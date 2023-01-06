Jeopardy! fans, we're about to head back to our high school days... well, sort of. On December 5, the trivia quiz show announced the creation of a brand-new tournament featuring contestants from previous seasons. Set to air between February 20 and March 9 of 2023, 27 contestants will go head-to-head for a chance to earn $100,000 and a spot in the next Tournament of Champions. But there will also be a unique element that hasn't been seen before. Each competitor will either be a current or recently graduated college student who once appeared on Jeopardy! while in high school.

