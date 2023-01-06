ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

This Striking 213-Foot Support Yacht Concept Looks Like a Life-Sized Origami—and That’s the Point

Origami as an art stretches back thousands of years, but it continues to influence modern designers worldwide. Case in point: Astilleros Armon has just unveiled a new yacht concept inspired by the practice of paper folding. The 213-footer, aptly christened Origami, represents the first monohull support vessel in the Spanish yard’s fleet. Astilleros Armon says it has enjoyed great success with its previous catamaran support vessels, but is hoping to cater to more clients with the new monohull model. Penned by Schwalgien Yacht Design, Origami features a sleek hull and a sharp vertical bow to pierce through the water. Amidships, a collection...
PureWow

6 Living Room Trends That Are Taking Over in 2023

To uncover the biggest 2023 living room trends, we tapped interior designers and experts for their decor inspiration, from fresh twists on fireplaces to the surprising color that’s making a comeback.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An Unexpected Paint Color Brings This Drab All-Beige Dining Room to Life

If you’ve been looking for the inspiration and motivation to repaint a white wall in a punchy paint color, let this be it. Homeowner Robin Hansen’s dining room started out the way many dining rooms start out: pretty bare bones. “The whole condo was all done in bland landlord beige, and the whole place had off-white wall-to-wall carpet — including the three bathrooms!” Robin says.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
yankodesign.com

These Swedish forest hotel suites are wooden tiny cabins raised on steel stilts

Swedish architecture studio Wingårdhs designed a collection of five quaint suites for the Trakt Forest Hotel in Småland. Supported by five metal stilts, the suites allow the visitors to feel as if they’re chilling amongst the tree canopy! Designed to “put nature in focus”, the cabins are accompanied by a restaurant and sauna in the complex, and they’re all connected via narrow woodland paths.
Detroit News

Judge blocks DIA from concealing Van Gogh in international fight

Detroit — A federal judge Wednesday blocked Detroit Institute of Arts officials from moving or hiding a painting by Vincent van Gogh, less than 24 hours after a company that claims ownership sued the museum, saying the artwork had been missing for nearly six years until it was discovered on display as part of the museum's "Van Gogh in America" exhibition.
DETROIT, MI
The Hollywood Reporter

Making of ‘Glass Onion’: How COVID, Warehouse Fires and Too Much Reflective Glass Complicated Production of ‘Knives Out’ Follow-Up

A good mystery often begins with a clue that’s right out in the open, even if no one recognizes it at first. In a similar way, the extravagant Greek villa that serves as the principal setting for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery impressed production designer Rick Heinrichs when he first visited it early in his location search, but it wasn’t immediately selected for the movie’s game of murder that turns deadly. “It was a place that had a modernist take on classical architecture and had a hierarchy of stairs that led up to it, and I could see us...
housebeautiful.com

Inside a traditional family home with an eclectic twist

This turn-of-the-last-century detached five-bedroom house in Watford is home to Emma Rossi, design controller for River Island, her husband Nick, senior designer for Karen Millen, and their children Alberta, Rico, and Minnie. Dark, eclectic, maximalist with a touch of pretty – this is how Emma Rossi describes her style on...
homestyling.guru

Ten modern homes with interiors informed by biophilic design

Biophilic design, which aims to create spaces in which humans are more connected to nature, is becoming increasingly popular. In this lookbook, we’ve gathered 10 interiors with soothing biophilic designs. The design principle can be used in architecture and interior design through the use of natural materials, as well...
homesenator.com

Why Should You Care About Interior Design?

If you scoff when you see another HGTV or Netflix show about the next top interior designers and say, “anyone could do their job”, this article’s for you. Here, we will discuss the reasons why you should care about your interior design. And before you ask, no, it’s not just so you can look like a well-adjusted adult.

Comments / 0

Community Policy