Homeschooling is great. I’m a big fan, and will happily talk your ear off about it (and the education system) if you get me going. It’s allowed my son to blossom and thrive, and being able to watch his learning processes on a daily basis and see his love of learning grow has been fascinating. I’m also learning things I don’t think I was ever even taught in school, and I know I’m exploring topics I did learn about in a whole new and expansive way. This might be my favorite part of homeschooling, to be honest.

19 DAYS AGO