When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point
BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother
DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend. The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
In Some States, An Unpaid Foster Care Bill Could Mean Parents Lose Their Kids Forever
Parents who have their kids placed in foster care often get a bill to reimburse the state for part of the cost. NPR found that in at least 12 states there are laws that say parents could lose their kids forever if they fail to pay it. We hear about...
Handling Negative People and Remaining Positive
Being around negative individuals can be challenging, and their negativity can be taxing and discouraging. It's critical to take action to safeguard your mental health and well-being if you are dealing with toxic people.
Dear Abby: Wife begins seeing husband as more parent than partner
DEAR ABBY: My husband is 38; I am 36. We have been together for 13 years, married for 11. We never wanted children, although we have some pets. My problem is, we’ve fallen into a parent-child relationship, where I’m starting to feel like the child. He enables me to the point that if I’m the […] The post Dear Abby: Wife begins seeing husband as more parent than partner appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?
Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child
Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
Opinion: 17 Ways to Recognize a False Twin Flame
You can spend your life looking for soulmate and twin flame relationships. It seems like epic love is out there … for everyone else. But do you know the difference between a soulmate relationship and a twin flame connection?
Mom Refusing To Spend $355 on Friend's Lavish Birthday Backed: 'Not Coming'
"Should I even need to explain my personal financial situation in such detail to people over a glorified birthday party?" said the poster on Mumsnet.
The Moneyist: ‘I don’t just want to survive — I want to thrive’: I’m 29, work part-time, and left a 15-year abusive relationship. How do I get back on my feet financially?
I’m 29 and I have just left a 15-plus-year abusive situation with zero dollars to my name and no meaningful resumé. My mother and I have no support network. What do I do to ensure we can succeed in life? I don’t just want to survive — I want to thrive.
When Biological Parents Come into an Adopted Child's Life
If you are an adoptive parent, you will be familiar with the adoption process. It can look wildly different depending on the child and the birth parents’ situation. However, there could come a time one day when your child’s biological family wants a relationship with the child, or the child is curious about where they came from. It can be an emotional time for you no matter the circumstances, and it is important to know how best to handle it all as well as who to turn to.
Young woman has become desensitized to her boyfriend’s pain, no longer has sympathy for him
One 24-year-old woman took to a Reddit post (which has since been deleted) to explain how she has become numb to the cries of pain by her 25-year-old boyfriend, evidently because she feels he's been taking advantage of her empathy towards him.
Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety
We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
I’m Going to Cut My Daughter Off the Minute She Graduates High School
Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’ve decided to basically cut off my daughter once she’s finished high school, which will be just over five months from now. She didn’t do anything wrong, I’m not eager to be rid of her, and I could easily continue to provide her basic needs, but I won’t. I myself lived with my parents into my 20s, but I feel like this did me no favors, and I’ve come to believe in “sink or swim” and “hard knock” life philosophies. So please don’t argue about this decision.
Dealing with Caregiver Stress
Caregiver stress can be a real problem. Unfortunately, too many caregivers focus all of their energy on taking care of their loved ones and forget about themselves. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips to cope with the stress that comes along with being a caregiver.
For Homeless People, Care Homes Offer a Safe Place to Die With Dignity
Having worked for more than 30 years as a nurse -- 12 of them as a hospice nurse -- Taliaferro has always felt comfortable around the sick and dying. What bothered her was the number of her patients who died without the comfort of family or friends. “We see people...
Our relationships counsellor answers your problems: He is poisoning our daughter against us
An anonymous woman has revealed that she is concerned about her daughter's relationship. She told Caroline West-Meades how her daughter has become isolated from her friends and family
Man decides to cancel vacation instead of bringing his step-kids
Romantic getaways are very popular for both new and established couples. A whopping total of 42% of Americans reported that a vacation with their significant other reignited their spark.
Setting And Maintaining Boundaries With My Mother Never Ends
My mother and I have had a tumultuous relationship since I was a teenager. If I’m talking about something terrible that happened to me, she’s had the same experience, only it was worse. If I’m sharing great news, she has better news. If I’m not sure about something, she verbally vomits for what seems like hours — even though I’m pretty sure she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.
