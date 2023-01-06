ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Tennis roundup: U.S. leading Poland at United Cup

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ri0uR_0k5nQH0j00

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe gave Team United States a 2-0 lead against Team Poland on Friday at the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, Australia.

Pegula whipped World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in just 71 minutes and Tiafoe cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Kacper Zuk. Taylor Fritz can close out the series against Polish star Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday morning.

Team Italy took a 2-0 lead over Team Greece with wins by Martina Trevisan and Lorenzo Musetti.

After Trevisan outlasted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in a three-hour, 15-minute marathon, Musetti needed only 63 minutes to finish Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1. Matteo Berrettini can close out the series for Italy on Saturday against World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Adelaide International 1

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia reached the semifinals in Adelaide, Australia, with an efficient 6-3, 6-4 victory against No. 7 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Chasing his 92nd career title, Djokovic will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal winner against fellow Russian and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov. Unseeded American Sebastian Korda faces Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the other semifinal.

The final four on the women’s side will see top-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur taking on Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus facing Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania. Noskova was the only semifinalist who went to three sets in the quarterfinals, holding off Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6).

ASB Classic

No. 1 seed Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals in Auckland, New Zealand, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against China’s Lin Zhu.

The 18-year-old American won 89 percent of her first-service points (25 of 28), including eight aces, and never had to face a break point. Gauff’s next opponent is No. 7 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal winner against Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova.

Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium and Rebeka Masarova of Spain will meet in the other semifinal. Bonaventure beat No. 3 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-2 and Masarova edged Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals.

Tata Open Maharashtra

First-time finalists Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands and Benjamin Bonzi of France will square off in Saturday’s championship match in Pune, India.

Griekspoor knocked off No. 8 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (4), 6-1 in his maiden tour-level semifinal. He fired 11 aces and never faced a break point in the one-hour, 23-minute match.

Bonzi had a tougher time against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp, pulling out a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory in a little over two-and-a-half hours. Bonzi struck 10 aces and converted four of his 11 break chances.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mardy Fish out as US Davis Cup captain before next matches

Mardy Fish is out as captain of the U.S. Davis Cup team after the U.S. Tennis Association said Friday that the two sides “mutually agreed to move in a new direction.” The USTA announced the change as part of a news release that began by listing the members of the American roster for a qualifying matchup at Uzbekistan on Feb. 3-4. Those players are doubles specialist Rajeev Ram, Tommy Paul, Jenson Brooksby, Mackenzie McDonald and Austin Krajicek. Ram was notably left off the squad by Fish for the Davis Cup Finals in November. That was shortly after the 38-year-old Ram reached the No. 1 ranking in men’s doubles for the first time on the heels of winning a second consecutive U.S. Open doubles championship for his third Grand Slam trophy overall. Fish, a former professional player who had been the U.S. captain since 2019, and Davis Cup coach Bob Bryan were fined $10,000 apiece in November by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for promoting a gambling operator via social media.
tennisuptodate.com

Fritz beats Berrettini and seals USA's United Cup victory over Italy

Team USA had the strongest team in the United Cup and they will be champions as Fritz secured the trophy with a win over Matteo Berrettini 7-6(4) 7-6(6). Team USA brought four top 20 level players to the United Cup and it proved the right decision as they dominated their way to the trophy. It was Italy in the final and they had no chance. The first match was won by Jessica Pegula who defeated Martina Trevisan 6-4 6-2 for the first point. The second point was won by Frances Tiafoe after Lorenzo Musetti retired down 2-6.
KRMG

Italy to face US in United Cup final after Bronzetti victory

Italy will play the United States in the final of the inaugural United Cup in Sydney after defeating Greece in a semifinal of the mixed teams competition on Saturday. Stefanos Tsitsipas kept Greek hopes alive by defeating Matteo Berrettini 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 in a clash between two Grand Slam finalists after Italy won the first two singles on Friday.
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Hobart International WTA Draw including Bouzkova, Mertens and Stephens

The 2023 Hobart International will run from January 9th till January 13th and it's the first time it's being held since 2020 when Elena Rybakina won the trophy. The event was not held for two years due to the pandemic but it returns this year with an interesting event that will feature Marie Bouzkova as the top seed. Rybakina won the last event but she won't be back this year to defend her trophy. Bouzkova, as the top seed starts off her campaign with a match against Cristian.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Collins beats Pliskova to reach last 16

American Danielle Collins, the No 10 seed, defeated Czech qualifier Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Monday. Pliskova, a former world No 1, is currently ranked No 31 in the world and had to...
tennisuptodate.com

2023 Hobart International Prize Money with $259,303 in total

The 2023 Hobart International will feature a solid field of players including former grand slam champion Sloane Stephens and a pretty decent prize pool. The event will run in the week before the Australian Open serving as a final tuneup for most players before the big event. The top seed will be Marie Bouzkova who has had a breakout year in 2022 and she hopes to carry that momentum into this year. Other players attending this event include former top 10 player Elise Mertens and giant-killer Alize Cornet. Sloane Stephens is also among those battling it out for the champion's purse which is worth $ 34,228.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

95K+
Followers
71K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy