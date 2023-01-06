Read full article on original website
Related
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown: I Don't Ever Want to Reconcile with Kody, But...
Janelle Brown is not looking back. But the Sister Wives stars says she feel compelled to look forward at times. On Sunday night, the mother of six opened up extensively about her decision to walk away from spiritual spouse Kody, speaking to host Sukanya Krishnan on part three of the Sister Wives: One on One special.
Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day
DEAR ABBY: When I was 13, my 10-year-old cousin let a boy we did not know well into my house. Nobody else was there with us. He told her he wanted to “make out” with me, and he came upstairs. I confronted him and told him to leave. Later on, I told my mother about the incident, thinking I would be commended on my bravery. Shortly afterward, against my will, she insisted my aunt, a hairstylist, cut my long hair up to my chin. I sobbed during the entire ordeal. My hair had given me confidence about my looks, which I...
theodysseyonline.com
Time to rid the toxic friends
We all have friends we let back into our life even after they treat us wrong. The fakes we forgive. The mistakes we allow. Betrayal we let slide. Why? because we think they'll change eventually. Truth is, they don't and they won't. You have to move on. Friend break ups can be as bad as real relationships, but just cherish their moments that were good. You're only holding yourself back.
Upworthy
Moms are dressing up in their daughters' clothes in adorable new trend: 'It's very empowering'
A heartwarming viral trend on TikTok shows daughters dressing up their moms as themselves. When TikToker Nadine Bloch came across this trend, she decided that it was perfect for her and her mom to try. "I have the hot mom so, like, obviously I'm going to use this and do this trend with her," the 23-year-old told TODAY.
Dear Abby: Can I invite two friends who hate each other to my party?
DEAR ABBY: Two good friends of mine lived together and then had a falling out. There wasn’t a big explosion, but simmering emotions eventually led one to tell the other she no longer wanted to be friends. It has been a few years, and there has been no mending of their relationship. They have a lot of mutual friends, so they know they will still sometimes see each other. I’m about to have a party, and have invited both of them. What’s the rule of etiquette here? Should I go out of my way to inform them both that the other...
Man Shocked After Girlfriend Catfishes Him and Crashes "Date"
People will go to great lengths to catch their partners cheating, from camping outside hotel rooms to hiring private investigators. Well, one woman has gone viral for the stunt she pulled to catch her boyfriend cheating.
msn.com
31 wonderful American woodie wagons
Slide 1 of 32: As an icon of suburban family life, the wood-sided station wagon occupied American driveways for more than six decades. From the early bespoke creations, to the mass-market models of the 1970s, this is the story of the woodie wagon’s rise and fall. Wood you believe...
Dear Abby: I lost my attraction to my husband
DEAR ABBY: My husband is 38; I am 36. We have been together for 13 years, married for 11. We never wanted children, although we have some pets. My problem is, we’ve fallen into a parent-child relationship, where I’m starting to feel like the child. He enables me to the point that if I’m the least bit distressed (i.e., doing dishes and getting frustrated because there are a lot), he takes over what I’m doing. He even tucks me into bed and kisses me goodnight, turns off the light and closes the door. Because of our work schedules, we sleep...
theodysseyonline.com
Your Relationship on "Do Not Disturb"
This is a response to "The 12 Stages of Going Instagram Official". Now, before you come at me bashing how going public with your relationship is exciting and a way to spread the good news quickly, I am not here to put down those that choose to air everything online about their love life. If people find happiness and true contentment in doing that then great! This is only my opinion as I have grown up watching the rise of social media through my high school years to now my full on adult years.
blufashion.com
Small Tattoos with Meaning
“I would like a small symbol tattoo to place on my inner wrist. I do not want color, and I would also like it to have some sentimental meaning. I have tried to consider my interests and things that I like, yet nothing makes sense for this placement spot. What are some good ideas I can use for inspiration?”
Comments / 0