ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Grammy winner accused of assault, kidnapping fatally shot

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JHl6m_0k5nPhni00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Grammy-winning sound engineer accused of kidnapping and threatening his wife and stepdaughter at gunpoint in Tennessee was fatally shot by police, authorities said.

A Metro Nashville Police officer killed Mark Capps, 54, during an encounter Thursday at the man's home in the Hermitage neighborhood, agency spokesman Don Aaron said. Officers had gone to the home to arrest Capps on warrants charging him with two counts each of aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping, Aaron said.

His 60-year-old wife and 23-year-old stepdaughter told police he had held them in the home at gunpoint early Thursday, police said.

“The victims said that Capps awakened them at 3 a.m., gathered them in the living room at gunpoint and refused to allow them to leave,” Aaron said. They told police he repeatedly threatened to kill them if they tried to call anyone, but they were able to escape when he fell asleep. They went to police and arrest warrants were issued in the afternoon, Aaron said.

When three SWAT officers went to the home arrest Capps, he opened the front door armed with a pistol and Officer Kendall Coon yelled at him to show his hands, Aaron said.

“Officer Coon deemed that Capps' movements posed an immediate, imminent threat and fired,” Aaron said. Capps died at the scene.

Video of the shooting appears to show the door of the home opening and an officer can be heard yelling “Show me your hands” before firing seconds later.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the shooting. The Nashville Police Department will conduct an administrative review of the tactics and interactions used to determine whether they meet departmental standards.

Capps' website says he is a multi-platinum Grammy award-winning Engineer/Mixer/Producer. He won four Grammys for his work on polka albums and his website lists several other albums on which he's done mixing and engineering work.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSMV

Police investigating fatal shooting at East Nashville short-term rental

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a short-term rental townhome rented by a local woman for her birthday party. Police said Taurus Oglesby, 18, and a 17-year-old male, both of Nashville, were shot during an apparent robbery attempt at the townhome located at 738 Douglas Ave. at 1:45 a.m. Police said they are pursuing strong leads to identify the suspects described as four young men.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Woman dies after head-on crash on Murfreesboro Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 24-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning on Murfreesboro Pike. Katherine Margarita Jarquin Perez, 24, of La Vergne, was driving east in a Nissan Altima on Murfreesboro Pike. Police said just before 7:15 a.m., Perez began to drift into the westbound lane.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash

Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Victims identified after deadly Murfreesboro crash. Neighbors react to deadly officer-involved shooting …. Neighbors are sharing their reactions after a man was shot and killed Thursday by a SWAT officer. 1 critically injured in shooting on Nolensville Pike. An investigation is underway after one...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Police shut down lanes following wreck with injuries in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department worked on a wreck with injuries on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard at Morris Road on Sunday evening. Police have shut down southbound lanes and drivers in the area are being advised to take a different route until the roadway is cleared. Around 6:30 p.m., police said the roadway was cleared.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash on I-24

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash on I-24 died Saturday. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the crash took place at around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning on I-24 East between Briley Parkway and the I-65 split. Investigations show that the driver,...
NASHVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill

ON JANUARY 5TH AT 6:30 PM OFFICERS WITH THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT WERE DISPATCHED TO 125 STEPHEN P. YOKICK PKWY (BODY SHOP ATHLETIC CLUB) TO A REPORTED DISTURBANCE INVOLVING A HANDGUN. IT WAS REPORTED THAT SEVERAL SUBJECTS GOT INTO AN ARGUMENT WHILE PLAYING BASKETBALL AND ONE RETRIEVED A HANDGUN, ALLEGEDLY PREVENTING OTHERS FROM LEAVING. NO SHOTS WERE FIRED. SEVERAL INVOLVED SUBJECTS, INCLUDING THE PERSON WITH THE GUN, WERE GONE WHEN OFFICERS ARRIVED. IF ANYONE HAS INFORMATION REGARDING THIS INCIDENT IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE SPRING HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT.
SPRING HILL, TN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
220K+
Followers
152K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy