Tennis roundup: U.S. leading Poland at United Cup

Jessica Pegula and Frances Tiafoe gave Team United States a 2-0 lead against Team Poland on Friday at the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, Australia.

Pegula whipped World No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 in just 71 minutes and Tiafoe cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 victory against Kacper Zuk. Taylor Fritz can close out the series against Polish star Hubert Hurkacz on Saturday morning.

Team Italy took a 2-0 lead over Team Greece with wins by Martina Trevisan and Lorenzo Musetti.

After Trevisan outlasted Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-7 (4), 7-5 in a three-hour, 15-minute marathon, Musetti needed only 63 minutes to finish Stefanos Sakellaridis 6-1, 6-1. Matteo Berrettini can close out the series for Italy on Saturday against World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Adelaide International 1

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia reached the semifinals in Adelaide, Australia, with an efficient 6-3, 6-4 victory against No. 7 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Chasing his 92nd career title, Djokovic will face No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, a 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal winner against fellow Russian and No. 8 seed Karen Khachanov. Unseeded American Sebastian Korda faces Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in the other semifinal.

The final four on the women’s side will see top-seeded Tunisian Ons Jabeur taking on Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus facing Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania. Noskova was the only semifinalist who went to three sets in the quarterfinals, holding off Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6).

ASB Classic

No. 1 seed Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals in Auckland, New Zealand, with a 6-3, 6-2 victory against China’s Lin Zhu.

The 18-year-old American won 89 percent of her first-service points (25 of 28), including eight aces, and never had to face a break point. Gauff’s next opponent is No. 7 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro, a 6-3, 6-2 quarterfinal winner against Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova.

Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium and Rebeka Masarova of Spain will meet in the other semifinal. Bonaventure beat No. 3 seed Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-2 and Masarova edged Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2) in the quarterfinals.

Tata Open Maharashtra

First-time finalists Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands and Benjamin Bonzi of France will square off in Saturday’s championship match in Pune, India.

Griekspoor knocked off No. 8 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia 7-6 (4), 6-1 in his maiden tour-level semifinal. He fired 11 aces and never faced a break point in the one-hour, 23-minute match.

Bonzi had a tougher time against Dutchman Botic Van De Zandschulp, pulling out a 7-6 (5), 6-7 (5), 6-1 victory in a little over two-and-a-half hours. Bonzi struck 10 aces and converted four of his 11 break chances.

–Field Level Media

