5d ago

as long as it's not ice! 2" of snow is doable and a whole lot different than 2" of ice!

wataugaonline.com

NWS Hazardous Weather Outlook for Wednesday January 11, 2023

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for northwest North Carolina and. .DAY ONE…Today and tonight. Hazardous weather is not expected at this time. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Thursday through Tuesday. A line of showers, and perhaps a thunderstorm, may produce strong. winds Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. Light snow accumulations...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

A quick-moving system brought light snow to parts of the region, leading to slippery conditions in spots just before daybreak on Monday, Jan. 9.With a stretch of dry days upcoming, attention is now turning to a coast-to-coast system that is now due to arrive in the Northeast earlier than …
foxbaltimore.com

WEATHER ALERT| Wintry mix moves into Maryland Sunday night

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — (Updated January 7, 11 p.m.) A weather alert is posted for Sunday night through Monday morning as a wintry mix moves into Maryland. Sunday will start with temperatures in the 20s and 30s before reaching the 40s by the afternoon. Cloud coverage will increase ahead of the next weather-maker.
MARYLAND STATE
WGAL

Dry Sunday; Snow/Rain Likely Sunday Night

Sunday starts off mostly sunny for the majority of the Susquehanna Valley, but more clouds move in from west to east through the day. Highs will once again be slightly above average, in the lower 40s. A fast-moving storm system crossing the Tennessee River Valley to the Delmarva Coast will...
Daily Voice

Coast-To-Coast Winter Storm On Track For Northeast

Click here for a new, updated story: Timing Shifts For Cross-Country Winter Storm On Track For NortheastThe chances have decreased that a quick-moving storm will bring accumulating snowfall this weekend, but a coast-to-coast system now brewing on the West Coast is next due to arrive in t…
CALIFORNIA STATE
skisoutheast.com

Winter Weather Advisories For West Virginia, Maryland and Virginia Ski Mountains Sunday through Monday

Check the SNOW REPORT for full details. Today’s ramble is about current conditions and what the prospects are for a nice week and MLK Weekend ahead. On Saturday, I DID tease that I’d be sharing the natural snowfall totals for the season – or the lack of it – however, I received a LOT of inquiries about conditions for the upcoming MLK Weekend so I figured I’d provide some indepth coverage for that and address the lack of natural snowfall next week.
MARYLAND STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How severe weather is putting Pennsylvania's 'Steel City' at serious risk

Pittsburgh, Pa. — The riverbanks and clay slopes that make up one of Pennsylvania's landmark cities is quite literally slipping away. According to a piece on PublicSource, "Pittsburgh's red beds" make it the most likely place to experience and suffer from landslides in the Keystone state. Pittsburgh is experiencing an increase in landslides due to concentrated rains and its unique geology. The region is particularly susceptible to landslides due to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Maryland

Even if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Maryland, here are five unusual facts:
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

'Was That An Earthquake?' North Jersey Asks

"What was that?" was the question that rumbled through a large swath of North Jersey and into New York State early Wednesday afternoon.Mine blasting? A sonic boom? Seneca guns?Unconfirmed reports of an earthquake or "seismic-like event" stretched from Newton and Sparta in Sussex County to as far ea…
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pennsylvania city among nation’s worst for traffic delays

(NEXSTAR) – Drivers across the U.S. are spending significantly more time stuck in traffic than during the height of the pandemic, a new study suggests. INRIX, a data and analytics firm specializing in transportation, published the results of its Global Traffic Scorecard on Tuesday. The full report includes not only INRIX’s ranking of the most congested cities for drivers across the world, but also the most congested traffic corridors in several of the countries studied — and plenty of major U.S. metro areas are near the top (if not at the top) of the lists.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pennsylvania DEP declares Code Orange for multiple Midstate counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for fine particulate matter for Wednesday, Jan. 11, in multiple Midstate counties. Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties are included in the Code Orange Air Quality Action Day. Orange air quality represents unhealthy pollution levels […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Westport, CT
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
134M+
Views
