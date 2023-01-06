Disney’s newly returned CEO Bob Iger said employees currently working a hybrid schedule will be asked to spend four days a week on-site as of March 1, targeting Monday through Thursday as in-person workdays, saying it’s his “belief that working together more in-person will benefit the Company’s creativity, culture, and our employees’ careers.” “I’ve been meeting with teams throughout the Company over the past few months, I’ve been reminded of the tremendous value in being together with the people you work with. As you’ve heard me say many times, creativity is the heart and soul of who we are and what...

