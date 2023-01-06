Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Apple starts hiring spree for first flagship stores in India
Apple is preparing to open its initial first-party store in India, and job postings are seeking employees to work at the Apple-owned retail location. Apple has been working to open its first-party retail outlet...
Apple Insider
Apple starts iPhone 15 trial production in China, plans faster India manufacturing
Apple's supply chain is making its early-stage preparations for manufacturing theiPhone 15, with trial production of the 2023 models said to have started in China, though one change may also benefit production in India.
Jack Ma, the billionaire founder of Alibaba who disappeared from public view in 2020, appears to resurface in Thailand as he prepares to give up control of his company
The Bangkok restaurant Jay Fai posted a picture of the elusive billionaire on Instagram just hours before he ceded control of the company he founded.
Celebrate the iPhone’s 16th birthday with this wallpaper inspired by Apple’s original teaser
Designer and creative pro Basic Apple Guy is out with his latest wallpaper for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch. In honor of Apple announcing its original smartphone on this day in 2007 comes the iPhone anniversary wallpaper for all of your devices. Basic Apple Guy detailed the new wallpaper...
Apple Insider
Apple's muted 2023 hardware launches to include Mac Pro with fixed memory
Apple's 2023 lineup of updates will be muted and headlined by aNew Mac Pro, one that will look just like the 2019 model but with a lack of user-upgradable memory. The 2023 product catalog...
Apple Insider
The cost of doing business: Apple's App Store fees explained
The 30% fee on App Store purchases is often criticized because it's also the only way most apps can accept payment on Apple devices. So, to what exactly does Apple's fee apply, and to what does it not?
Apple Insider
Inside Apple's Singapore Marina Bay Sands retail store
The Marina Bay Sands Apple Store in Singapore is the first of its kind, appearing to float on water in Singapore's Marina Bay — and we recently visited it. Said by Apple to...
Bob Iger Wants Disney Employees Back In The Office Four Days A Week Starting March 1
Disney’s newly returned CEO Bob Iger said employees currently working a hybrid schedule will be asked to spend four days a week on-site as of March 1, targeting Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays, saying it’s his “belief that working together more in-person will benefit the Company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers.” “I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the Company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with. As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what...
Apple Insider
Cherry KC 6000C for Mac review: A mediocre wired keyboard
A wired keyboard might be beneficial if you're tired of constantly re-charging the batteries in all your devices, but the Cherry KC 6000C for Mac isn't the first one we'd recommend considering. The Cherry...
Apple Insider
Apple's mixed reality headset debut expected in the spring
A 2022 postponement forced Apple into delaying a planned January 2023 introduction of the headset, claims Mark Gurman's "Power On" newsletter forBloomberg, but now Apple is apparently aiming for a spring unveiling before WWDC 2023.
Apple Insider
How to get Apple TV & HomePod working in hotels
You should bring creature comforts if you're stuck in a hotel for a long period of time. Here's how to get going with anApple TV, HomePod, or both while working in a hotel. Occasionally,...
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Jan. 9: $300 off eufy Clean by Anker RoboVac, LG 65" 4K Smart TV for $1,649 & more
Monday's best deals include $150 off a 2022 MacBook Pro, 21% off a new Amazon Halo Rise Bedside Sleep Tracker, 27% off an Apple iMac, and 48% off an HP ProBook 635 Aero G8 13.3" HD Notebook.
Apple Insider
Lion Energy Power Bank review: Not an ordinary power source
The Lion Energy Power Bank is more than your typical power source, thanks to its rugged construction and illuminating features. When you think of what a power bank can do, you usually think of...
Apple Insider
Xencelabs Graphic Tablet review: a great midrange tablet for artists
Edit photos, digitally paint, and mark up documents with Xencelabs' Graphic Tablet, a fantastic tool for professional artists and hobbyists alike. As some of you may already know, I've spoken at length about how...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 8: $50 off Apple Watch Series 8, 31% off Roborock Q5+ Robot Vacuum, $200 off 75-inch LG 4K Smart TV, more
The best deals we found today include $150 off an M2 13-inch MacBook Pro, 10% off Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian, and $100 off the Canon EOS R10 Mirrorless Camera. The AppleInsider staff...
Apple Insider
Daily deals Jan. 7: $550 off 14-inch MacBook Pro, $50 off Apple Watch Ultra, $200 off Samsung M8 monitor, more
The best deals we found today include 30% off the Roborock Q5 robot vacuum, 31% off a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV, and 36% off TurboTax Deluxe 2022. The AppleInsider staff evaluates deals at online...
Apple Insider
Advanced Data Protection: Improved security, with some exceptions
Users can optionally beef upiCloud security, but iCloud Mail, Contacts, and Calendar can't fully use end-to-end encryption. Here's why. In mid-December 2022, Apple rolled out enhanced security features available to all US-based iCloud users,...
Apple Insider
Microsoft is adding OpenAI writing tech to Office
Microsoft may provide Office users a way to write text for projects, by incorporating AI technology from OpenAI into its apps. AI has become more prevalent in creative fields over time, with tools like...
Apple Insider
Live from Las Vegas, all the new smart home news from CES 2023
On this week's episode of theHomekit Insider podcast, Andrew joined us live from CES 2023 in Las Vegas to talk about all of the new home automation tech, Matter, and more!. This past week...
