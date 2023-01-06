Red Bulls acquire Elias Manoel, sign him to 3-year deal

The New York Red Bulls acquired Brazilian forward Elias Manoel from Gremio of the Campeonato Brasilerio Serie B for an undisclosed transfer fee Friday and signed him to a three-year contract through the 2025 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed on the deal, which also includes an option for 2026.

“Elias proved to have a great potential in MLS in the short time he was with us last season,” Red Bulls head of sport Jochen Schneider said. “We are very happy to have him with us permanently and excited to see him continue to help accomplish the goals we have as a club.”

Manoel, 21, collected two goals and an assist in six appearances last season with New York.

“I am very excited to have Elias back with us for this upcoming season,” Red Bulls head coach Gerhard Struber said. “We think that Elias can be an important player for us this season and we are looking forward to seeing him grow within the group.”

Manoel totaled nine goals in 40 appearances with Gremio.

–Field Level Media

