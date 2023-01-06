Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
49ers Notebook: J.J. Watt thanks 49ers fans after farewell ovation; No-life Nick Bosa; Brock Purdy - Rookie of the Year? 49ers fan falls from stands onto the field
Sunday was a happy day at Levi's Stadium, as fans got to enjoy a 38-13 49ers victory over the Arizona Cardinals to close the regular season. Fans even let their joy carry over to one of the opposing players, who got a send-off he'll never forget. We talk about that...
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Report: Mark Davis has big complaint about Raiders in Las Vegas
The Raiders abandoned a passionate fan base when they moved from Oakland to one of the biggest tourist destinations in the world, but owner Mark Davis was apparently expecting more support by now in his team’s new city. A former Raiders executive told Outkick’s Jason Cole last week that...
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
3 bold predictions for 49ers in NFL Playoffs after Week 18 win vs. Cardinals
And just like that, the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books. Following the Week 18 win vs. the Cardinals, the San Francisco 49ers finished No. 2 in the NFC. This will be the third time in the last five seasons they will be in the playoffs, which included a Super Bowl appearance in 2019. With the team set to face the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round on Saturday, it’s time for some San Francisco 49ers 2023 NFL Playoffs predictions.
Arizona Cardinals to trade DeAndre Hopkins: A look at 4 ideal landing spots
The Arizona Cardinals acquired star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins ahead of the 2020 season as a way to get young
chatsports.com
Raiders 2023 Draft: Las Vegas will pick 7th
Now that the regular season is over, the 2023 NFL Draft order is set for the Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the non-playoff teams. The Raiders are set to pick seventh overall, per Tankathon.com, and Tankathon’s mock draft has Las Vegas taking Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.
NBC Sports
49ers' NFC West sweep could be bad omen for Super Bowl fate
The 49ers' 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium completed the sweep of their NFC West rivals for the 2022 NFL season. While the 6-0 record shows San Francisco's dominance in the division, it also could be seen as a bad omen, considering the last three times a team swept NFC West, their playoff run ended in heartbreak.
FOX Sports
NFL Odds: Lines on Derek Carr's next team, including Colts, Jets, Patriots
The Derek Carr era that bridged the Raiders' move from Oakland to Las Vegas is most likely over. The Raiders entered the season as a trendy pick to return to the postseason in 2022 for the second straight year, especially after they acquired Carr's college teammate Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers. But Las Vegas limped out to a 1-4 record before finishing 6-11 under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels.
FOX Sports
NFL poll: Expert picks for MVP, DPOY, Super Bowl and other awards
With the NFL regular season coming to a close, FOX Sports' NFL reporters and analysts looked back on the full scope of the last 18 weeks, voting on the most deserving candidates for a wide slate of awards. They also looked ahead to the postseason, predicting which NFC and AFC teams are likeliest to reach Super Bowl LVII in Arizona — and which team will ultimately win it.
NFL insider expects Josh Jacobs back with Las Vegas Raiders in 2023
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs turned his fifth-year team option being declined into a breakout season. As the
NBC Sports
Warner dumbfounded by lack of attention Purdy is receiving
Brock Purdy and the 49ers are riding a 10-game winning streak into the NFL playoffs after the team's 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Purdy continues to impress since taking over the 49ers' starting job after quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13. While many are surprised by the 23-year-old's weekly performances, linebacker Fred Warner isn't.
NBC Sports
Gipson reflects on wild 49ers journey after two-pick game
From couch to contender, Tashaun Gipson's 2022 NFL season is shaping up to have a storybook ending. The veteran safety signed with the 49ers in late August, providing San Francisco with depth at the position after longtime safety Jimmie Ward suffered a hamstring injury in training camp. Since then, Gipson...
Report: Superstar Wide Receiver Could Be Traded This Offseason
Like every year, this upcoming NFL offseason is sure to bring plenty of drama and changes across the league. It looks like the Arizona Cardinals will experience more than their fair share. The Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury and saw general manager Steve Keim step down on Monday. As if ...
CBS Sports
Three ways to fix the Raiders in 2023: Bring Tom Brady aboard to team with Josh McDaniels, re-sign Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders appeared to be on their way to brighter days entering the 2022 season. But just like a night at the casino, things changed quickly for Las Vegas, as the team endured a disappointing season under first-year head coach Josh McDaniels. The Raiders finished an ugly 6-11,...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings: 49ers, Bills, Bengals remain on top heading into Super Wild Card Weekend
The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.
Yardbarker
49ers Notebook: Bosa, Niners "have a good idea" how to beat Seahawks; McCaffrey trade sent a message; Seattle's improvement
The San Francisco 49ers are facing the Seattle Seahawks for the third time this season and only the second time in playoff history. The advantage of facing an opponent multiple times is that you know what to expect. The 49ers believe that rematches typically come down to which team executes better.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
