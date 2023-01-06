The 2022 regular season has, at long last, reached its conclusion. Now it gets really fun. The postseason promises drama, and eventual immortality for one team. But before any of that, let's take one last look at the league of 32. Next week, we'll cut down our breakdown to only cover teams who qualified for the postseason. That means this is goodbye to 18 others, including the Lions, a top-10 squad that couldn't find a seat when the NFL's game of playoff musical chairs came to an end.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO