Read full article on original website
Related
Why You Should Never Paint Your Kitchen This Trendy Color
Before you put your house on the market, there's one change you could easily make: repainting the interior walls. However, you should avoid this color paint.
This Striking 213-Foot Support Yacht Concept Looks Like a Life-Sized Origami—and That’s the Point
Origami as an art stretches back thousands of years, but it continues to influence modern designers worldwide. Case in point: Astilleros Armon has just unveiled a new yacht concept inspired by the practice of paper folding. The 213-footer, aptly christened Origami, represents the first monohull support vessel in the Spanish yard’s fleet. Astilleros Armon says it has enjoyed great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, but is hoping to cater to more clients with the new monohull model. Penned by Schwalgien Yacht Design, Origami features a sleek hull and a sharp vertical bow to pierce through the water. Amidships, a collection...
6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023
To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Apartment Therapy
Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life
If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
How to Incorporate More Color Into Your Home and Life
Some worry that the world is becoming all too gray—but your home doesn't have to.
yankodesign.com
These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts
Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
For The Love Of Kitchens Designers Offer DIY Kitchen Renovation Advice – Exclusive
Design duo Paul O'Leary and Helen Parker of "For the Love of Kitchens" shared the best things to consider when preparing for a kitchen makeover.
Detroit News
Judge blocks DIA from concealing Van Gogh in international fight
Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on display as part of the museum's "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.
Making of ‘Glass Onion’: How COVID, Warehouse Fires and Too Much Reflective Glass Complicated Production of ‘Knives Out’ Follow-Up
A good mystery often begins with a clue that’s right out in the open, even if no one recognizes it at first. In a similar way, the extravagant Greek villa that serves as the principal setting for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery impressed production designer Rick Heinrichs when he first visited it early in his location search, but it wasn’t immediately selected for the movie’s game of murder that turns deadly. “It was a place that had a modernist take on classical architecture and had a hierarchy of stairs that led up to it, and I could see us...
I’m a clothing designer – I make motorcycle jackets, sweaters & even a full-length suit for my well-dressed exotic pet
A CLOTHING designer hand-makes outfits for her bearded dragon - including a motorcycle jacket, woolly sweater, and Easter bunny outfit. Anni Becherer, 47, decided to use her skills to up the fashion game of her pet bearded dragon, Jub Jub. The mom-of-two first tested the waters with a tiny Easter...
Influential rock guitarist Jeff Beck dies at 78, family says
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Jeff Beck, the influential genre-bending English guitarist who rose to fame with the Yardbirds before later embarking on a solo career, has died at the age of 78, his family announced on Instagram on Wednesday.
housebeautiful.com
Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist
This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
Designer Nate Berkus' Best Ideas For Decorating Your Bedroom
Redecorating your room and need some inspo? Here are some of designer Nate Berkus' best tips for creating a comfortable bedroom with a unique design.
homestyling.guru
Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design
Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
homesenator.com
Why Should You Care About Interior Design?
If you scoff when you see another HGTV or Netflix show about the next top interior designers and say, “anyone could do their job”, this article’s for you. Here, we will discuss the reasons why you should care about your interior design. And before you ask, no, it’s not just so you can look like a well-adjusted adult.
Comments / 0