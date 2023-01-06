ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

When Children Give Up on Parents: Beyond the Breaking Point

BPD and NPD symptoms challenge the ability of parents to meet their children's needs. Parents who cannot fully meet their children's needs can stay close to their children by supporting efforts at getting needs met by others. Failure to support these efforts may push the child over the breaking point,...
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out

DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other’s business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out […] The post Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
New York Post

Dear Abby: My daughter is an unfit mother

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have always had a big hand in helping our daughter “Lauren” raise her three kids, ages 5, 10 and 15. She has moved in with us and out many times. About a year ago, she decided she would not do it again. Instead, she moved in with a boyfriend.  The kids tried it there but told us, “We don’t want to live there.” They don’t feel safe because there are so many strangers and so many parties there. My daughter decided to let the kids live full time with us, and she now visits us...
The West Virginia Daily News

Dear Abby: Wife begins seeing husband as more parent than partner

DEAR ABBY: My husband is 38; I am 36. We have been together for 13 years, married for 11. We never wanted children, although we have some pets. My problem is, we’ve fallen into a parent-child relationship, where I’m starting to feel like the child. He enables me to the point that if I’m the […] The post Dear Abby: Wife begins seeing husband as more parent than partner appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
psychologytoday.com

What Does It Take to Restore a Broken Relationship?

Relationship rifts may seem impossible to mend, especially when there has been a transgression. New research on couples shows how mutual reflection on the transgression can promote repair. True forgiveness and self-forgiveness are possible when each person shares their thoughts and feelings. The publication of Prince Harry’s memoir and interviews...
psychologytoday.com

Setting Boundaries With Your Self-Absorbed Adult Child

Self-absorbed adult children tend to be overly focused on their struggles and tend to take their angst out on their parents. Setting healthy boundaries goes a long way in helping your adult child out of their self-absorption. Be sure to let your adult child know you appreciate it when they...
familyeducation.com

When Biological Parents Come into an Adopted Child's Life

If you are an adoptive parent, you will be familiar with the adoption process. It can look wildly different depending on the child and the birth parents’ situation. However, there could come a time one day when your child’s biological family wants a relationship with the child, or the child is curious about where they came from. It can be an emotional time for you no matter the circumstances, and it is important to know how best to handle it all as well as who to turn to.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Negative Thinking May Be Causing Your Anxiety

We are creatures of habit, and our thoughts are similar to any other habit we form. We think roughly 50,000 thoughts a day, most of which are repeated from the day before. It is essential to be mindful. Are our thoughts positive or negative? Thoughts have energetic power, so whether they are positive or negative will begin to affect every facet of our lives, either positively or negatively. When you are experiencing a negative thought, start to notice how you feel physically. Your heart is most likely racing, and your body is probably tense. Negative thoughts are often driven by fear or past trauma and are distorted from reality because we are in fight or flight mode. Unreal or distorted thoughts cloud our minds and cause anxiety.
msn.com

I’m Going to Cut My Daughter Off the Minute She Graduates High School

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) I’ve decided to basically cut off my daughter once she’s finished high school, which will be just over five months from now. She didn’t do anything wrong, I’m not eager to be rid of her, and I could easily continue to provide her basic needs, but I won’t. I myself lived with my parents into my 20s, but I feel like this did me no favors, and I’ve come to believe in “sink or swim” and “hard knock” life philosophies. So please don’t argue about this decision.
Shelley Wenger

Dealing with Caregiver Stress

Caregiver stress can be a real problem. Unfortunately, too many caregivers focus all of their energy on taking care of their loved ones and forget about themselves. However, it doesn’t have to be this way. Here are some tips to cope with the stress that comes along with being a caregiver.
Scary Mommy

Setting And Maintaining Boundaries With My Mother Never Ends

My mother and I have had a tumultuous relationship since I was a teenager. If I’m talking about something terrible that happened to me, she’s had the same experience, only it was worse. If I’m sharing great news, she has better news. If I’m not sure about something, she verbally vomits for what seems like hours — even though I’m pretty sure she doesn’t know what she’s talking about.

