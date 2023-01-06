Three-vehicle crash on Route 17 in York County results in fatality

An 84-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in York County on Friday morning.

Virginia State Police responded to the crash, which occurred around 7:25 a.m. at the intersection of Route 17 and Fort Eustis Boulevard. Both the north and southbound lanes on Route 17 were shut down for hours during the investigation.

William Thomas Adams, of York County, was driving a 2010 Ford Taurus when he exited the McDonald’s parking lot and drove into the path of a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

The Taurus was struck on the driver’s side, with the force of the impact pushing the Taurus across the southbound lanes, into the median and into a 2009 Toyota Corolla heading northbound on Route 17.

Adams was transported to Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Cameron B. Baker of Gloucester, who was driving the Chevrolet, was taken to Riverside Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, while the driver of the Toyota, Brittney Khamvongsa of Newport News, was uninjured, police said.

Adams was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor, police said. Charges will not be placed at this time.

Sian Wilkerson, sian.wilkerson@pilotonline.com , 757-342-6616